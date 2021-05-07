'A little sensitive': Author Corey Seemiller says Millennials are getting upset by criticism from Gen Z

Old hat and off-trend: many of the things that Millennials hold dear are dismissed as ‘cheugy’ by Gen Z

For years, Millennials got it in the neck from their Generation X and Baby Boomer elders, who dismissed them as pampered, entitled snowflakes more interested in ordering avocado brunches and necking flat whites than saving up or settling down.

Well, Millennials (born between 1980 and 1994) have now found themselves the target of Gen Z (born between 1995 and 2015), who find their aesthetic a bit… well, past it.

There’s even a buzzword that is helping to fuel this inter-generational chasm online. According to Rolling Stone magazine, the word ‘cheugy’ (pronounced ‘chew-gee’) has gone viral on that great Gen Z stronghold, TikTok.

Coined by 23-year-old Beverly Hills student Gaby Rasson while she was at high school, the term caught on around college campuses, then spread more recently to TikTok.

US journalist Kelsey Weekman has described ‘cheugy’ as the encapsulation of the “Millennial girlboss aesthetic”.

It denotes things that are ‘basic’, try-hard or off-trend, from obsessions with The Office and the ‘crying laughing’ emoji to iced coffee and skinny jeans. Side partings, Facebook, graphic T-shirts and even Herbal Essences shampoo have been described by TikTok explanation videos as ‘cheugy’

— all things that Millennials have at one point held dear.

“It’s been coined to describe a certain cringey aesthetic that’s a throwback to the teenage style of Millennials,” explains Claire Hyland, head of The Youth Lab at Thinkhouse, a youth communications agency. “Being called out on it is a way for Gen Z to distinguish themselves as being different.”

Many of the pot-shots, granted, are being lobbed about in the spirit of light-hearted internet banter. As one TikToker said, “It’s OK, we all have a little cheug in us.”

But there’s definitely something in it all that points to a trenchant divide between the generations.

Corey Seemiller, co-author of Generation Z: A Century In the Making, concedes that generational divides have been around since “Greek philosophers talked about how the young kids don’t know anything, and then the kids want to assert themselves and prove they have a voice”.

Expand Close 'A little sensitive': Author Corey Seemiller says Millennials are getting upset by criticism from Gen Z / Facebook

“What’s interesting is that as you get older, the dynamics don’t seem as pronounced,” she says. “You don’t see Baby Boomers and Gen Xers going at each other in the workplace.”

There is often a bit of resistance when, culturally and economically, the torch is being passed to a younger generation, and therefore a more ‘dominant’ demographic. But in the case of Millennials, this appears to be somewhat pronounced.

Gen Z had previously taken a pop at Boomers with their ‘OK Boomer’ catchphrase, but it was ultimately harmless, and the moment passed quickly enough.

“Those are their grandparents. But Millennials are in the jobs that they aspire to do,” Seemiller says. “The thing is, instead of just playing along, Millennials are getting upset about it.

“For so long, Millennials were the cool, hip generation, teaching everyone else about technology, and while they were criticised for many things, they prided themselves on what they were good at. And then Generation Z come along and they’re getting the spotlight.

“And there’s a little bit of truth underlying the idea that Millennials are a little sensitive. I don’t really buy into the ‘snowflake’ concept, but they’re sort of used to getting positive feedback and good things said to them. And so when things might be negative, they’re not used to it.

“It comes from the movement of helicopter parenting, where it was always ‘the kid is right, the teacher is wrong’. Gen Z, meanwhile, say, ‘give it to me real’. They have a tougher skin.

“If you trace it back, most Millennials were raised by Boomers who came from the perspective of, ‘I want to give you kids everything I didn’t’, as these were kids who in turn were raised by parents who had been through the Depression (in the US).

“So Millennials were given everything but it created a sense of entitlement, even if it was born out of good intentions. Yet by the time Generation X got around to having kids, they were very, ‘that’s not my style (of parenting)’.”

On the other hand, Hyland reckons that the tensions between the two factions are greatly exaggerated.

“Millennials are honestly just trying to get by,” she says. “They’re the first generation who won’t have the kind of wealth and prosperity (their parents had).

“I would go so far as to say that whatever Gen Z are saying or doing, Millennials don’t necessarily find it a massive concern. They are too busy thinking about how they will continue in their lives, and get a sense of security and a sense of control.”

That said, no-one is under any illusions that the differences between Gen Z and Millennials aren’t stark.

“Millennials and Gen Z have grown up in very different worlds,” says Hyland. “They would be united in terms of their pointing fingers at Boomers, who they feel created the mess that we’re all living through.

“Millennials spent their time questioning and challenging and trying to create a world that was better suited to them, but Gen Z have stopped sort of exploring and questioning, and they’re actively driving progress and change in a way that Millennials didn’t.

“The defining thing about Generation Z is that they are always fighting for something, whether it’s transparency, or a better planet, or equality.”

Seemiller adds: “Gen Z are disenchanted with the older decision-makers who have made really bad decisions, and that has come out as activism. That has come out as frustration, like, ‘come on folks, you know you’re killing the environment, and you don’t care because you only have 20 years left to live, but I have 50 years left, and you’re making me have to solve it and I’m only a teenager’. Overwhelmingly, that’s mobilising them to action.”

As is often the case with younger demographics, owning a ‘trend’ or a ‘vernacular’ is a way to assert a cultural dominance over others.

“Generation Z recognise that they are really trend-oriented,” says Jane McDaid, founder of Thinkhouse. “They live in a world where everything is so fast. They are so comfortable with this fast pace, so you have a generation that have a real sense of ‘getting’ trends, and an older generation that maybe aren’t quite as quick as they are.”

Underestimate Gen Z and dismiss them as young, idealistic naïfs at your peril, says McDaid: “They really see the power that they hold, because they have a voice, they understand technology and they know that they can make a difference.

“But far from seeing intergenerational tension, Generation Z know they need the Millennials, the CEOs, the founders and the political leaders. They are hyper-aware of the impact they can have on society and brands and organisations.

“It’s probably more important for older generations now to say, ‘well, let’s paint a picture of what we can do together’.

“I really think we have a generation that the world needs right now.”

So, how ‘cheugy’ are you? Take our test

What’s your beverage of choice?

a) Barry’s tea, the colour of tar, ideally served by the slice.

b) A pumpkin spice latte, or failing that, an iced coffee.

c) Whatever it is, it has been sourced ethically and sustainably.

It’s a Tuesday evening. What are you watching?

a) Whatever is on RTé One, I’m not fussy.

b) Still staying faithful to the Kardashians on E! channel.

c) My mate making a feta bake on TikTok.

Where is most of your wardrobe from?

a) Marks & Spencer, Next or Aldi.

b) Still wearing the Gucci belts and Golden Goose sneakers.

c) Levi’s jeans, Birkenstocks, and things I’ve made myself.

Which of these phrases are you likely to use on social media?

a) Here’s hoping we get a lovely summer like last year (my Facebook friends will know).

b) “I did a thing”, especially after I come back from the hairdressers.

c) Bruh, are you serious?

And how about emojis?

a) I’m still using the colons and brackets thingies to make a smile.

b) Love the crying laughter emoji, I use it in almost every conversation, many times.

c) If I HAVE to, I’m partial to a spot of clowning.



Mostly As: You are so uncool, you are a crossword and Dunnes multipack of knickers away from coming full circle and being completely cool all over again. Congrats!

Mostly Bs: Hallo Millennial! Sorry to burst your bubble, but you are the very definition of cheugy. Maybe ditch the skinny jeans.

Mostly Cs: Born after 1995, were we? You aren’t in any way cheugy… at least not yet.