Conceiving after fibroids: ‘The plan was to wait a year — six weeks later, I was pregnant’

Cacao ceremony facilitator Mandalei Kuhn was 37 when she decided to become a single mother by choice, using a sperm donor. A year later she conceived naturally, shortly after meeting her partner

“Ceremonial cacao came into my life when I was on my fertility journey. I was diagnosed with fibroids when I was 34 and I had just quit my job in law. At the time I was planning to open a yoga studio in Dublin but after getting diagnosed with fibroids, I went into complete fear. I needed to have health insurance and financial security so I took the first job in a law firm that I could find.