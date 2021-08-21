Comedian PJ Gallagher: ‘I think the sound of a dog snoring is the nicest sound in the world’ 

Comedian and broadcaster PJ Gallagher had three dogs until last November when Lylo, his collie cross, died. He shares custody with his ex of Stella, a Staffordshire Terrier and Wendy, a Weimaraner. PJ is an ambassador for Dogs Trust.

What’s the best thing about being a dog owner, and what’s the worst?

The thing I like least it the responsibility. You’ve got to do a lot of exercise and training but the best thing is that you get it all back. They teach you to appreciate the simple things in life.



How did you come up with the names?

As long as the first letter matches the breed, I’m happy. I love human names on dogs.

Read More

What’s their favourite spot for a walk?

We go to Bull Island, St Anne’s Park and Fairview Park but I think Howth is their favourite because it’s a rare treat and I think they like the view more than I do.



How do they get on together?

Wendy is very laid back. She is the queen, she wants you to do her bidding, and leave her alone whereas Stella, who is younger, loves the attention. They just have different levels of ‘demandingness’.



Where do Stella and Wendy sleep?

In the bed with me. You know the way they say ‘if you lie down with dogs, you get up with fleas’ but I think it’s actually ‘if you lie down with dogs, you get up with ease’. There’s nothing worse than the sound of a person snoring but there’s literally nothing nicer than the sound of a dog snoring. It’s the nicest sound in the whole world.



Dog fashion — yay or nay?

Wendy has fantastic Christmas jumpers and Halloween gear, she doesn’t mind getting dressed up... but Stella doesn’t like wearing clothes at all.



What’s the one place you wish you could take them but can’t?

I would love to take them to work every single day but, unfortunately, I can’t. For holidays, I can only imagine the craic of sitting in first class on a plane and them getting the doggie equivalent of champagne in a beautiful crystal bowl. I want them to live like rockstars.



If they could change one thing about you, what do think it would be?

Even though I walk them for hours, I’m sure they would like me to walk them more.



What got you and your dogs through lockdown?

We were very lucky that we were within 5K of two parks and a beach.



Which fictional character are your dogs most like?

Scooby-Doo and Scrappy-Doo. The two of them are exactly like that, they even look like them. One is a big chicken, afraid of everything and little one is the one with all the confidence and the courage.



Who would they like to share a water bowl with?

I’d say Bród and Misneach, President Higgins’ dogs.



What is their most treasured possession?

Stella has a giant tennis ball and for Wendy, it is the largest stick she can find.



What do you think is their biggest fear?

Stella’s biggest fear is being left on her own and Wendy’s biggest fear is getting too much attention.



What one piece of advice would you give to Ireland’s thousands of new dog owners?

Put the time in and invest in good training. Don’t think you can do it all yourself and also, make sure your dogs are neutered.



Apart from listening to you every morning on radio, what music do they like?

They love Bob Marley. You can see it in them. They chill out.



What’s the naughtiest/most embarrassing thing they have ever done?

When Wendy was young, we were on the seafront in Clontarf. A man had bought a pizza and she jumped up on his lap and started eating it. I offered to buy him a new pizza. He wasn’t impressed at all.



Do they like watching telly?

Wendy used to get upset by the opening credits on Breaking Bad and Stella is not too fond of the news, whatever it is about the music, it really upsets her. It must be the finance markets she is upset about.

If you want to adopt a dog or contribute to Dogs Trust work, go to dogstrust.ie