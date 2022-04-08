Comedian Marise Gaughan: ‘I made what others would call destructive choices, like having sex with older men for money’

Memoirs exploring mental illness and addiction are nothing new. Yet even amid the current blizzard of female authors detailing their past traumas, psychological wrong-turns, and eventual roads back from the brink, comedian Marise Gaughan’s memoir stands out.

Honesty, darkness and frankness are already words used to describe Gaughan’s stand-up comedy, and so it goes with Trouble.

“I had to write this from an honest place,” she says. “If I wrote this under the idea that people would read it and I would be trying to impress them, it probably wouldn’t have happened.”

Trouble is set against the backdrop of Dublin in the 1990s/Noughties, later moving to Amsterdam, Chicago and Los Angeles. It’s a glamorous geographical trail by anyone’s yardstick, and there’s no shortage to references to sex, money, or sun-soaked Los-Angelean partying. Yet Gaughan’s life, in many ways, is as far from glamorous as it’s possible to get.

Gaughan was raised in Ballinteer alongside her brother, Robbie. Her mother, Patricia, was a “typical Irish mum. She still wonders when I’m going to get a job in the bank,” says Gaughan. Her father, Tommy, meanwhile, was gregarious, creative, and a “soulmate, which is a weird thing to say about your dad,” she concedes. He was also an alcoholic who, despite managing long stretches of sobriety, experienced relapses and significant mental-health challenges. Despite her mother’s efforts to keep the ship on an even keel at home, things were often chaotic.

Anyone who has experienced life with an addicted parent will readily relate to Gaughan’s account of her childhood. In one particularly affecting passage, her father relapses on a family holiday, culminating in a huge fight between father and daughter.

“Me and you are made from the same thing, and that’s why it hurts extra when you can’t understand how hard things are for me,” he tells her. Later, she writes him a blistering letter. “I am the child. I should be the one spewing my guts into the toilet bowl as you tut-tut and hold my hair,” she writes. “You are inverting what should be, and robbing me of what is normal. I want you to be scared when I think like a normal parent, not the other way round.”

When Gaughan was 14, her father first attempted to take his own life. He ended his life in 2014, when she was 23 and living/studying in Amsterdam. Via a video call with her brother, Gaughan witnessed gardaí arriving at her family home with news that her father had been found dead. “We both exhale,” Gaughan writes of the moment her brother sees the fluorescent yellow through the window pane of the door. “It feels like we have been holding our breath our entire lives for this moment.”

Trouble reads with a freshness and energy as though it’s written in a fever dream. I ask Gaughan if it was hard to recall and process those formative years.

“I definitely had processed it,” Gaughan says in a Zoom call from her London apartment. “I didn’t find it therapeutic to write — a lot of the time, it felt like I was writing a story about someone else. There was a definite detachment involved. The only thing that maybe surprised me was, before, I saw things as very black and white, especially to do with my dad. I was able to have a little bit more sympathy for him as I wrote it.”

Gaughan admits that the ‘bad’ stuff was much more visceral, and therefore easier to recall while writing. “I mean, I’ve had the identity of an alcoholic father my whole life,” she says. “But when I remembered each specific memory, I was like, ‘Wow, he actually wasn’t drunk that often.’ It’s easier to remember those painful memories, because they scar you.”

In an earlier draft of the book, Gaughan’s account of her relationship with her father read as perhaps less forgiving. “I started to realise that it wasn’t true,” she admits. “So I had to dig into the more positive memories, which I hadn’t done, probably as a way to protect myself.”

In tandem with her life as the child of an alcoholic, Trouble also reads as a stunning account of what it was like to come of age in Ireland in the Noughties. Even amid her father’s drinking episodes, she “still had desire dripping through her body”. As a pre-teen, she rings up a hefty phone bill calling sex lines advertised in the back of the newspaper. A few weeks after her 11th birthday, she has a furtive sexual experience with a female classmate of the same age at a sleepover (and six months later, during a family holiday in Cork).

“When you’re a girl who has impure thoughts about another girl, you better find a way to destroy them, or else you’ll end up burning in hell forever,” Gaughan writes. “Girls aren’t supposed to have sexual desires toward anyone, never mind another innocent girl, so you’d better buck up and accept your destiny with the devil. I am determined not to end up there. I build up an arsenal of hobbies, to distract myself from my grubby thoughts.”

I tell Gaughan that this is probably the first time I’ve read such a clear-eyed and frank account of a young girl’s burgeoning sexuality.

“I know — I remember, even at like 19 or 20, me and my girlfriends pretending we didn’t masturbate,” she smiles. “Like that repressed Catholic guilt was still there. I didn’t know until maybe my mid-20s that women were allowed to have sexual desire in the same way men could. I felt it was such a disgusting part of me. I thought it was maybe this masculine part of me; something in my wiring.”

“I have to say, I think everyone’s a little bit gay,” she adds. “You know, especially when you’re younger, and your friends are the people closest to you, and you’re going to practice stuff. I always say everyone’s a little bit gay.”

Much of Trouble explores the fallout of Gaughan’s father’s death. As she moved to Amsterdam to pursue her studies, things took a turn for the darkest, and fast.

“Your brain tricks you into [confusing] what is real or not, and I had this belief that because he [took his own life], it means I will do it,” Gaughan says. “Like, it was my legacy, in this really f**ked up way. I was 100pc [certain] I would kill myself. So then, I thought, ‘I’ll just do whatever I like. It has no consequences because I will kill myself. As long as I don’t do it today, I can just push it off for a little bit.’ So I made what other people would probably call destructive choices, like having sex with older men for money. But I saw the bigger goal, which was that these things made me feel alive in a time where I wanted to die.”

After Amsterdam, Gaughan moved, along with a friend, to Los Angeles in her early 20s. Via Instagram, she connected with an (unnamed) comedian 20 years her senior, who flew her to the US, lavished her with gifts, and introduced her to a gilded lifestyle.

“I remember him buying me $50 (€45) handwash and thinking, ‘This is insane.’ It doesn’t really take a psychologist to figure this out — my dad just died and now I was attracted to an older man,” Gaughan says.

In time, she would become a ‘sugar baby’ — a woman who receives gifts (and, occasionally, money) from well-off, older men known as ‘sugar daddies’. These largely transactional relationships allowed Gaughan to upkeep a fairly glossy lifestyle in LA, and with it, night after night of hard partying.

Gaughan has no interest in being a representational voice for women who sleep with men for money, and she is aware that her experiences don’t necessarily mirror those of women in similar situations.

“For me, I would say that 95pc of the men were not bad men,” she recalls. “They were lonely men, or entitled men. They were selfish men. A lot of them felt like they deserved this younger woman, but they knew they couldn’t get that without money. They were all just searching for this connection in the wrong place, which I was doing, too. I think we used each other. But you know what? They gave me a lot of good times. I got to eat Wagyu beef.”

There were other moments of self-exploration during this time, from researching Scientology to attending AA meetings. Still, it turned out to be a time of terminal velocity, and it only ended when, after overdosing on medication, Gaughan found herself in the A&E department of a Los Angeles hospital. From there, she was transferred to a psychiatric ward.

“I was very depressed, and I had been for a while. I would wake up and straight away start drinking beers,” Gaughan recalls. “Yet, because it was in the sunshine, it felt not as bad. They commit you [to the psychiatric ward] if you’ve tried to kill yourself. It was a weird experience, because half the people in there were there for the same reason as me, and the other half were considered a threat to other people. I fully believed I was chill, and these people were crazy.”

Gaughan says that she experiences episodes of manic depression every couple of years. Her sobriety is a work in progress. The book’s timeline brings the reader to the early stages of the pandemic, and ends on a note of hope and resolution. Gaughan was very much in a good place at the time, but was still drinking. When we speak, she is 45 days sober. Rehab saved her life; now it’s up to her, she says, to continue to save it.

“I felt really good over the pandemic but I didn’t address my addiction at all,” she says. “At the beginning of this year, I went to rehab. Even then, I felt this was like a little reset and I would be able to leave and drink normally. But rehab has completely changed my way of thinking.”

In the end, Gaughan realised that she had much more in common with her father than she thought.

“I’m able to see the mistakes he made, and not make them in terms of mental health and addiction,” she explains. “My dad thought rehab was bulls**t but I really surrendered. I was like, ‘I cannot do this by myself.’ I just hope I’m able to live a sober life for the rest of my life, and if I have kids, I hope they’re able to see this stuff, or have a check on it, even before I did.”

During her time in Los Angeles, another small serendipitous moment — a small glimmer amid the darkness — helped Gaughan re-steer her life.

“I had no money, no direction, no anything. And I had this friend who was a movie producer,” she says. “He said, ‘The only thing you’re really into is comedy.’ He said he would pay me to start doing open mics. At the time, I thought there was no way I could ever get up on stage. I used to say, ‘I’m not creative,’ like it’s a badge of honour. Then I couldn’t pay my phone bill and I was like, ‘Well, what’s five minutes?’ I went up, and people laughed, and I thought, ‘Oh, this feels good.’

“I returned home to Ireland thinking I was the absolute s**t when it came to comedy, and spent the next three years dying at every gig,” she adds.

For now, Gaughan is making waves in her adopted city of London as a comedian with genuine bite. Her past

experiences often found their way into the comedy, and previous routines on sex and suicide have come fairly close to the bone. Now Gaughan says she has pulled back from the dark side.

“I just don’t find that kind of stuff funny anymore,” she says. “I think the comedy you do does reflect the frame of mind you’re in at any given time. I mean, my stuff is still dark, but I find the sillier stuff more funny now.”

With Trouble no doubt set to find a loyal readership, Gaughan is working on a novel. “I do lack imagination, so I’m just writing from experience,” she says. “The characters have different names, but it’s basically me.”

Gaughan’s early 20s were among her darkest emotional times, yet with some distance between then and now, she remains somewhat grateful for those experiences.

“I would never have gotten to the place I am now if I hadn’t had all those experiences beforehand,” she surmises. “Now I have this massive openness, whether to myself or other people. I’ve done things that many people would judge you about, so I try to be very open to other people’s experiences and ways of thinking. At the end of the day, we’re all just trying to exist and have a good time.”

The Samaritans can be contacted for free on the 24/7 phone helpline 116 123, or people can email jo@samaritans.ie or visit samaritans.ie.

‘Trouble’ by Marise Gaughan is out now via Octopus Books

