Comedian Marise Gaughan: ‘I made what others would call destructive choices, like having sex with older men for money’

In the wake of her father’s suicide, Marise Gaughan’s life unravelled in a whirl of sex, money and booze-fuelled partying, before she ended up in a psychiatri c ward in Los Angeles. Here, she reflects on her chaotic childhood, being a ‘sugar baby’, and her ongoing battle with addiction

Marise Gaughan. Photo: The Other Richard Expand
Trouble by Marise Gaughan Expand
Marise Gaughan. Photo: The Other Richard

Trouble by Marise Gaughan

Comedian Marise Gaughan. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

Marise Gaughan. Photo: The Other Richard

Tanya Sweeney

Memoirs exploring mental illness and addiction are nothing new. Yet even amid the current blizzard of female authors detailing their past traumas, psychological wrong-turns, and eventual roads back from the brink, comedian Marise Gaughan’s memoir stands out.

Honesty, darkness and frankness are already words used to describe Gaughan’s stand-up comedy, and so it goes with Trouble.

