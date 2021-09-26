Comedian Katherine Ryan: ‘I’ve tried for a long time to be the person who didn’t ruffle any feathers and I failed miserably’

The Katherine Ryan at the end of the phone line sounds nothing like the ballsy, sexy, spicy stand-up familiar to us from television screens. There’s no trace of the brash brazenness – wrapped up in a glamorous bow – that is the Canadian-Irish comic’s trademark.

In her place I’m chatting with a softly spoken woman with a laconic drawl and that very North American sense of politeness. She comes across as surprisingly reticent, but droll.

Katherine, 38, is talking to the Sunday Independent from her home near London, which she shares with daughter Violet, 12, husband of two years Bobby Kootstra and newborn son Fred.

She has just released her memoir, The Audacity, an honest, astute – though occasionally contradictory – account of her rise as the daughter of an Irish immigrant growing up in Sarnia, Ontario, to becoming one of the most successful comics in Britain.

She enjoyed the writing process, she tells me. “I just treated it like writing a bunch of emails to a friend. I’m very honest, I guess, and I think the best way to connect with an audience is to share everything. I do that onstage, and with the book I was just writing and sending different chapters to the publisher.

“It was like: ‘Here’s the chapter about plastic surgery, here’s the one about the ex-boyfriend.’ So it wasn’t this mountain to climb. It was a series of stories from my life and I loved writing it.

“The title is mine. ‘Audacity’ is seen as this rude, negative description. But what could be negative about being confident and self-assured? I think women are often told to shrink and be smaller and I did that to myself for a number of years and it didn’t work for me, so I was audacious instead.”

As she explains in the book: “I’ve tried for a long time to be the person who didn’t ruffle any feathers and I failed miserably at that. I’ve come to peacefully accept that being audacious is a gift I can’t escape. There will always be something about me that reads as simply, outrageously audacious. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

As we talk, it all makes sense: her onstage persona, it seems to me, is just one part of her, her “audacious” side let loose.

She comes across as a hard-working, fiercely independent woman, who makes her own rules, enjoys smashing stigmas and whose passions are family and career.

Women – in all their complexities – are hugely important in her life. She knows what she wants and goes out and gets it. She’s a ‘turbo feminist’. She reminds me of Sinéad O’Connor. She takes the compliment. “It’s very Irish, really, isn’t it? I love Sinéad.”

Katherine Ryan and Bobby Kootstra. Picture by Getty Images for Virgin Voyages

Katherine Ryan and Bobby Kootstra. Picture by Getty Images for Virgin Voyages

She is a bit reticent about mentioning her Irish background – even though her father Finbar is from Montenotte in Cork and moved to Canada at the age of 30, having been a draughtsman in Cork County Council. She also holidayed in Cork all through her childhood and holds both Irish and Canadian passports. The reason for the reticence? She worries we might find it offensive for her to identify as Irish when she didn’t actually grow up here.

“I get called Plastic Paddy a lot on social media. I don’t know how offensive a term that is. I’m sure it’s a compliment when Americans say they’re Irish and maybe have never been to Ireland, but it must

be annoying.”

Not a bit of it, I tell her. We love it. We’ve claimed American presidents from JFK to Barack Obama to Joe Biden. We embrace you as one of our own. She’s been added to the ‘Irish female comics in Britain’ gang, along with Roisin Conaty and Aisling Bea.

“I would feel very honoured to be counted as one of that gang!” she says. “When I’m talking to Roisin or Aisling, we have a lot of similarities in our upbringings, like having loads of aunts and uncles. There’s a storytelling and a sensibility and sense of humour that is inherently Irish and allows me to connect over here.”

Katherine Ryan as Katherine in 'The Duchess'. Picture by Simon Ridgway/Netflix © 2020

Katherine Ryan as Katherine in 'The Duchess'. Picture by Simon Ridgway/Netflix © 2020

She grew up with the Irish accent and our use of language. “The way dad used words was different to others. I’d say to my friends: ‘I wasn’t allowed to do that because I was bold.’ And they’d ask: ‘You were brave?’ I’d explain: ‘No, in my house bold means naughty.’ He’d pronounce garage as ‘garridge’ or tell you to ‘cop yourself on’, and when we were doing our homework, he’d say: ‘OK now, head down, arse up.’”

She laughs. “‘Dad, that sounds like a rap video, what are you talking about?!’ Or another one: ‘She’s great craic.’ In Canada, crack means drugs. There was a big Irish contingency in Sarnia, but outside of our friendship circle, these words were strange.”

Finbar Ryan, a corporate engineer, is currently in Ireland on “the trip of a lifetime” after the pandemic prevented him from coming home for the past two years. “He’s in Dublin right now. This is his first trip back since Covid. Before, he used to go every six months.”

He took his three daughters home to Cork each summer all through their childhood. It was there the young Katherine discovered the national institution that is Penneys.

“Penneys was my favourite thing when I was young. I just wanted to be in it all the time. My mom would walk me down the hill from Montenotte and into Cork city, and we’d shop in Penneys and I loved it. It was the place to be – and we didn’t have it at home, so I would come back with all these Penneys items for my wardrobe.

“There was always clothing or music you could get in Ireland that wasn’t available in Canada, like those Now! albums. I remember that song ‘Horny’ by Mousse T was one of the songs I brought back. I’m the importer of that record, from Cork into Sarnia.”

Katherine during her time working at Hooters

Katherine during her time working at Hooters

Her dad was nervous of the kids in Cork though, keeping a close eye on them. “We weren’t allowed to free-range run around, which is what we wanted to do.”

As she recounts in The Audacity: “Rather than drinking naggins and loitering around Penneys alone as we’d have liked to do, we visited with crowds of older family members who all sang karaoke from their own speaker equipment that they’d bring along to functions. They were a very large, musical family.

“There was certainly no roaming around or any freedom for my sisters and me because, apparently, everything in Cork city was now ‘dangerous’.”

What was all that about? “I think my town wasn’t as fast-paced as Cork and he didn’t want us wandering around,” she says. “He kept us under a watchful eye. I remember wondering: what did he get up to? I think he was probably quite naughty.”

Did she ever have an Irish boyfriend during those Cork summers? “Never had any boyfriends. I didn’t fancy anyone – apart from Westlife. I was kept busy with the family and the karaoke.”

She’s surprised to learn karaoke was a craze across the nation – she’d assumed it was just the Ryans who were mad fans. “Karaoke was the cornerstone of my family! I feel comforted now, I was not alone in that. They’d have these karaoke machines on wheels and take them to other people’s houses.”

Katherine as a baby in a 1983 family portrait

Katherine as a baby in a 1983 family portrait

Her mum Julie is obviously a huge influence on Katherine’s style and attitude to life. There’s an honesty – but no judgment – in how she talks about her mother’s quest for physical perfection, and her overemphasis on female beauty.

Ryan believes she was unaffected by Julie’s preoccupation with how she looked, insisting that instead, she learned from it. In one chapter from her teenage years, she described how, following her parents’ difficult marriage break-up, Julie “lost half her body weight through stress” and it was like “living with a white-knuckled version of Ariana Grande”.

She writes: “It’s actually amazing that I haven’t got body issues as an adult because I remember her trying on my clothes and her remarking: ‘Isn’t it funny, Katherine, your jeans are too big for me, but your tops are too small!’ Yes, Mum. You’re a human Barbie Doll while I’m 15 with a fat ass and no tits. That is funny. My fat ass was ahead of its time and had not yet become fashionable.”

Yet despite apparently not developing body issues, Katherine had a boob job just five years later, at the age of 20. This was during her time at Hooters – the sports bar famous for beer, bar food and buxom waitresses – where she maintains there was no pressure to have larger breasts. (After being crowned Miss Hooters Toronto, she hosted the pageant the following year and says the live experience gave her the bug for stand-up.)

With Bobby at her prom

With Bobby at her prom

She recounts how she also started having lip filler, including a tale of one backstreet botch job that she is still living with the effects of today.

There’s a poignant moment in the book when she remembers the breast enlargement procedure: “I turned up all thin and fresh and probably had the loveliest little breasts, but I was still in the habit of throwing my uniqueness away to become this idea of what I thought was better.” Afterwards, she says, she was thrilled with the results, and has no regrets.

Is there an argument to be made that such extremes are just another manifestation of body issues? She rejects the idea. “Everyone was doing that in my circle of friends at 20. Now, I’m on TV a lot and my appearance is scrutinised and yet although I’m approaching 40, I don’t care. I still get Botox and filler once a year, but I do it in a healthy mental space and I think it’s fun. I’m moderate.

“I don’t scrutinise my body, or feel shame about it, or watch what I eat. That’s very different to how I remember my mother at my age. She had a really hard time growing older and away from the glamorous appearance she really valued in her life. My mom, even though she was very beautiful, was careful to tell me she was also quite miserable with it. Her level of dissatisfaction about her body made me sad and

I learned from it.”

Katherine, Bobby, Violet and baby Fred

Katherine, Bobby, Violet and baby Fred

Today, she’s worried about young girls “competing with their own faces” by constantly looking at alien, airbrushed versions of themselves on social media filters. There’s a lack of honesty among celebrities about procedures, which feeds into it all. “Women are meant to be effortlessly perfect. There’s shame in the effort to look a certain way.”

She gets teased for being “plastic”. “I’ve been honest and it’s ‘shameful’ to be proud of work done. But everyone on TV has it.”

Ryan seems to have a profound fear of men’s capacity to kill – the issue of male violence runs through the book. She tells a harrowing story of how her workmate Jessica was killed by her on/off boyfriend. It was an event that left a mark. I wonder, is this fear connected to the way her heart led her back to her hometown high school boyfriend – a man she knew well enough and long enough to allow herself to trust?

In 2018, she reconnected with Bobby Kootstra after 20 years. The pair entered into a civil partnership in 2019, and are now parents to three-month-old Fred. She concedes that Kootstra’s protective qualities may be a factor in their relationship.

“Probably. Because when my daughter and I moved to a house out of our flat, I had just started dating Bobby and thought: we either need to get a really great security system and a dog, or things will work out with Bobby.

Katherine Ryan at the 2016 NME awards. Picture by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Katherine Ryan at the 2016 NME awards. Picture by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

“We got married and there’s no German Shepherd here. I feel very safe with him, but I didn’t set out to do it on purpose.”

Her daughter Violet was born in 2009, and Katherine raised her as a single parent. She loved being a solo mum and highlights the many positives of raising a child alone.

She says she feels frustrated by the stereotype of the single mother as inevitably “discarded” or “damaged goods”, or that “there must be someone somewhere who didn’t want us”. In fact she created and starred in the 2020 Netflix sitcom, The Duchess, about a rebel-raiser single mum navigating life, love and sex with her ex, with the aim of nixing just such prejudices.

“I loved making all the decisions for myself and Violet and being in charge of everything because you never get let down that way. I was hyper-independent, which is a trauma response. You’ve been let down in the past. It was a fine response and worked for me for a number of years. But then the right person was just undeniable.”

In the background, I hear baby Fred crying and Katherine tells me: “My husband has him.”

She’s a busier woman these days than she was the first time around, presenting a dating show for ITV – Ready to Mingle – and recording her podcast Telling Everyone Everything, and she notices the difference of having Bobby there to help.

She’s in Ireland in November for a date at the Olympia theatre, and if she appears on the Late Late Show, she already has a walk-on theme song in mind: Mousse T’s ‘Horny’, the anthem of her Irish summer, 1998, obviously.

‘The Audacity’ is out on September 30