Close-knit: Craft circles unite online

Those who opted for the ball of wool over the banana bread are finding an avid community of crafters online to help with tricky technical matters and offer welcome praise when they finish a piece of work.

And while most knitters are not famous enough that they have to use a pseudonym in online knitting circles, former First Lady Michelle Obama - who took up knitting during the pandemic - revealed that she's turned to more experienced knitters online for help with her work during lockdown.

This is Knit, a destination shop for all things knitting in Dublin city, reached out to knitters online, partnering with a designer who pre-recorded courses for people to learn more. They also ran digital meet-ups online for crafters via Zoom.

Lisa Sisk, who runs This is Knit in the Powerscourt Townhouse Centre, says with restrictions back in place and many people not comfortable travelling to meet up with others, they're going to reintroduce once-a-week Zoom meetings for the autumn and winter.

Lisa, who fell in love with knitting when she wandered into a wool shop when travelling in New Zealand and subsequently became obsessed with beautiful yarns, says online has become a powerful tool for knitters and crafters.

And while Lisa, who runs This is Knit with her mum Jacqui, believes that while nothing compares to the in-person approach to learning from others, the online offering means people still get the opportunity to hang out with like-minded people and ask experienced knitters technical questions.

"If you're making a new sweater and you're looking at colour combinations, the Zoom features allow others to vote on the best colours. Of course it's not the same as getting in and feeling the wool but it's trying to create an interactive experience for people," she says.

Before the pandemic, Lisa explains that people saw the shop as a focal point for knitting, often meeting up there and forming their own knitting communities. The new events, 'This is Knit live' or TIK live, as they're calling them, are being designed so that people can tune in just to have a look at what others are doing, to connect with a community online or to get help with some technical issues.

Lisa, who is mum to Oisin (6) and Ben (4), says they planned to run an international cyber festival during the summer but are hoping it can happen in the future, where teachers and specialists can share their knowledge.

"Having that connectivity on social media means you can be inspired by other projects. When you're knitting something like a scarf, there's also that sense of achievement you get. It's something you own - it's very tangible and you have made every stitch. Knitting is the height of slow fashion," she says.

Retired grandmother Carmel Goldrick from Dublin, a regular at This is Knit, is planning to join the TIK live sessions. Knitting, she says gave her something to get stuck into during lockdown and she found the Zoom sessions very helpful.

"What was very interesting for me psychologically was how I always felt very encouraged after that hour. It's very empowering really. It was a lovely way of reconnecting, similar to a book club, except we were talking about knitting. A lot of people were saying they were knitting their way through Covid," says Carmel, who's in her early-sixties.

"I decided for myself that I'd only knit very cheerful things. I learned a lot online and you had the option of knitting or chatting. I preferred to chat and just watch others," she says of the online Zoom gatherings.

With the winter closing in, Carmel says she's looking forward to joining the online space again and taking on some more projects.

"For me, knitting is all about pleasure. I don't do it for economic reasons - I do it for pleasure. I'm not artistic but for me it's a creative outlet. It's also extremely therapeutic. I don't like TV much but I love listening to podcasts and I can knit my way through them. Every now and again I try a complicated pattern to test my brain," she says.

"After the sessions you feel like you're connected to like-minded people. People might ask you what you're knitting. Someone might ask to swap pattern ideas. Others will say 'I'm a real beginner, would you give me a fool-proof pattern?'"

For Andrea Manning (52), who lives in Moycullen, Co Galway, lockdown meant the 'Stitch and Bitch' group she was a member of didn't get to meet up. The group turned to Zoom and while it was a bit awkward at first, it soon became completely normal.

While they did return to meeting up in person once restrictions eased, Andrea, mum to teenage daughter Isabella (14), says they will go back to meeting digitally this winter to keep their individual crafting projects going.

Andrea, who is originally from South Africa and runs online security business Cyber Pie, believes crocheting is an absolute antidote to and escape from her often stressful work.

"What works is that there are no rules. You can knit, you can crochet or sew. Sometimes people just sit and chat over a coffee," she says of the group.

"There's six of us in the core group ranging in ages from 30 to 60. Some are stay-at-home mums, one is retired, one is an artist. It's random and that's what makes it work. My favourite time in the week is Wednesday when we meet. We all agree that time is sacred," says Andrea.

While she learned to knit as a child, crocheting came later. And while Andrea also watches You Tube videos of crochet experts, the group provides a space to share ideas and learn from one another. "It's like a feeling of zen washes over you. It's self-care and so addictive - I think the whole world should crochet," she says.

Her friend Dilly Jauncey, who also crochets, says watching what everyone is making is hugely enjoyable. "For me, the spread in ages in the group is great. It's very easy as you get older to get disconnected from younger people. We have quite an international gang and that brings its own dynamism. None of us has the same taste. I'm into pastels but there's a wide range of tastes amongst the group," says Dilly, who's in her early-sixties.

"I think it's very important to have a creative outlet. We all have a common bond of creativity. What unites us is what we're doing - that's the way it is with crafters. There's no right or wrong and everyone supports one another," she says.

At her home in Ballybofey, Co Donegal, Avril Salter, a member of Finn Valley Crochet and Knitting Group, has just finished crocheting a jacket for her new baby grandson, Jack. With level three restrictions in place in Donegal, her 12-strong group is keeping in touch with one another using WhatsApp.

While they used to meet up every Friday morning for two hours between 10.30am and 12.30pm, the WhatsApp chats are helping members keep their creative muscles flexed.

"I gave up smoking 12 years ago and my fingers still can't sit still. I find the crocheting very therapeutic - maybe it's because you're counting. I wouldn't have got to know the others without the group - it's a way of getting to know the community when you're not Irish," says Avril, who is originally from South Africa.

"We have the most amazing bunch of ladies and it's a tight-knit community. We tried Zoom but a lot of people struggled or the Wi-Fi wasn't very good. We did about two or three of them before we formed a WhatsApp group. Now we're exchanging photos of what we're working on and chatting away," says Avril.

See thisisknit.ie for more information