Close-knit: Craft circles unite online

As the nights draw in and social restrictions tighten, traditional knitting circles have turned to tech for the warm embrace of their digital craft tribe, writes Kathy Donaghy

A stitch in time: Lisa Sisk and her mum Jacqui Sisk of Dublin&rsquo;s This Is Knit. PHOTO: MARK CONDREN Expand

A stitch in time: Lisa Sisk and her mum Jacqui Sisk of Dublin&rsquo;s This Is Knit. PHOTO: MARK CONDREN

Kathy Donaghy

Those who opted for the ball of wool over the banana bread are finding an avid community of crafters online to help with tricky technical matters and offer welcome praise when they finish a piece of work.

And while most knitters are not famous enough that they have to use a pseudonym in online knitting circles, former First Lady Michelle Obama - who took up knitting during the pandemic - revealed that she's turned to more experienced knitters online for help with her work during lockdown.

This is Knit, a destination shop for all things knitting in Dublin city, reached out to knitters online, partnering with a designer who pre-recorded courses for people to learn more. They also ran digital meet-ups online for crafters via Zoom.