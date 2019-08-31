Climate crisis: should celebrities practise what they preach?

A coterie of celebrities and politicians are among the most vocal campaigners to express concern about climate catastrophe, but is it too much to expect them to practise what they preach?

We may be annoyed by the sanctimonious patter of green socialites, but does that delegitimise the message that climate change is a real threat - and we need to act fast?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been sitting ducks for the British media in recent weeks after they proclaimed they would only be having two children on account of the "terrifying" implications of the climate emergency.

Jet-set royals: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arriving at Dublin Airport. Photo by Gerry Mooney

The Prince said in an Instagram post recently: "With nearly 7.7 billion people inhabiting this Earth, every choice, every footprint, every action makes a difference."

And then the ever so Instaworthy royal couple inevitably invited derision by travelling on holidays in a succession of private jets.

While Donald Trump's travel habits can be ignored because expectations of his behaviour are so low, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the climate change campaigners are held to higher standards.

The environmentalist Dr Cara Augustenborg is uneasy about the way Meghan and Harry have been the easy targets of critics.

"By going after Meghan and Harry, the critics have given everybody an excuse to do nothing.

"It's like people are saying, 'Harry and Meghan are talking about climate change, but look, they fly, they're bad - I don't have to do anything about climate change myself'."

In recent weeks, there have been some inevitable quibbles about the 16-year-old Greta Thunberg travelling to New York on a zero-carbon journey on board a yacht. She arrived with great fanfare on Wednesday.

Detractors have pointed out that some of her crew may be flying back from New York afterwards, and eagle-eyed observers, eager to knock the teenager, spotted single-use plastic bottles on board her boat.

But at least she has been as good as her word in setting an example by hitching a ride on a boat, albeit one that may be seen as wildly impractical to most ordinary punters as a way of getting around.

Not everyone has the time or the opportunity to go sailing with a member of the Monaco Royal Family (the co-skipper was Pierre Casiraghi, a son of Princess Caroline) during the back-to-school season, as the brave Greta does.

Of course, everybody on this side of the Atlantic wants to get in on the act and make the climate change gesture.

One almost expected a green halo to appear above our own faultlessly self-effacing Minister for Transport Shane Ross as he posted a Twitter message, which purported to show him charging his new eco-friendly electric car in south Dublin.

It later emerged that the charging point was not yet even working. Oh well, it's the thought that counts. So long as Minister Ross has his Greta Thunberg moment, all will be right with the planet.

Some might hammer Ross, but the fact that he feels the need to strike such a pose is surely a positive sign for the environmental movement.

Like Shane Ross, the G7 leaders were concerned about climate change this week - apart from Donald Trump, who missed the session on the emergency and believes the whole notion of global warming was invented by the Chinese (yes, really).

Amazon fires

Some might question the genuine commitment of world leaders last weekend as the fires in the Amazon rainforest were burning. They pledged to hand over a sum of money, €18m, to help alleviate the problem.

On social media, punters compared it to the €90m spent by Netflix to stream reruns of Friends and the €900m to be spent on rebuilding Notre Dame Cathedral.

While jet-setting celebrities who preach about climate change before jumping on a private jet inevitably provoke derision, Dr Augustenborg says there are many more environmentalists apart from Greta Thunberg who now avoid plane travel.

She cites the example of Kevin Anderson, the world-renowned climate scientist, who no longer flies - and took a 20-day train trip to Shanghai to attend a conference.

In a similar vein, the Cork Green Party activist Cormac Manning travelled for 10 days on a freight ship across the Atlantic to take up a scholarship at the University of Maine.

By stark contrast, up to 200 celebrities and business people were reported to have gathered at a resort in Sicily at a secretive Google Camp to discuss climate change in July.

According to Italian press reports, up to 114 private jets were chartered to get there. One report calculated that the whole beano would add 780 tonnes of CO2 to the atmosphere.

Prince Harry again featured and was said to have taken a break from his holidays to give an impassioned speech in his bare feet about the need to save the planet.

This year's Google gathering was lit up by such luminaries as Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise and Orlando Bloom.

Andrew Neil, the BBC presenter, was among those to ridicule the event, saying: "Scores of celebrities and the rich have arrived in Sicily for a Google conference. They came in 114 private jets and a flotilla of super yachts. The conference is on global warming."

DiCaprio in particular has been a high-profile campaigner on the climate change issue.

As the United Nations Messenger of Peace, he spoke as a "concerned citizen" at the opening of the Climate Summit in 2014 about droughts, methane rising from the ocean floor, dramatic weather events and melting ice.

During his Oscar acceptance speech in 2016, where he received a gong for his role in The Revenant, DiCaprio said: "Climate change is real. It is happening right now, it is the most urgent threat facing our entire species."

But the actor has been criticised for flying around in private jets, including an occasion when he flew an additional 8,000 miles from the Cannes Film Festival in France to New York and back to accept an award for his climate change campaigning.

Dr Augustenborg said: "There is a huge credibility issue. He went all around the world talking to experts and mourning the fact that we are doomed.

"Not once did he stop and say, 'Wait, I fly all the time and I have one of the biggest yachts in the world'. As a result he lost credibility."

On the other hand, DiCaprio has been given credit for being among the first public figures to raise awareness of the fires laying waste to the Amazon rainforests in recent weeks.

More than three million people liked (if that is an appropriate term) a photo of burning forests that DiCaprio shared on his Instagram feed.

Carbon offset

Former President Mary Robinson has been perhaps the most high-profile Irish campaigner on climate change and has warned that it is "possibly the single most important issue facing humanity".

She recently told a gathering in Dublin: "Make climate change personal in your life, because it's that serious. We can't afford not to. Make it personal in your life and do something that you weren't doing before so that you know you've made it personal in your life."

"You've got a carbon footprint. You're responsible for that... you can do something, you can recycle more efficiently, you can use public transport."

The former president acknowledges that she routinely flies around the world as a speaker, elder, and climate change activist, but she ensures that every flight is offset (extra money is paid to compensate for the carbon emissions produced from the flights). She has also given up eating red meat.

Although he is critical of carbon offsetting, John Gibbons of the An Taisce Climate Change Committee said he would be slow to criticise Mary Robinson for flying to meetings.

"Unlike most celebrities or international figures, she has made a genuine effort to engage with the issue. If she is guilty of hypocrisy, then we all are. Have you ever driven a car or turned on central heating?

"You end up in a game where everybody is pointing fingers at each other and nothing gets done."

In foreign European languages, they have words for the sense of guilt experienced by those who fly. In Dutch, the term for flight shame is 'vliegschaamte'; the Germans say 'flugscham'; and in Greta Thunberg's home country, it is 'flygskam'.

According to a recent BBC report, a typical economy class transatlantic flight from London to New York produces an average 2,700kg of carbon dioxide per person. That is more than the average amount released in a year by a typical car.

Many regular flyers, including wealthy jet-setters, now seek to salve their consciences and cancel their CO2 emissions by buying an offset. First they calculate how much carbon they have emitted by inserting their flight details online.

Then they buy an 'offset' that seeks to reduce the amount of carbon being emitted elsewhere. Typically, this involves a donation to a scheme to plant trees or a renewable energy project.

Dr Augustenborg says the system of carbon offsetting is flawed. "We all think that planting trees is the magic solution to emissions. But it all depends on the tree and how it is managed and where it is planted.

Jet-setting eco-celebrities

"If it is planted where carbon is already being stored naturally, such as on a peat bog, it could actually make the situation worse.

"Carbon offsetting is very complex because half the money could be going to the administrative cost."

So do the jet-setting eco-celebrities damage the environmentalists' cause by discrediting it through their own behaviour?

Environmentalists believe those who do not wish to take action on climate change, whether is for self-serving commercial or political interests, use reports of a green glitterati as an excuse for inertia and as a stick to beat the environmental movement.

Oisín Coghlan of Friends of the Earth says: "Whether you are a prince or the man or woman on the Sallynoggin bus, what you do as a citizen is most important.

"We all have a responsibility to do what we can to tackle climate change. That involves action to get the sort of system change we need, and action to reduce our own carbon footprints.

"That includes everyone, whether you are a celebrity or not. What is very clear now is that political action is much more important than individual action."

Whether Prince Harry or Meghan Markle take a private jet on their holidays is perhaps immaterial. The environmental movement believes that, ultimately, the problem can only be solved by government action as the clock ticks towards midnight.

Indo Review