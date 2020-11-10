Class of 2021: A step-by-step guide on how to fill in the CAO form

Filling in the CAO form is straightforward, and there is an excellent demo on cao.ie, but here is a guide to the main steps.

The first stage is to register and pay the fee — €30 if this step is completed before January 20, increasing to €45 after that date. Applicants will be requested to submit their personal details and pay using a credit or debit card. Or applicants can request a bank giro. Applicants will then receive a CAO number which they can use in conjunction with their date of birth, and a password (if they wish) to log into their account in future.

Personal Details

This is a list of all the personal details entered during the registration process. It is important to check that all these details are correct.

Course Lists Level 8 and Level 7/6

Students can enter courses for which they wish to apply on two lists — 10 courses at Level 8 and another 10 at Level 7/6. These should be listed in genuine order of preference, and applicants can change them as often as they like before February 1.

Correspondence

The CAO requests that applicants are logged into their CAO form when sending any queries or questions. This allows for a record of contact to be maintained as well as a record of information submitted to the CAO.

Susi Grant

Any CAO applicant who thinks there is even a small chance they will apply for a SUSI grant should complete this section. It allows the CAO and SUSI to share information and helps to speed up the processing of a grant application. SUSI does not open for application until late spring and if a CAO applicant subsequently decides not to apply for a grant there is no issue.

Exemption from Minimum Entry Requirements

Anyone who has an exemption from Irish or will be applying for a third language exemption from NUI should indicate their intention to do so here. Such applicants must apply for this exemption separately and forms can be downloaded from nui.ie.

Qualification and Assessment Section

The detail of which school(s) an applicant attended, the year in which they sat the Leaving Cert, including any previous sittings, or alternative qualifications, such as FETAC, degrees or GCSEs should be entered.

Mature Section, Disability/Specific Learning Difficulty (DARE) & Higher Education Access Route (HEAR)

The last three sections of this page bring applicants to the supplementary information forms for mature applicants, HEAR & DARE applicants. Applicants must indicate their intention to apply for any of these programmes through these sections by February 1.

Aoife Walsh is a guidance counsellor at Malahide Community School, Co Dublin