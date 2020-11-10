| 11°C Dublin

Class of 2021: A step-by-step guide on how to fill in the CAO form

It’s important to fill in the form as early as possible

Aoife Walsh

Filling in the CAO form is straightforward, and there is an excellent demo on cao.ie, but here is a guide to the main steps.

The first stage is to register and pay the fee — €30 if this step is completed before January 20, increasing to €45 after that date. Applicants will be requested to submit their personal details and pay using a credit or debit card. Or applicants can request a bank giro. Applicants will then receive a CAO number which they can use in conjunction with their date of birth, and a password (if they wish) to log into their account in future.

Personal Details

Privacy