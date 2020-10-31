‘Churchgoers are being left out in the cold under Covid’

Fr David Vard thought his parish had a perfect system in place. St Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church in Portlaoise is one of the biggest in the midlands and when Co Laois was under Level 2 pandemic restrictions, up to 200 people could be accommodated for Sunday Mass.

There were strict rules about entering the church — all entrances were open, and access through each was limited. Care was taken to ensure that social distancing was rigorously applied at the pews. Everyone was obliged to wear a mask.

“It couldn’t have been safer,” Fr Vard says. “It’s a huge church, capable of holding 1,800 people standing, and we were able to divide it into four pods of 50 people, each with its own entrance. And we were sanitising everything.”

But when the country was moved to Level 3 at the beginning of October — less than two weeks before the toughest lockdown measures came into effect — St Peter and Paul’s was forced to close for Mass, as have all other churches.

As the second wave of Covid-19 hits Europe hard, and various countries introduce initiatives to curb the spread of the virus, Ireland remains unique in being the only EU member state that has in effect banned religious services.

“I think it’s very hard on some of the parishioners,” Fr Vard says. “Going to Mass is something that is really important in their lives and not being able to do that is very difficult.”

The 28-year-old, who is one of the country’s youngest priests, is adamant that churches — with limited congregations and fastidious hygiene standards — can remain Covid-free. It is a sentiment shared by many of those higher up the church’s hierarchy in this country.

At present, only weddings and funerals are permitted, although in practice, most parishes are only holding funerals. On Wednesday, a delegation of archbishops — including Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All-Ireland Eamon Martin — met Taoiseach Micheál Martin to argue that churches should be allowed to reopen for Mass.

Archbishop Eamon Martin in Armagh Cathedral. Picture by David Conachy

Archbishop Eamon Martin in Armagh Cathedral. Picture by David Conachy

Archbishop Martin had made the point that there were no known clusters of Covid-19 in Irish churches. “There is absolutely no evidence, that we know of, that our church buildings have actually been a source of contagion or of spreading the disease,” he told RTÉ’s News at One.

Nothing changed. Church services will be available only via webcam. Bishop of Waterford and Lismore Alphonsus Cullinan was especially dissatisfied. “I believe that we in the church have taken these restrictions far too easily and have not paid sufficient attention to the huge cost of these restrictions to ordinary people,” he said in a statement. “Our Government has a very difficult job but it must hear the message that lockdown is crushing many people, including people of faith who believe that the practice of one’s faith is an essential service.”

Ireland’s position is unique in Europe, especially when it comes to mid-tier restrictions, such as Ireland’s Level 3. Although France will close churches on Monday in an attempt to bring down high transmission levels, it is doing so as a last resort and part of a nationwide lockdown. Following the closure of religious buildings during its first lockdown in March and April, the country’s highest court ruled that prohibiting public worship was “disproportionate in nature” and caused “damage that was seriously and manifestly illegal”.

In Belgium, where infection rates are far higher than Ireland’s average, church services have resumed after a short break. Up to 40 people can attend religious events there.

The Irish Catholic has taken a strong line on the issue. The newspaper believes churches should be open for Mass, with safety measures in place. Editor Michael Kelly says the lack of public engagement on the issue demonstrates how far concern about religion has slipped from the national discourse.

“The lack of public traction on the issue has been extraordinary. There’s been far more outrage online about the closure of gyms. You’ve had a few TDs who’ve referred to it, but that’s about it,” he says.

“The bishops don’t want to be seen to be putting pressure on the older priests. They don’t want priests to turn around and say to them, ‘Look, you put me out to do this and now I’ve got Covid’. That’s a huge concern.”

It is not known yet what sort of lighter restrictions will be put in place when Level 5 ends on December 1. Much of the guesswork centres on Level 3, which under the current interpretations of the rules would keep churches closed.

For Kelly, such a prospect is especially dispiriting with Christmas in prospect. “There has been quite a bit of talk from the Government about this lockdown ‘saving Christmas’ but they don’t seem to mean saving it in the true meaning of Christmas, the spiritual meaning, but rather when it comes to shops and retail.

“Christmas is a hugely important time for Christians — and for lapsed Catholics too. You can see how busy the churches are every Christmas. People say, ‘Sure you can stay at home and watch the Pope say midnight Mass from the Vatican, but it’s much like speaking to your parents on Zoom. It’s a very poor substitute.

“I think if we get to the beginning of December and the Government says, ‘Okay, we can get back to Level 3 but we can’t have any religious ceremonies, I think a lot of people are going to lose hope and morale. They put up with this very patiently. For them, the prospect of December 24 and 25 and not being able to gather in church together and sing hymns would be a huge blow.”

It is a sentiment not shared by all Christians, however, including some clergy. “Safety comes first,” says one Dublin priest in his 70s. “We are living in an unprecedented time in the modern era and we have seen at first hand just how quickly this virus can return.

“I think not being able to go to Mass is hard on some parishioners, but most people accept it for the common good. Your faith is not dependent on churchgoing and — don’t forget — most churches remain open for private prayer.

“When churches were able to reopen temporarily, attendance was down on normal. You had people — especially very old people — who were not comfortable coming back, and that’s understandable.”

The priest, who initially is happy for Review to use his name, subsequently asks not to be identified. “There are some people who are very angry about all of this,” he says. “There are fundamentalists who think the church isn’t doing enough to resist the Government decision. I just don’t want to bring that hassle upon myself or the parish.”

For Fr Tim Hazelwood, a priest in the parish of Killeagh-Inch, Co Cork, the closure of churches is a necessity when it comes to Covid. “I think we should remain closed because it is a known fact that Covid spreads indoors. And, obviously, we gather indoors. The people who come tend to be older people who are more susceptible to fatality, they’re most in danger. I would be guided by medical professionals like [chief medical officer] Dr Tony Holohan,” he says.

“My mother is 91. If she went into a church and got Covid, she would die. I’m very dubious of pressure groups who are trying to force churches to open. Melbourne has shown us that by having a strict lockdown, we can get control of it. You know, it’s been a huge hit to us [clergy] financially [due to no in-church collections]. We are destroyed financially because of this pandemic — but we’ll get over that. But if somebody dies here in the community because we were lax in the church, I’d find it hard to get over that.”

Máire Heneghan outside her local church, St Columba's, in Castlegar, near Galway city. Photo by Ray Ryan

Máire Heneghan outside her local church, St Columba's, in Castlegar, near Galway city. Photo by Ray Ryan

Máire Heneghan (29) works in a medical devices factory in Co Galway. She is a devout Catholic and is finding the closure of churches difficult to bear. “I believe the Government has overstepped its bounds in making the public celebration of Mass essentially a punishable offence,” she says in an email to Review. “For non-believers, perhaps the Mass means nothing and I’m not looking to shove my faith down their throats, but for a Catholic, we recognise the Mass as being heaven meeting Earth. When we attend Mass, we are at Calvary with Jesus, we get to be at the foot of the cross with Him and we see the sacrifice He made for us.”

Heneghan is upset that the hierarchy of the church in Ireland has not fought more vociferously for churches to reopen. “I would like to say I’m surprised at most of the bishops’ silence at lay people once again being left out in the cold and unable to attend the Mass, but I’m afraid I’m not,” she says.

“I’m so disappointed and so saddened that they refuse to fight for our constitutional right to practise our faith, but it doesn’t surprise me. I was surprised on March 12 [the date the then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the first lockdown] when they abandoned us the first time and, though I wish it hadn’t happened again, I expected no better from them when Level 3 restrictions came along.

“I cannot understand why they don’t follow the French church’s example and fight in court for the right of the people to attend public Mass.

“As with the bishops, I expected nothing better from politicians. For those who are real and practising believers not just in name only, I am very disappointed at their lack of vocal dissent. We must remember though that actual Catholics are few and far between in our political system — the last referendum showed us that.”

Independent Clare TD Michael McNamara is one of the few members of the Oireachtas to consistently call for churches to reopen. Aontú leader Peader Tóisbín has also urged a rethink on the closure of churches and his party is the only one to push for change.

Concerns over the impact on parishioners: Becky Kealy in Cobh with an open letter to the Bishop of Cloyne

Concerns over the impact on parishioners: Becky Kealy in Cobh with an open letter to the Bishop of Cloyne

Becky Kealy, an unsuccessful candidate for Aontú in the February general election in the Cork North West constituency, believes the closure of churches says much about the way elderly people are regarded in our society. “I’m very concerned about the impact not being able to go to Mass is having on the mental health of many of our elderly,” she says. “Too often, their needs and concerns have been forgotten about in this pandemic.

“When the churches could reopen before Level 3 was brought in, the safety measure in place were first-rate. There hasn’t been one cluster or outbreak linked to a Mass service. It was a sign of how safely churches could open. Faith has been hugely important to so many people during this terrible time, but that doesn’t seem to have been taken on board by the Government at all — and that’s shameful.”

Kealy, a devout Mass-goer herself, was among a group of young people to pen an open letter to Bishop of Cloyne William Crean. “During Level 3, we had a situation where pubs were allowed to open but Mass services were not permitted,” she says. “That’s wrong and there aren’t enough people in Dáil Éireann standing up and saying that.”

Fr David Vard at St Peter and Paul's Church in Portlaoise. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Fr David Vard at St Peter and Paul's Church in Portlaoise. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Fr David Vard, meanwhile, is hoping that St Peter and Paul’s will be able to open its doors for the advent season, which begins this year on November 29. “It’s a very sacred time,” he says. “And who knows what’s going to happen at Christmas?

“We would do anything that would mean we could have Christmas in a church rather than Christmas on a webcam. If it means having multiple Masses on the same day, so be it. We might have to tell people, ‘We know you want to come to the 4.30pm Mass on Christmas Eve, but could you please come to the 1.30pm Mass instead. It would be a Christmas like no other, but I’m sure people would get behind it any way they could if it meant they could come through those doors like before.”