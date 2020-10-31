| 13.9°C Dublin

‘Churchgoers are being left out in the cold under Covid’

Ireland is the only EU country so far to effectively ban religious services. Some in the Catholic Church say the move is necessary, but others want its leaders to push back harder as Christmas looms
Fr David Vard at St Peter and Paul's Church in Portlaoise. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Fr David Vard at St Peter and Paul's Church in Portlaoise. Photo by Steve Humphreys

John Meagher Twitter Email

Fr David Vard thought his parish had a perfect system in place. St Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church in Portlaoise is one of the biggest in the midlands and when Co Laois was under Level 2 pandemic restrictions, up to 200 people could be accommodated for Sunday Mass.

There were strict rules about entering the church — all entrances were open, and access through each was limited. Care was taken to ensure that social distancing was rigorously applied at the pews. Everyone was obliged to wear a mask.

“It couldn’t have been safer,” Fr Vard says. “It’s a huge church, capable of holding 1,800 people standing, and we were able to divide it into four pods of 50 people, each with its own entrance. And we were sanitising everything.”