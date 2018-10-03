A 29-year-old primary school teacher who charged her family €55 per head for Christmas dinner at her house says she’d do it again if she had to.

'You just need the guts to ask' - Teacher (29) who charged her family €55 per head for Christmas dinner

Leah Wright, whose partner is a fine dining chef, said the price was for food and alcohol served in their home on the day.

Fare on the day included quality meats like duck breast, turkey, gammon and pork.

The mother-of-one said she decided to ask her 18 guests, including four children, to split the cost of the dinner instead of bringing bottles of wine or food as presents.

“It wasn’t initially great news for everybody and didn’t go down well with some,” she told The Sun.

“My partner’s family made comments like, ‘What’s the point of inviting people if you’re going to charge them?’

“But the reason behind it was the fact that we’d just had a baby, I was on maternity leave, and the only reason we chose to host Christmas was because we felt we had the biggest amount of space and it was important to us to have both his and my family in the same space.

“We felt obliged to be the hosts but we didn’t want to take on the financial cost.

“It was a massive amount of people, we had to completely change the house around to have that many in it, it took a look of work. But it was nice to not be really skint after Christmas.”

The mum admitted that if she herself was asked to cough up the expense for a meal in someone else’s home, it would stop her in her tracks.

But she explained: “I think because my family were so good about it, it didn’t make me feel bad.”

“For me, Christmas is expensive anyway with the children, and the extra cost of then having to pay for dinner just because you’re hosting doesn’t seem fair.

“I think a lot more people would offer to host Christmas if they didn’t have to take on the cost of having 14-odd people to feed.

“I don’t think it’s embarrassing to ask to split it so that you are able to host – I think you just need the guts to ask!”

Online Editors