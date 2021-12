We all have our own Christmas traditions – and families can be quite particular with them.

Nothing divides a Christmas dinner conversation like the debate over brussels sprouts or Elf on a Shelf.

But which of these Christmas customs, foods and movies do you give the thumbs up to, and which do you dismiss?

Mince Pies

Expand Close Mince pies / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mince pies

Read More

Matching PJ photos on social media

Artificial Christmas Trees

Brussels Sprouts

Elf on a Shelf

Expand Close Elf on a Shelf / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Elf on a Shelf

Christmas Eve gift boxes

Carol singers

Christmas Day Swim

Mulled wine

Expand Close Mulled wine - yay or nay? / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mulled wine - yay or nay?

THAT Love Actually scene with the poster cards