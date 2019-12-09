A children's Christmas book released to raise funds for homeless charity Focus Ireland has been given the ultimate seal of celebrity approval.

Write on: Celebrity boost for children's book to raise funds for the homeless

Hollywood star Chris O'Dowd and Aisling Bea have posted a picture of them holding new book 'How Will Santa Find Us?', which featured on 'The Late Late Toy Show' last month.

The 'Living With Yourself' actress said they both "loved" the book which she described as an "alternate family Xmas tale". Written by Shane O'Brien and Stephen Rogers, it brings together the work of nine of Ireland's top illustrators to tell the tale of a family who become homeless just before Christmas.

As they move around from one temporary place to another, the children's parents try to distract them by inventing stories about their latest lodgings.

