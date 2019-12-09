Write on: Celebrity boost for children's book to raise funds for the homeless
A children's Christmas book released to raise funds for homeless charity Focus Ireland has been given the ultimate seal of celebrity approval.
Hollywood star Chris O'Dowd and Aisling Bea have posted a picture of them holding new book 'How Will Santa Find Us?', which featured on 'The Late Late Toy Show' last month.
The 'Living With Yourself' actress said they both "loved" the book which she described as an "alternate family Xmas tale". Written by Shane O'Brien and Stephen Rogers, it brings together the work of nine of Ireland's top illustrators to tell the tale of a family who become homeless just before Christmas.
As they move around from one temporary place to another, the children's parents try to distract them by inventing stories about their latest lodgings.
The two writers were spurred into action after seeing the shocking picture of mother-of-seven Margaret Cash sleeping in Tallaght garda station with some of her children after losing their home.
They have since been housed but there are now more than 4,000 children living in emergency accommodation in Ireland.
Speaking about the issue on 'The Late Late Show' recently, host Ryan Tubridy featured the new book and said: "Santa will find you: he has the magic, the means and he knows where you are. So don't worry."
John O'Haire of homeless charity Focus Ireland said the current homeless statistics were "heart-breaking".
