Where to do your massive Christmas shop 2019: Our price comparison shows savings of up to €45 on the most-wanted toys
As the countdown to Christmas day begins, children all over the country are eagerly compiling a list of the toys they would most like to see under their tree this year.
However, whether Santa is on a budget or not, everyone wants to get the best value for money.
We've completed the biggest price checklist on the top most-wanted toys this Christmas.
1.FurReal Cubby the Curious Bear
Debenhams - € 95.00
Littlewoods Ireland - €92.99
Argos - €82.49
Smyths - €81.99
SAVING: Up to €13
2. PAW Patrol Super PAWs Mighty Jet Command Centre
Littlewoods - €59.99
Argos - €58.49
Smyths - €49.99
SAVING: Up to €10
3. LEGO Harry Potter Knight Bus
Arnotts - €40.00
Easons - €39.99
Smyths - €37.99
Argos - €37.00
Littlewoods - €33.99
SAVING: Up to €6
4. Pets Alive Boppi the Booty Shakin' Llama
Littlewoods - €28.99
Argos - €25.00
Smyths - €24.99
SAVING: Up to €4
5. L.O.L Surprise! 2-in-1 Glamper Playset
Littlewoods - €129.99
Argos - €119.99
Smyths - €104.99
SAVING: Up to €25
6. Barbie Travel DreamPlane
Arnotts - €90.00
Littlewoods - €81.99
Argos - €60.00
Smyths - €64.99
SAVING: Up to €25
7. NERF Fortnite AR-L
Arnotts - €60.00
Littlewoods - €44.99
Smyths - €49.99
SAVING: Up to €10
8. Push ‘N Talk Forky 22cm Action Figure Toy Story 4
Argos - €31.00
Smyths - €29.99
Amazon - €25.66 (not including delivery)
SAVING: Up to €5
9. Frozen 2 Arendelle Castle
Argos - €199.99
Littlewoods- €189.99
Smyths - €154.99
SAVING: Up to €45
Online Editors
