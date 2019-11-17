Life Christmas

Sunday 17 November 2019

Where to do your massive Christmas shop 2019: Our price comparison shows savings of up to €45 on the most-wanted toys


The biggest e-spenders were those living in urban areas (76pc)
Aoife Walsh

As the countdown to Christmas day begins, children all over the country are eagerly compiling a list of the toys they would most like to see under their tree this year.

However, whether Santa is on a budget or not, everyone wants to get the best value for money.

We've completed the biggest price checklist on the top most-wanted toys this Christmas.

1.FurReal Cubby the Curious Bear

Debenhams - € 95.00

Littlewoods Ireland - €92.99

Argos - €82.49

Smyths - €81.99

SAVING: Up to €13

Cubby.jpg
FurReal Cubby the Curious Bear Photo: Smyths Toys

2. PAW Patrol Super PAWs Mighty Jet Command Centre

Littlewoods - €59.99

Argos - €58.49

Smyths - €49.99

SAVING: Up to €10

Paw-Patrol.jpg
PAW Patrol Super PAWs Mighty Jet Command Centre Photo: Smyths Toys

3. LEGO Harry Potter Knight Bus

Arnotts - €40.00

Easons - €39.99

Smyths - €37.99

Argos - €37.00

Littlewoods - €33.99

SAVING: Up to €6

HP.jpg
LEGO Harry Potter Knight Bus Photo: Smyths Toys

4. Pets Alive Boppi the Booty Shakin' Llama

Littlewoods - €28.99

Argos - €25.00

Smyths - €24.99

SAVING: Up to €4

boopie.jpg
Pets Alive Boppi the Booty Shakin' Llama Photo: Smyths Toys

5. L.O.L Surprise! 2-in-1 Glamper Playset

Littlewoods - €129.99

Argos - €119.99

Smyths - €104.99

SAVING: Up to €25

L.O.L.jpg
L.O.L Surprise! 2-in-1 Glamper Playset Photo: Smyths Toys

6. Barbie Travel DreamPlane

Arnotts - €90.00

Littlewoods - €81.99

Argos - €60.00

Smyths - €64.99

SAVING: Up to €25

barbie.jpg
Barbie Travel DreamPlane Photo: Smyths Toys

7. NERF Fortnite AR-L

Arnotts - €60.00

Littlewoods - €44.99

Smyths - €49.99

SAVING: Up to €10

Nerf (2).jpg

8. Push ‘N Talk Forky 22cm Action Figure Toy Story 4

Argos - €31.00

Smyths - €29.99

Amazon - €25.66 (not including delivery)

SAVING: Up to €5

Forky.png
Push ‘N Talk Forky 22cm Action Figure Toy Story 4 Photo: Smyth Toys

9. Frozen 2 Arendelle Castle

Argos - €199.99

Littlewoods- €189.99

Smyths - €154.99

SAVING: Up to €45

frozen.jpg
Frozen 2 Arendelle Castle Photo: Smyths Toys

