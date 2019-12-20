What happens when you let a dog pick their own Christmas present?

Dogs Trust did just that with their toy donations from both their staff and supporters this year, and it resulted in some adorable scenes.

Staff lined up the generous selection of toys in their Rehoming Centre and allowed dogs to come in and choose their own toy.

"As you will see, deciding on which toy was a big decision for some dogs and some delighted in the squeakiest toy they could find – you’ll need sound on to appreciate their joy in full effect," a spokesperson for the Trust said.

"We hope this makes you smile as much as we did recording the dogs have so much fun!"

You can find more about the dogs in this video at www.dogstrust.ie/rehoming.

