A DUBLIN mother has described a reunion with her daughter in time for their first Christmas together in 22 years as "a dream come true".

A DUBLIN mother has described a reunion with her daughter in time for their first Christmas together in 22 years as "a dream come true".

'What a dream come true' - Dublin mum and daughter reunited for first Christmas in 22 years

Lorraine Kirby, who lives in Bedfordshire, England, has been unable to spend Christmas with her mother June O'Brien and her family for more than two decades because of her shifts as a nurse in the NHS.

Having worked Christmas every year since she left Ireland as an 18-year-old she was never able to fly home for the festive celebration.

Her story was discovered after chocolate company Thorntons ran a competition where people were asked to nominate a family member they'd like to reunite with this Christmas using virtual reality technology.

June was given a VR headset and tricked into thinking she would be seeing her family in England in virtual reality, before being told to remove the headset and realising Lorraine, her husband and their daughter were standing in front of her.

June said it was a "dream come true" reunion with her daughter which came as a complete surprise.

Hard working NHS nurse Lorraine Kirby hasnt spent Christmas in Dublin with her mother in more than 20 years due to work commitments

"I certainly was not expecting to take the virtual reality goggles off and see my lovely daughter and her family standing there," the Dublin woman said.

"It was a big shock but a great one.

"I am so grateful, that for the first time in 22 years we will be able to spend Christmas together. What a dream come true."

Lorraine's husband and daughter will spend their first-ever Christmas in Dublin.

"It was great planning this surprise for my mum and I am really pleased that we pulled it off," said Lorraine.

"The look of surprise and elation on her face when she saw us standing there is the best gift I could have this Christmas."

Herald