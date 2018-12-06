Watch: Santa sends a special message to children of Ireland: 'I'm getting reports from the elves'

Father Christmas took some time out to tell Irish children that he and his elves are busy getting all the presents ready for Christmas Day.

He said he wanted to check in on all the little boys and girls in Ireland, before he started making his merry way here later in the month.

He said: "Well hello children."

"We thought we'd send this little message to make sure that everybody was behaving this year."

"I'm getting reports from the elves and I think everything is going okay."

"And of course we're all busy up in the North Pole getting everything ready for the 25th."

"Continue to behave, and best of all, enjoy the holidays from school."

"Happy Christmas," he signed off.

Online Editors