What better time to unveil a winter wonderland than the height of summer?

WATCH: Brown Thomas denies Christmas has come too early as they launch festive shop in August

Today, Brown Thomas launched its Christmas shop in the Dublin, Cork and Limerick stores - 131 days before the holiday.

But Brown Thomas Buying Director Rachel Morgans has denied that Christmas has come too early, saying that the popular store is simply meeting a demand from customers by offering its festive selection from August.

"We're just reacting to our customer needs. People are time-poor, this just gives them the opportunity to buy early," she said.

"You can come along, you can get inspired. You don't have to buy now, but for those people that want to get things ready for Christmas, this just gives them the opportunity, that's what this is about.

"We also do have a tourist customer with us. They come to Brown Thomas to find something special and this gives them the opportunity to take something away with them that they can treasure when it's Christmas where they are," she added.

Former Miss Ireland Sarah Morrissey also welcomed the launch as a haven for Christmas-lovers.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Ms Morrissey said the store reflects everything there is to love about the festive season.

"I am such a Christmas person, I would celebrate it all year long," she said.

"You can buy in to it if you want to - If you don't want to come in and have a look if you don't have to. There's no one that comes in that doesn't walk away happy."

Brown Thomas Managing Director Donald McDonald added that the decision to open the shop in August each year gets a great response from the public.

"We have plenty of customers keen to get organised and plan early - it satisfies customer demand. It’s also very popular with tourists looking to take home special souvenirs they can’t get anywhere else," he said.

This year's shop explores this season's trends with a focus on kitschy sweet treats and nature-inspired decor as well as fantasy unicorns.

Christmas 2019 is set to be something of a visual buffet with no colour off-limits and plenty of lighting also on trend.

The Brown Thomas selection has been curated into five different themes to reflect the more-is-more offerings on display.

Shoppers can choose decorations from any of the themes which include 'Crimson Splendour', 'Garnet Opulence', 'Champagne Ice', 'Golden Ivory' and 'Merry & Bright.'

Fiona and Aoife Murray travelled from Drogheda for the launch at the Grafton Street store because of their shared love for all things festive.

The mother and daughter said they have even travelled to the famous Harrods department store in London to look at their extravagant Christmas displays.

"We just love Christmas. We used to go to Harrods but we heard the shop was open today so we had to have a trip up and have a shop around," they said.

