Visiting rights: Whose family should you spend Christmas with?

Like a nativity play without Mary and Joseph, Harry and Meghan have announced they're skipping Sandringham.

"Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess's mother Doria Ragland," a spokesman said.

"This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty the Queen." This means they won't be walking the annual Christmas Day gauntlet of camera, well-wisher and assorted rubberneckers alongside the Cambridges. Instead, Meghan is doing Christmas with Doria at an "undisclosed location". Such festive intrigue!

"Not a snub," is the phrase being attributed to "sources". And so the stage is set for Meghan to be this year's pantomime villain, her own Christmas Cruella de Vil, the wicked woman who stole away, not just the son, but - gasp! - the grandchild.

But maybe here, she is everywoman and, indeed, everyman faced with the annual impossible task of keeping everyone happy. Parents and in-laws might not care to see you from January to November, but come Christmas, you're suddenly in demand. And the rare offspring who pull off the Christmas miracle of making everyone happy usually do so at their own expense.

"It's grin and bear it at the beginning, I think," says Feargal Harrington, who has been married to Rena Maycock for five years and together for 10. "You learn it's all about compromise, like everything in relationships.

"Ordinarily, we'd be quite traditional, and after the first year of marriage, Irish men will know they're just going to have to spend Christmas with the in-laws."

While both sets of families are currently based in Dublin, Harrington's family hails from West Cork. He currently has siblings living abroad in the US and Canada.

Feargal (36), who runs the Intro Matchmaking agency with Rena, says that now, though they host Christmas and have family come to them, it wasn't always thus.

"In previous years, every single Christmas morning, we would go over to Rena's house for breakfast. And if we didn't do that, they would be really upset.

"And in the afternoon, we'd usually all head away to a hotel. That was the last four years we did that because we're thinking, 'Okay, who really wants to make vegetables and cook on Christmas Day?'. "After that, we would feel obliged to go to West Cork to see my relatives and that had been a tradition for years. That was more pre-children."

The couple has two children, Quinn (4) and Darcey (3), and since their arrival, there has been the added complication of making sure Santa, like a diligent Census official, knows exactly where everyone is on the night.

"The kids always want to know where we're staying, so they can tell Santa, which is fair enough," says Feargal. "So if we say we're going to the grandparents, they want to know if Santa knows we're going to be there.

"So we try to keep it simple now. At the beginning, you're definitely trying to keep everybody happy. It was always a balancing act and you can't be a total Scrooge with your time."

But for many who spend Christmas criss-crossing the country and living out of holdalls, tempers can invariably fray.

"There is something stressful about having to spend Christmas in one house, and then to another, and not having any private time to yourselves, where you might be stuck in a room in a corner," Feargal admits.

"Everyone likes their own space. You don't really feel you can go to your in-laws and slob out in your tracksuit bottoms. You have to wear 'the good clothes'," he says.

Of course, it seems unlikely Meghan and Harry will have to squeeze into the single bedroom with the Batman-duvet cover at Sandringham, but it is, no matter how well-appointed your quarters, trying when one has a small child and many enthusiastic family members keen to see it.

'Exhausting' is the word author Jane Ryan uses to describe her first Christmas with son Adam.

"We were big in demand the year Adam was born," says Jane (50), who is married to Ron (53). "Everybody wanted us to go home to them and everybody wanted Santa to be at their house.

"That year, we went everywhere. I remember the baby was feeding and you're bringing everything everywhere and everything is packed into the car and there's sweat pouring down your back.

"My mother was still alive at the time and we were going to see her and then we were going to see Ron's sister. But because we had deceased family, we were going to see graves as well.

"Our family were in Dublin, Wicklow and Kildare, so we thought the travelling was manageable, but you can't defy traffic and there was loads of it. I imagine because every other couple with a young family is driving around visiting as well.

"We spent that Christmas basically delivering presents. I don't even think we managed to eat," she says.

Now Jane, like Feargal, mostly lets family come to them. The tug of love in their house is over Ron's mother, Rosaleen, since the other parents have passed on and she is the favourite guest of the children. This year, Jane says, she "got my invite in early".

"She is our precious thing," says Jane. "She's totally the queen. But now she has to go and eat everyone's Christmas dinner, she must have three or four. She has one on Christmas Eve and another on Stephen's Day.

"But she's very nice to us all, she always says, 'Oh no, your dinner is excellent,' which I'm sure sometimes is definitely a lie."

While Jane and Feargal appear to have cracked the Christmas code, for couples who are still negotiating the logistics, it can be an incredibly tense time when each party feels the other is being selfish and unreasonable.

"It's a very difficult situation and it can lead to prolonged stress between a couple, especially where there's demands or expectations on a son or a daughter," agrees Ray Henry, Chairperson of the Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (IACP).

"Ideally, these issues should be established before a couple gets married, as part of the preparations, because issues with in-laws can become terribly divisive.

"Often, you have newlyweds who are trying to make this decision in the weeks leading up to Christmas, so there's already a lot of tension between them by the time they arrive."

Henry says that the value of establishing the Christmas visitation rights early on is that it can defuse a domineering father- or mother-in-law.

"Visiting family is an important part of being in a couple. It, in itself, can sometimes lead to strife because you're in someone else's house with someone else's rules and you can't change that. So you have to be comfortable with each other."

The answer to close quarters and uncomfortable silences?

"Be able to acknowledge that the longer you stay in the house without a break, the worse it's going to get," says Henry. "Get out for a walk. Just say to your mother or father that you're going for a walk and you'll be back for dinner. Then you can talk to each other on the QT."

That way, you can leave the cross words for those bracing walks in the woods. Suddenly, we might all become keen on Christmas exercise...

