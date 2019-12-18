The trickiest gift of all: How to avoid getting your spouse a stinker of a Christmas present

Your husband/wife/girlfriend/long-suffering partner. You just can't decide what to get them this year. Or any year, come to think of it. Why is it so hard? Well, the stakes are high, and if you get it wrong, you will never be allowed to forget it.

And, of course, it all can all go horribly wrong, with the potential for leaving you in the doghouse for the holiday season. Witness the outcry over the Peloton bike ad, in which a husband bought his wife the gift of an exercise bike for Christmas. Thoughtful and kind? The internet didn't think so: misogynist and controlling, apparently. See? It's a minefield. We asked three Irish Independent writers how they navigate the perilous waters of present-buying for your one true love...

Sheena McGinley

Every year, without fail, myself and the husband, Mark, fall foul to the usual Christmas present pitfall... 'The Seesaw'.

Prior to mounting 'The Seesaw', we both swear blind we're not going to spend a fortune on each other. One then secretly spends a small fortune on a thoughtful present for fear the other will spend a fortune on a thoughtful present, while the other spends comparatively pittance as they honour the "agreement". The following year, we reverse roles. This has been going on for about 13 years now.

The first Christmas presents we ever exchanged set the tone. It included a weekend away for him, while he gave me earrings and a matching necklace. Sounds perfectly lovely, in theory. Given my roaring red hair, the traditional Celtic swirl motif on the jewellery resulted in me resembling a Discover Ireland ad. My reluctance to wear them said it all.

The next year he saved himself some tears and gave me a hair straightener covered in leopard print, which had a bang of last-minute panic purchase off it (I already had one - minus the animal print). I'd overcompensated and got him a watch. The following year, I got him a pillow with his face on it, while he'd splashed out on a Blue Book voucher.

The seesawing continued, until four years ago, in early December. We were in Dundrum and he saw a watch he liked (the one I'd given him some years previous had broken). Having just been paid, I said "D'you want the Christmas present early?"

What a revelation! I'd given him something he actually wanted, plus we had the added bonus of knowing the appropriate price range. Rejoice! Unfortunately, I didn't get the memo regarding having another present under the tree for him to unwrap on the 25th... The following year, I counterbalanced the previous year's oversight by going overboard, and the cycle trundles on.

This year, it's my turn to shower him with gifts. Next year, we might actually communicate with each other and agree on a much-needed evening away from the kids. After all, it's the little things that matter.

Speaking of which; those hair straighteners? They're still working.

Bill Linnane

You would think that after almost two decades together, we would be dab hands at buying gifts for each other. You would be wrong, almost as wrong as I am each and every year in my gift choices. When it comes to presents for me, I am tediously practical - I will assign some luxury I enjoyed during the year as my festive gift.

Bought myself a camera back in June? Happy Christmas Bill. Got the car valeted two months ago? Happy Christmas Bill. Finally stumped up to pay a GP to get some prescription drugs for that toenail situation? Happy Christmas Bill.

I don't do this in a passive aggressive, oh-don't-mind-me-I-will-be-fine Irish parent kind of way. I'm just being practical - more presents means more money, and more problems. I look at the generous gifts she buys me and see units of electricity, litres of diesel, gallons of home heating oil. Naturally, as is the way with love, Ciara is the exact opposite: She wants the grand gesture, or even the small yet special gesture, or just about any gesture other than the usual shrug of the shoulders she gets from my presents.

High points over the last few years include a mug, some slippers, and some candlesticks, because obviously I think she is an Edwardian scullery maid who should treasure such crappy items. But even in the years that I have a basket of brands to impress her with, most of them will be returned. I just don't seem to get her, and this is a constant source of disappointment to both of us.

Yet she is as difficult to buy for as I am, for we both have very specific tastes. Yet apparently we can't do vouchers, nor can we do cash, as we are meant to be soulmates, and have some sort of psychic gift list connection. My counter to that would be that if we were actual soulmates we would be comfortable enough to admit that a bit of cash and some time alone to spend it would be great.

Maybe in another few years we will be there, but until then it will be my madcap dashes into TK Maxx to buy anything with Moschino scribbled on it, and her excessive purchasing of jumpers for a man who deems himself too young for jumpers.

Tanya Sweeney

My partner Brian and I have gone through a familiar trajectory at Christmas: for our first one together, I decided to shoot for full-blown romance and put screen-grabs of all of our early texts and emails in a hardback book. A year later, I'd dialled it down slightly, and we tacitly agreed to 'buy each other' flights to Marrakesh for a winter break.

The year after that, I bought him an electric shaver (he'd complained plenty about his one not working). Last year, I don't even remember what I bought him. It was something practical - an egg poacher, perhaps.

There are a few things that eventually die out in a relationship the longer you're in it, along with lacy matching underwear and holding hands everywhere you go. Christmas presents end up on a romantic sliding scale as the years trundle on. We're at the point in our relationship now where the grand romantic gestures have been replaced with something more practical; something more mutually useful. Perhaps we will take 'each other' out to afternoon tea or a hotel break this year.

I pride myself on being the sort of present buyer who listens out for clues year-round. I know what type of person they are and what things they like. That's half the point of giving presents, isn't it? A way of saying 'I understand you, and know you'.

This year, I won't need any sort of big romantic gesture from Brian, and I doubt he's expecting one from me. As new parents, it has been a joyous but tough year, and we're just happy to still be on talking terms. We buy each other small things year-round, mainly if we see something the other might like. And when you're the man who has everything, Christmas Day is just another date in the calendar.

