The nightmare before Christmas - tree growers race against time

The bad weather spell has heaped additional time pressure in what is usually a very busy week in the run-up to the month of December.

Close to 450,000 trees are expected to be sold throughout the island of Ireland this year with at least a further 200,000 being exported to European markets such as Denmark, Germany, France and the UK, which is a continued yearly increase.

Another bumper year in the market is expected, with growers anticipating sales in excess of €22m.

It can take between seven to 10 years before an Irish-grown Christmas tree is in peak condition and ready for harvesting.

But this week is crucial in terms of getting the final product ready.

Christy Kavanagh, of the Irish Christmas Tree Growers (ICTG), said: "This is normally a tense week anyway but the weather hasn't done us any favours."

Growers will be "under time pressure to get the trees ready and out on the market for the start of the busy festive period, which starts in earnest for us next week".

"The wet weather has added extra costs both in terms of time and labour, trying to ensure the trees are cut in time and kept clean.

"Growers around the country are easily working 18 to 19 hour days this week to catch up on time lost to the inclement weather. But the added costs on us as a result will not be passed on to the consumer," Mr Kavanagh insisted.

Weather concerns have added to a year of worry for growers due to the uncertainty of Brexit.

"Thank goodness Brexit didn't happen this year as all the uncertainty would have caused turmoil for us in terms of dealing with paying VAT upfront, customs, plant passports etc.

"It already costs growers a lot of money and so much hassle in terms of taking related courses, getting computer systems organised, paperwork and the list goes on and on," he added.

Wet weather has battered most of the country this week, and while the impact of Storm Sebastian is minimal, some areas remain on flood alert.

Ireland endured persistent, heavy showers nationwide with gardaí warning of spot-flooding on many roads in Dublin, Cork, Tipperary, Wicklow and Waterford.

Some areas endured more than 30mm of rainfall in less than 12 hours.

Cork will remain on flood alert for the next 24 hours after successfully avoiding property damage from the aftermath of Storm Sebastian.

There was minor flooding on some Cork city centre quays.

Irish Independent