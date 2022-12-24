The inevitable Christmas mistakes we make every year

If I had to choose a phrase that sums up my Christmas experience, it would be this: Never again.

Never again, I mutter while rushing around Tesco on Christmas Eve like a contestant in Supermarket Sweep.

Never again, I huff after being told by yet another hairdresser that there's no room at the inn.

Never, ever again, I vow when the ATM tells me that my funds have become 'insufficient'.

I have yet to grasp the simple idea that we need to optimise our time and budget our money during the festive season.

I blame seasonal amnesia - which is the tendency to forget aspects of the festive season that aren't sprinkled with glitter or wrapped in a neat little bow. To refresh your selective memory, here's the other pitfalls that we often overlook:

Christmas parties

Your boss dance at your work party and it will feel a little like the first time you heard your parents having sex. Later in the evening, someone will start talking to you as though you are already acquainted. You will have no idea who they are or what their name is. Even later in the evening, a very drunk colleague will try to get you to wear a pair of flashing reindeer ears. Work parties are like childbirth - we forget how much they hurt.

The weather

The bad weather will lead you to sack off Pilates (again) and put the fire on instead. Before you know it you've opened the selection box that you bought for your nephew and decapitated the chocolate Santa you bought for your neighbour.

Christmas decorations

Asking for a divorce as you and your better half try to push the Christmas tree through the front door. Watch mammy's good lamp! Left! Right! Push! Oh, and it'll probably be too tall for a star topper...

Presents

You will have absolutely no idea what to buy your work Kris Kindle, your mother-in-law and your son's teacher.

Entertaining

You will forget to Google "how to open champagne without making a mess" and once again spray it all over the salmon canapés, your mother-in-law's handbag and Ruadhri's lovely jumper.

You will once again discover that you don't have enough chairs to go around the dining table. Instead, you'll improvise with the piano bench and a folding garden chair.

A meltdown in the fruit and veg section is inevitable. The Nigella Lawson recipe requires two star anise; the Jamie Oliver recipe requires half a celeriac. The shelf stacker points you towards the hardware aisle.

Is there a god? What is consciousness? How long does it take to cook a Christmas turkey? Eternal questions to which we may never know the answer.

Finances

You will buy another sparkly 'party dress' despite only wearing the one you bought last year once. (Contrary to popular belief, women are not required by law to purchase an item of clothing embellished with sequins, rhinestones or seed beads every December.) The leftover wrapping paper and ribbon that you prudently stored away last year never gets reused.

And finally....

YOU WILL TELL everyone that you're going to escape the madness and go away for Christmas next year. Nobody tells you that you've been saying the same thing for almost a decade.

THERE IS never enough gravy.

THERE ARE never enough batteries.