Compiled by Louise McSharry

Modern Botany gift set

€60, skinbyolga.ie

There are lots of people who are choosing to go back to nature these days. This applies to many areas of life, including the beauty products they use. An individual like this would be delighted with Modern Botany’s Signature Gift Set, which includes the West Cork brand’s multitasking, nourishing plant oil for face, body and hair, and plant-based deodorant.

Skin-balancing essentials

€39.95, gardinerfamilyapothecary.com

If you know a man, and most of us do, in desperate need of some skincare, look no further than this gift set. Louth-based Elave’s products are designed with sensitive skin in mind. This set contains a cleanser, moisturiser and SPF.

Eau de parfum

From €35, watersandwild.com

Waters + Wild is a West Cork perfumery specialising in scents with vintage feels, made entirely with natural ingredients. Each batch of perfume is unique and limited-edition, created by a perfumer using a blend of locally sourced and international ingredients.

Overnight bag

€20, greenangel.com

Travel minis are a great gift for a busy friend who often has to fit all their beauty products into a plastic bag at the airport. This set of 30ml bottles includes Dublin-based Green Angel’s shower gel, body lotion, shampoo and hair-conditioning serum, all of which contain hand-harvested organic seaweed and lavender and neroli essential oils.

Solid fragrance

€24, jobrowne.com

A solid fragrance is incredibly handy for people who travel regularly. Carlow-based Jo Browne started her business with this product, available in two scents — a floral, aimed at women, and a woody scent aimed at men. These make a great gift for someone heading off on their travels, or indeed anyone with an international work life.

Organic lip balm

€9.50, burrenperfumery.com

A good lip balm will always be appreciated, especially in the winter months, and Burren Perfumery’s offering is gorgeous. Packed full of nourishing, organic ingredients, it smells beautiful and effectively rids the lips of any dryness. Ideal for popping into a stocking or adding to another gift as a bonus.

Mum & Kid soap

€9.99, soapandmore.ie

This beautiful baby-powder-scented soap would make a gorgeous gift for a new parent, especially a socially conscious one. Soap & More is the business of Reham Ghafarji, who moved to West Cork with her young family to escape the war in Syria. Fifteen per cent of Ghafarji’s profits are donated to homeless charities by way of thanks to the Irish people for the warm welcome the Ghafarjis received upon their arrival here.

Seabody Ebb & Flow gift set

€108, seabody.com

Seabody’s commitment to being ‘100pc clean, Irish and green’ makes its products ideal gifts for your chic pal who’s passionate about sustainability. The Kerry brand’s packaging is made from recycled and recyclable materials. This duo of serums hydrate and boost collagen and elastin production.

Squeaky Clean Brush Cleanser

€20, ellaandjo.ie

If you ask any makeup lover what their least-favourite thing about makeup is, they’ll probably say it’s cleaning their brushes. Unfortunately, it’s essential, otherwise dirt and bacteria builds up, resulting in breakouts and dodgy application. The good news is, this antibacterial product simplifies the process and makes it easy to remove makeup from brushes between uses.

Hand and body lotion

€28, labougie.com

A nice hand lotion is a gorgeous gift, as everyone feels a little fancy when they have one in their bathroom for visitors to see (and yes, use). La Bougie products are created entirely by Lucy Hagerty in Kinsale, and Mission Fig is the brand’s leading scent. Inspired by the fig trees of Tuscany, the scent is also available in a candle and perfume, if you felt like adding to your gift.

Ritual bundle

€69, nunaia.com

This set includes Nunaïa’s Superfood Cleansing Balm and Facial Cleansing Ovals, which are everything you could need to get rid of every scrap of makeup and grime at the end of the day. These feel luxurious and high-end — no stiff and harsh cleansing pads here. This gift makes the daily cleanse a real treat.

Calming serum

€33, fincaskinorganics.com

Finca Skin Organics was founded in Louth by Finola Fegan in 2018 after a decades-long battle with rosacea. All of the brand’s products are plant-based (so as not to irritate the skin) and have an emphasis on calming.

Instant tan

€18, barebyvogue.com

Vogue Williams’s tanning brand has fast become a favourite of many a self-tanner. Bare by Vogue’s Instant Tan looks great, wears well, and is very handy for when the urge to bronze comes at the last minute. Many people would be delighted to find this in their Christmas stocking, but young women are likely to be especially grateful.

Sparkle and Shine set

€52, voya.ie

This set brings together Voya’s Exfoliating Body Brush with Cactus Bristles with its Squeaky-Clean body wash and Time to Shine body polish. This would be an ideal gift for anyone with a wedding or special holiday on the horizon, who wants their skin to be at its best!

Precious Moments gift set

€44.95, kinvaraskincare.com

This duo of Precious Facial Oil and a satin eye mask is ideal for anyone experiencing stress at the moment. The oil is intensely moisturising and leaves the skin beautifully soft, while its lavender scent works to relax the mind. Plant-based ingredients mean this is suitable for all ages.

Belly bar

€29, aromabuff.com

Aromabuff is the brand of aromatherapist and reflexologist Lisa Heeney, whose study of essential oils led her to develop a range of natural body products. The Aromabump Beautiful Belly Bar is ideal for pregnant people or anyone concerned about stretch marks, and it smells delicious.

Deep Sleep gift set

€120, groundwellbeing.com

We all know someone who struggles with sleep, and this is the gift for them. Ground Wellbeing’s products are handmade in small batches with the wellbeing of their user in mind. This set includes Deep Sleep Body Balm, Sleep Face Oil and Large Pillow Spray, all of which provide calming and therapeutic scents to be released throughout the night.

Perfume

€130, cloonkeen.com

This is the perfect gift for a glamorous person with immaculate taste. Cloon Keen perfumes are packaged beautifully, named perfectly, and smell absolutely divine, evoking the best elements of Irish nature. While available online, it’s worth visiting the brand’s exquisite shops in Dublin and Galway.

Roll-on

€26, pureoskar.com

If you know a woman experiencing menopause symptoms, Kildare brand Pure Oskar’s Pure Soul Roll-on would be a lovely gift. It contains a blend of essential oils that soothe and improve mood and relieve tension.

Seaweed bath

€20.85, searemedies.com

We’ve all seen the photos of people on glamorous spa breaks, sitting in tubs of seaweed. To the uninitiated, it may seem bizarre, but the therapeutic and detoxifying benefits of seaweed are long-documented. If you know someone who’s raved about the seaweed experience, why not gift them a seaweed bath they can take at home, with seaweed harvested by hand in Carlingford Lough.

