Merino wool crossbody bag

€175.95, hopemacaulay.com

The Antrim designer’s chunky, colourful knitwear is beloved by celebrities and fashion editors. The mini-bag version of her famed Colossal knit is made with 100pc merino wool in trending Bottega green.

Aran jacket

€510, and-daughter.com

Made in Donegal using 100pc merino wool, the traditional Aran knit is given a modern revamp, at-once fitted and slouchy thanks to its slightly cropped silhouette and cosy dropped shoulders. It comes in sizes XS-XL.

Pinstripe vest

€119.95, irelandseyeknitwear.com

The Dublin-based knitwear brand offers distinctive designs, such as this pinstripe-effect knit, made in a lightweight lambswool-cotton blend. It comes in six shades and in sizes S-XXXL, with a relaxed fit ideal for layering.

Thorn studs

€65, helenamalone.ie

In her Savage Beauty collection, Dublin designer Helena Malone embraces the conflict between the brutality of the thorns and the delicacy of the blossom in a wild Irish rose, captured in these silver studs.

Slip Opera dress

€650, madigancashmere.com

A more wearable version of the classic slip, this 100pc silk version — made in the brand’s Straffan studio — has wide straps, full-sized pockets and a slightly looser fit. Available in sizes XS-XL in six shades, the neckline is high enough to be comfortably worn day or night.

Pink Grapefruit silk and linen pocket square

€105, brendanjoseph.com

Brendan Joseph creates all his pieces in silk and linen from his Dublin studio, including these beautiful double-faced pocket squares in a cheerful array of colours. You can also personalise your order with embroidered monogramming for €15.

Satin backpack

€350, augustnight.ie

The romantic oversized bow has become a signature for Derry-born Caoimhe Grant’s brand, and here it adorns a duchesse satin backpack large enough to hold a 13in laptop, complete with smaller bows to tie the adjustable back straps.

Gallantry coat

€1,120, colin-horgan.com

The Kerry native exaggerates the utilitarian styling of a typical trench coat with three-dimensional pocket detailing on the sleeves and a sharp, two-tone colourway. The coat is crafted in his Tralee studio and available in sizes XS-L.

Faux-fur hat

€230, rashiiid.com

Dubliner Rachel Maguire started making these playful faux-fur hats from her parents’ garage during lockdown, and has since become an Instagram favourite endorsed by Doja Cat and Ariana Grande.

Helio bangle in gold vermeil

€185, innerisland.ie

For the minimalist in your life, this simple yet striking bangle comes in three silver and gold finishes, and is handcrafted by jeweller Gemma O’Leary’s team in Wexford.

Coco reversible headscarf

€130, 31chapellane.com

Made in Limerick city from 100pc Irish linen with reinforced lining and darts to give the back a defined shape, this two-tone navy and white headscarf can be worn as a headscarf, neck scarf or hood.

Three Rays Black watch

€199, ansleywatches.com

This Malahide company makes a range of unisex watches, offering classic designs with contemporary touches. It also sells a variety of interchangeable leather and bracelet straps, so the wearer can adapt the look to suit their style.

Gold glitter ‘Nadine’ crown

€85, margaretoconnor.ie

For the party girl, give the gift of instant wow factor with this decadent glitter crown, recently seen on no less than Kate Moss. Each piece is made in Ireland by accessories designer Margaret O’Connor.

Leather dog collar and lead

€150, holdenleathergoods.com

The Dingle leather company offers a selection of sleek dog accessories in six sizes and four colours, including this bold red set — a stylish gift for the person who likes to ensure their furry friend is as well-dressed as they are.

Mini feather bag

€400, sorchaoraghallaigh.com

With fans ranging from Madonna and Beyoncé to Kylie Minogue, Offaly-born Sorcha O’Raghallaigh’s designs are the go-to for glamazons, and none are more irresistible than her feather bags with Swarovski crystal handles, fashioned in Dublin and available in blue, pink, lilac, green, white and black.

Linen tutu

€288, kindredofireland.com

Putting a moody, grown-up twist on the girly look, Belfast designer Amy Anderson renders her 100pc Irish linen tutu in a luxurious navy, topped off with a voluminous bow and — even better — side seam pockets.

Ombré Boatbuilder jumper

€480, inismeain.ie

The cashmere mix on this merino wool jumper ensures it’s extra soft to the touch, with a high neck for added warmth. Made in the brand’s Aran Islands workshop, the ombré hues are inspired by the colours on the shore during the seaweed harvest. It comes in sizes S-XXL.

Grand Soft Day gold ring

€190, sandrahartwieg.com

Inspired by misty days, the cloudy texture is achieved by hand-carving the shape in wax, then casting it into metal using an ancient technique called lost wax casting. The rings are available in 18ct gold-plated or 9ct solid gold, made in Sandra Hartwieg’s Kilkenny studio.

Lady-Hips cinch belt

€649, unaburke.com

Crafted in her West of Ireland studio, the celebrated leather artisan’s designs are a true luxury, and one of her stunning sculptural belts would make a real treat for fans of avant-garde fashion. This gorgeous merlot style with glossy brass fittings is a timeless statement piece, and fits sizes 6-14.

