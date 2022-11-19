Compiled by Orla Neligan

Forager’s press

€79, woodtownstudio.ie

For the foragers out there, this birch botanical press with hand-drawn illustration comes with cardboard and blotting paper, cotton carry bag and pencil, cards and kraft stationery.

Bread and butter gift set

€35, lizwalsh.ie

Ditch the bread bin for this beautiful handmade, handprinted Irish linen bread bag gift set, which comes with a handcarved wooden butter knife made by woodturner Eoin Leadbetter. Now you can have your Fika in true Scandi style, only made in Ireland.

Puffin print

€50, hensteethstore.com

Illustrator Fatti Burke’s colourful prints revolve around all the things she loves: food, home, jokes, colours and Irish traditions. Expect to find smoking puffins and colourful, humorous takes on classic Guinness posters.

Weaving kit

From €23, olannmor.com

Everything you need to make your very own scarf, throw, jumper, cushion cover or socks. You can choose from four different looms, and each kit includes six shades in a colour tone, tapestry needle, cotton thread, comb and bamboo dowel for extendable looms.

Natural dye kit

€84, kathryndavey.com

The ultimate in slow fashion, perfect for that friend or family member who enjoys the art of craft, Kathryn Davey’s natural dye kit has five different powdered dyes in beautiful earthy shades for creating your own accessory.

Hanging vase

€220, superfolk.com

Use free-standing on a table or hung on a wall — either way, this handmade ceramic vase makes a pretty addition to your home filled with bunches of summer wildflowers, dried flowers or winter greenery.

Set of four mistletoe linen napkins

€95, jenniferslattery.com

Napkins almost too pretty to use, Jennifer Slattery’s embroidered table linen is a nod to tradition while being a fresh and modern addition to your table.

Rathbornes and Maser artist collaboration

From €100, rathbornes1488.com

The first collaboration for Irish candlemakers Rathbornes is certainly making a splash. The oldest candlemakers in the world have teamed up with Irish street artist Maser to create a vibrant range of diffusers and candles that are a bright departure from their usual white design.

Cashmere hot water bottle

€78, irishdesignshop.com

These cheery, pure-cashmere miniature hot water bottles do sofa cuddles, chilly beds, cold toes and January blues. Knitted in the West of Ireland, the patterns are inspired by traditional Irish purl stitches and they are available in a range of eight shades, from charcoal grey and bright red to forest green.

John Hanly throw

€149, joythorpeantiques.com

Expect the unexpected as well as plenty of beautifully curated picks at Joy Thorpe’s decorative antique and interiors shop in Kilkenny, including cashmere throws by John Hanly made at Ballyartella Woollen Mills in Tipperary.

Handmade walnut bowl

€125, twowoodenhorses.com

Using sustainably sourced Irish hardwood, award-winning woodworker Terry Cullen creates stunning chopping boards and bowls for your table. This carved walnut bowl with torched rims is made using a traditional Japanese method of preserving wood called yakisugi and sealed with a beeswax balm.

Pair of bookends

€100, bobimydear.com

These funky, handcrafted, Irish-made terrazzo bookends are made from recycled materials and jesmonite, a water-based concrete substitute, making it kinder to the environment. “We want to make your homes look hella good.”

Poolbeg candle holder set

€62.50, designist.ie

What better souvenir of Dublin than its most iconic landmark. The city’s power station towers, known locally as the Pigeon House, make for great candlesticks, handcrafted in Stoneybatter in Dublin 7 with a concrete base.

Fermoyle Pottery petit-four plates

€18 each, fermoylepottery.ie

For those that appreciate a piece of art on the table, Fermoyle Pottery’s collection of petit-four plates are a lovely reflection of owners’ Alexis and Stephen’s eyes for tactile textures and finishes.

Irish boat-builder’s chair

From €795, irishboatbuilderschair.com

Based on an ancient Irish design, the boat-builder’s chair, designed by furniture maker Brendan Lawless, uses traditional boat-building techniques of steam-bending to create its distinctive features. The chairs are made to order in Co Wicklow and can be painted a colour of your choice.

Set of two champagne glasses

€320, jhillsstandard.com

J Hill Standard’s beautiful collection of champagne flutes are luxurious, contemporary and organic – the ideal gift for the champagne-loving design guru in your life. The glass is entirely designed and handmade in Co Waterford.

Dog lead tidy

€69, philipkennystudio.com

Hang your dog lead in style with this wall-mounted lead hanger. Handcrafted in wood in Limerick, this is the perfect gift for anyone in your life who loves good design as much as they do their furry friend.

Personalised house portrait

From €130, greetstreet.com

The daughter of an architect, graphic designer Aoibhne Hogan has a thing for buildings and now adds one-off, hand-illustrated house portraits to her wide collection of artworks for sale. Simply supply a photograph of your friend or family member’s house and she will sketch it up for the perfect gift and keepsake.

3D print

From €135, outcrop.ie

Maps that mean something. Choose a place close to their heart, personalised with a message, meaningful date, or a special place marked, and Irish company outcrop will bring it to life in 3D form.

Kingdom

€45, normanmccloskey.com

A homage to his relationship with the landscape of Kerry, Kingdom is a beautiful tribute to the dramatic and peaceful scenery of Co Kerry from Kenmare-based landscape photographer Norman McCloskey, a gorgeous coffee-table gift.

