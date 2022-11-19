Compiled by Nicola Brady

Camping fire pit

€175, rawsaol.com

Laser-cut with a modern, minimalist design, this flat-pack fire pit can be easily assembled and set up anywhere for a quick and easy campfire. Though lightweight, they’re made from industrial solid steel, so designed to last a lifetime.

Expand Close Pit / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pit

Huku Nalu balance board

€149, hukubalance.com

Designed for surfers and snowboarders to work on their core in the off-season, these balance boards are made in Creeslough in Co Donegal. They also make wobble boards for office workers, mini boards for core fitness, and one just for kids.

Expand Close Board / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Board

Save a sod

€25, greensodireland.ie

What do you get the sustainability-loving, gift-loathing friend at Christmas? Why, a piece of sod, of course. For €25, you can protect a sod of Irish land for a year, preserving the biodiversity of our vital bogland.

Expand Close Sod / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sod

Bum bag

€60, theupcyclemovement.com

Colourful, funky and each one completely unique, these bum bags from Re.cut are big enough to fit your phone, keys and cash without being too bulky. There’s an internal pocket too, to keep the important bits safe when you’re on the move. They are handmade in West Cork.

Expand Close Bag / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bag

Camping Soul Food cookbook

€20, campingsoulfood.com

If you know a passionate camper van owner, they’re going to love this book from Galwegian publican Malachy Duggan, his wife Carrie Budds and daughter Easkey. The camping-mad family’s book features 64 recipes that can be cooked easily in a small space, along with camping hacks and cookery tips. This is a handy bible for anyone who’s all about that #vanlife.

Expand Close Cookbook / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cookbook

Swimrobe

€150, lilymais.com

Handmade in Kerry from repurposed towels and end-of-line fabrics, these colourful swimrobes are the perfect way to get warm after a dip in the sea. Even better, a percentage from each sale goes to the RNLI.

Expand Close Swimrobe / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Swimrobe

Linen waterproof swim bag

€45, stableofireland.com

This special heavyweight linen was designed by the folks at Stable as part of their swim collection, and this bag (with a bright-yellow waterproof lining) is the perfect size to throw your togs and keys into. Also in the collection is a tote bag, towel and a turban for wet hair.

Expand Close Bag / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bag

Tweed picnic blanket

€135, orwellandbrowne.com

With a herringbone design and a waterproof backing, this is an ideal picnic blanket for the Irish climate. They’re available in five

colours, are machine-washable and come with handy carry straps.

Expand Close Blanket / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Blanket

Passport cover

€40, buancrafts.com

This cool little wallet is designed to fit your passport and a few other bits, all safely in one place. There’s a card slot, space for some cash and any visas or travel papers you need, with a clasp to keep it all together.

Expand Close Cover / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cover

Bag with no name

€250, mamukko.ie

Made in Kinsale from decommissioned life-raft fabric and plane seatbelt straps, this rolltop bag is the ultimate gift for a travel lover. It’s nice and comfy on the back, thanks to a panel made of padded leather.

Expand Close Bag / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bag

Natural deodorant set

€34, vicodeo.com

With cardboard packaging, all-natural ingredients and a portion of each sale going toward planting native Irish trees, this deodorant is as green as they get. This set is a great introduction to natural deodorants, and the scents – lemongrass, lavender and orange blossom – are heavenly.

Expand Close Deodorant / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Deodorant

Donegal house socks

€18, irishdesignshop.com

Thick, cosy and speckled with a traditional flecked yarn, these socks are ideal for long hikes in the hills. Made in the Glenties by a third-generation family weaver, the socks are made of yarn that’s manufactured from recycled textiles.

Expand Close Socks / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Socks

Waters + Wild perfume gift set

€120, watersandwild.com

Travelling with full-sized perfumes is a major faff, especially if you’re flying with hand luggage. This set of four 10ml roll-on scents, made in West Cork, is ideal for someone who travels a lot, and the fragrances are luxurious.

Expand Close Perfume / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Perfume

Lambswool kerchief

€45, liadainaiken.com

Available in 15 different colours and made from a soft, durable merino lambswool, these kerchiefs keep your neck nice and toasty, without the bulk of a full scarf. For long winter walks or outdoor activities, they’re practical without being boring.

Expand Close Kerchief / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kerchief

Cashmere travel wrap

€235, ekotreeknitwear.store

These giant, kitten-soft wraps have a beautiful drape, meaning they work just as well as an oversized scarf in the airport, or as a cosy blanket on a flight. If you’re looking for a gift for a stylish frequent flier, this is the one to beat.

Expand Close Wrap / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Wrap

Handplane

€85, foambundoran.com

Made out of milk bottles at the back of their cool café in Bundoran, these handplanes from Foam are designed to work as a mini surfboard that fits onto your hand. Think of it as a booster for bodysurfing, that helps you to ride the waves without a board.

Expand Close Handplane / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Handplane

Post-exercise bodycare kit

€39.95, nuasan.com

Made with natural active ingredients like magnesium and arnica, these products are designed to soothe and recharge sore muscles after a workout. The peppermint scent is a great pick-me-up, too. They also sell themed gift sets targeted at different activities, like yoga, cycling or running, and a CBD muscle gel.

Expand Close Bodycare / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bodycare

Travel journal

€20, badlymadebooks.com

Made in Cork from mostly recycled materials, these A5 books feature gorgeous photographs of Irish landscapes on the cover, like Robert’s Cove or Gougane Barra. Inside, you can choose between paper that’s lined, blank or dotted, or in a daily planner style.

Expand Close Journal / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Journal

Sailcloth wash bag

€30, priscabags.ie

These lightweight toiletry bags are handmade from sails donated by Irish sailors, so each one is different. They’re washable, durable and squish down to practically nothing, so they’re ideal for when you want to pack light.

Expand Close Bag / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bag

Irish sea swim map

€39, malinandmizen.ie

Know a sea swimmer? This beautifully illustrated map shows all the best spots around the country, with symbols to highlight access, lifeguards and rip tides. A handy guide, but pretty enough to display as artwork, too.

Expand Close Map / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Map

Return to Gift Guide homepage



