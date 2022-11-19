Compiled by Orla Neligan





Notebooks

€20, Badly Made Books, thekind.co

Great design meets eco-friendly with these handcrafted notebooks printed, bound and formed from recycled materials such as coffee cups and food waste fibres with beautiful Irish landscape covers.

What Makes Us Human?

€16.99, easons.com

One for those teens and tweens with curious minds, Ireland’s favourite scientist, Luke O’Neill, explores what we all have in common in this book for young readers, adapted from Humanology: A Scientist’s Guide to our Amazing Existence and published by Gill Books.

Deep cleansing soap

€7.50, wemakegood.ie

Good for the planet and good for the pores, this handmade vegan soap made with soul charcoal and bergamot is great for deep-cleansing acne-prone skin. We Make Good supports people from marginalised backgrounds.

32 counties GAA print

€15, maktus.com

A print with 32 hand-drawn jerseys selected for the era that represented a golden age for each Irish county — perfect for your GAA-mad teen’s bedroom wall.

Bamboo face-cleansing gift set

€75, jobrowne.com

Everything in Jo Browne’s natural beauty collection is handmade in her garden in Carlow. Teenage skin, in particular, will love the facial cleansing balm made with camellia oil. Up the luxe factor with the luxury bamboo gift set that includes bamboo facecloth, cleansing balm and two oxford pillowcases.

Dream scrunchie

€25, aislingkavanagh.com

A snazzy scrunchie from Ireland’s latest design talent Aisling Kavanagh, winner of Fashion Designer of the Year in 2022, whose accessories are made consciously and collaboratively in Ireland.

Seaside Stripe Scarf

€39.95, mcnuttofdonegal.com

Inspired by windbreakers on the beach in summer, this cool scarf would be a welcome addition to any stylish teenager’s wardrobe. It’s woven in Downings, Co Donegal, from 100pc Merino lambswool.

Paper pet

€11.99, jiminy.ie

Crafty tweens and teens will enjoy making their own paper pet to hang or play with. Choose from 17 different animals, from penguins and sharks to a T-Rex and a dragon’s head. Cut, score, fold, glue… ta-dah!

Soma puzzle

€20, dublinpuzzles.com

Think Tetris but in life-sized, coffee-table form. The cube is a puzzle composed of various modules that slot together, not always easily, but is guaranteed to keep you on your toes.

Nobó dairy-free chocolate trio

€13, nobo.ie

All the deliciousness without the guilt. Nobó is a vegan treat that has been tipped the ‘creamiest, most velvety chocolate that just happens to be better for you’. Enough said.

Pop Melt earrings

€58; shockofgrey.com

Designer Sarah Carroll Kelly draws on her background as a sculptor to create fun statement jewellery in abstract playful shapes, using acrylic, wood and brass.

Tacos cookbook

€15, blastabooks.com

Taco night at home is about to get taken up a notch when your teenagers start experimenting with the help of Lily Ramirez-Foran’s gorgeous little book that shows us how easy it is to make great tacos, whether you’re a carnivore, vegetarian or vegan.

Zigzag hat

€60, irishdesignshop.com

Happy hats to brighten up the most miserable months. These colourful bobble hats are made with wool and cashmere by McConnell Woollen Mills in Clare. Matching scarves are available at Irish Design Store only.

Hot chocolate bear in a mug

€18, braw.ie

Limerick chocolatier Anna Coffey Lynch’s bear is handmade from sustainable and ethically sourced Luker milk chocolate, and comes with marshmallows for the ultimate hot chocolate. Coffey Lynch was formerly head chocolatier at Cocoa Atelier and is also offering a solid chocolate Santa for €13 and Christmas trees filled with truffles, plus a monthly chocolate bar subscription.

Bee pendant

€82, gallardoblainedesigns.com

A cute pendant necklace your tween or teen will love, featuring a honey bee that comes in plain silver or sterling silver with a gold-plated tummy from Irish designer Madeleine Blaine.

Sheepskin slippers

€24.95, Sheep By The Sea, skelliggiftstore.com

Let them loaf around in luxury in these merino wool slippers guaranteed to give feet the warm and fuzzies.

Macrame plant holder

From €25, woven.ie

Using her homeland of South Africa and her love of plants as inspiration, designer Lee Anthony makes macrame plant hangers and hanging shelves using 100pc cotton and recycled materials from her studio in the West of Ireland.

Fit Mind by Pat Divilly

€13.99, easons.com

A practical guide to tuning in and mastering our inner voice and bettering our mental health from wellness coach and personal trainer Pat Divilly. Published by Gill Books

Sheepskin beanbag

€900, irishhidedesigns.com

A seriously cosy seat that you can add to a teenage den, playroom or even your own living area. It might be for deeper pockets but this isn’t just any old beanbag, made by Derek McCarthy, one of the last fellmongers in Ireland who is passionate about his craft. We promise it’s worth every cent, and your kids, and you, will love it.

Handprinted Irish linen ‘flight’ washbag

€45, lizwalsh.ie

Beauty products deserve a beautiful home in one of textile designer Liz Walsh’s pretty handprinted washbags.

