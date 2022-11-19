Compiled by Meadhbh McGrath





Kerry Woollen Mills socks

€19.95, leevalleyireland.com

For walking, hiking, or staying cosy at home, you can’t beat a pair of good, thick, 100pc wool socks. Dyed in bold colours or neutral tones, these are woven in the woollen mills off the Ring of Kerry.

Wetstone beauty bar

€7.75, baressential.ie

These soaps by Kildare skincare company Baressential are almost too pretty to use — almost, as you won’t be able to resist the fresh scent of the cypress, juniper and sweet marjoram essential oils.

Incense holder

€18, fielddayireland.ie

Incense is a popular gift, but the receiver often finds themselves without anything to hold it. No more — present them with FieldDay’s minimalist version, created using Jesmonite resin in Co Down.

Set of three Christmas trees

€20, kingsforgeglass.com

In her studio outside Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, Grace Brennan makes these fused glass decorations, each dotted with little coloured glass “baubles” and hanging from a colour-coordinated ribbon.

Set of three exercise books

€15.50, allaroundthesun.com

Available in five colourways, the vivid hues of these A5 exercise books house textured off-white blank pages, all bound and hand-finished on the banks of the Liffey in Dublin city by artist couple Anna O’Byrne and Brian Heffernan.

Skellig Michael jigsaw puzzle

€17.50, goslinggames.ie

Jigsaws are a great way to keep the family busy over Christmas, and there are many fun Irish-themed options, from Gosling Games, run by Mary and Graham Gosling in Innishannon, West Cork.

Dip-dye candle trio

€12.95, greendotdesignshop.com

Liven up their tablescapes with these cool dip-dye candles, made in Lisa Tonge’s Clonakilty studio using an array of beautiful colours. The hand-dying process means the patterns vary with each candle and promises every one is unique.

Seaweed sponge

€12, seaweedproducts.ie

You’ve heard of seaweed baths, but save them the hassle of scooping the strands out of the tub afterwards with a seaweed sponge. Made in Donegal by algologist Rosaria Piseri, you soak it in warm water until it becomes soft, then massage across the skin in the shower or bath.

Green/pink planter

€20, heybulldogdesign.com

Amanda Vencatasamy and Joe Hayden, the married couple behind Hey, Bulldog! Design, fashion these cheerful planters from eco resin in Dublin, each of which is hand-poured to get a distinctive colour-clashing finish.

Erne Larder Irish bacon ketchup

€5.13, wearebornandbred.com

Chef Declan O’Donoghue’s family-run preserve business in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, puts a smoky spin on the classic condiment using dry-cured Irish bacon.

Enriching hand cream

From €9.95, dublinherbalists.ie

Soothe their weather-beaten hands with this velvety hand cream. Made in Mullinahone, south Tipperary, it comes in three scents: lemongrass and bergamot, sweet orange and bergamot, or rose, jasmine and bergamot.

Wild flower vase

€15, coolreedesign.ie

Warren Hayes’s design studio in Robertstown, Co Kildare, has come up with a neat way of showcasing small wildflowers you find in the garden, with this cylindrical vase and clear glass receptacle, available in natural oak or one of five colours.

Calendar

€16, kilcoestudios.com

Each year, artist Sonia Caldwell paints watercolour illustrations of Irish plants for the Kilcoe Studios annual calendar. The 2023 instalment, printed in Cork, is filled with native Irish ferns, including information about their history in Ireland.

Sam agus Nessa Teach candle holder

€19, samagusnessa.com

Based in Athy, Co Kildare, furniture company Sam agus Nessa’s small home accessories are a special gift. This Irish timber candle holder draws its inspiration from the idea of home and that most Christmassy image of families sitting around a crackling fire.

Christmas tea towel

€18, irishdesignshop.com

Most festive tea towels are naff novelty items that end up in the bin by the following Christmas, but this illustrated one by Belfast-based Janet McNamee, printed on 100pc Irish linen woven in Donegal, will be a joy to bring out year after year.

Pillow and room mist

€20, thehandmadesoapcompany.ie

Handcrafted in Slane, Co Meath, this vegan and cruelty-free spray will add a zesty spritz to any space. Featuring a blend of natural essential oils, including grapefruit peel and May Chang fruit, this is a hard-working, dual-function product anyone would love to find in their stocking.

Born & Brewed Titanic Tea

€5.50, wearebornandbred.com

Upgrade their breakfast tea experience to first class with a box of luxurious Titanic teabags, brewed in Belfast by SD Bell’s, Ireland’s oldest independent tea blenders, established in 1887.

Melissa & Sweet Orange lip balm

€6.50, oxmantownskincare.ie

The cold weather can be brutal on dry lips, so they’ll never want to be without this citrus-scented moisturising lip balm, made by Amy Cahill in Stoneybatter, Co Dublin.

Mandarin & Clove scented candle

€20, rowanbegdesigns.com

Christmas candles are everywhere at this time of year, but this option from Connemara’s Rowan Beg Design Studios is a standout, thanks to its spicy mandarin and clove fragrance and understated concrete container.

