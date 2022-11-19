Compiled by Katy McGuinness





Cooking course with JP McMahon

€295, aniar.ie

This one-day workshop in Galway promises to help students source and cook better-quality ingredients, to cure meat and fish, to pickle vegetables and preserve herbs with oil and salt. Suitable for all levels.

Builín Blasta Rogha Na hÉireann

From €45, builinblasta.com

A selection of six or 12 Irish food products —Crossogue Preserves Jam, Lismore Biscuits, Sliabh Aughty Honey, Gather Salted Caramel, Achill Island Sea Salt, Scarlet For Yer Ma Hot Sauce, Burren Balsamic Vinegar, Builín Blasta’s Smoked Onion Mayo, Pineapple & Chilli Chutney, Apple & Almond Chutney, and Red Onion & Tomato Relish, and Chan Chan Black Garlic & Peanut Rayu.

Beech boards

€40-€65, forristalwoodwork.com

Ed Forristal’s Irish beech serving/chopping boards are made from sustainably sourced Kilkenny timber. Forristal handmakes the boards in Westport, Co Mayo, and incorporates the natural live edge of the wood along with clean-cut edges.

Half a pasture-raised pig

€450, lunasafarm.ie

Ethically raised, nutrient-dense and delicious pasture-raised pork comes from the Berkshire/Hampshire/Duroc crosses on Lúnasa Farm in Co Clare, where Cass and Nick rear the animals outdoors and move them to fresh pasture weekly.

Scoop food magazine subscription

€40, scoopfoodmag.com

One of the latest additions to Ireland’s burgeoning food-publishing scene, Scoop is a must-read for the foodie in your life. Published twice yearly, this journal chronicles everything happening in the industry, with deep-dives into the Irish food and drink scene.

Two special coffees

€24, imbibe.ie

Peru Lonya Grande, an organic coffee from an all-female co-op, and This Is Not A Christmas Blend, roasted by ethical business Imbibe in Dublin. One per cent of all sales goes to Women’s Aid, 1pc to the company’s staff, and 1pc to the communities where the beans come from.

Ultimate Starter GrowBox

€39.99, giy.ie

For beginners, this includes 10 packets of seeds — beetroot (Detroit Globe), carrots (Autumn King), tomatoes (Sungold), salad (Oriental Mixed Greens), lettuce (Baby Gem), peas (Greenshaft), chilli (Basket of Fire), rocket (Wild), squash (Crown Prince), courgette (Defender) — and access to a free online course.

Carraignamuc raw milk cheese

From €6, thelostvalleydairy.com

Mike Parle and Darcie Mayland make this cult, raw milk, Tomme-style cheese from the milk of their small herd on their tiny farm near Inchigeelagh in Co Cork with natural rennet, sea salt and nothing else. The cheese is aged for three to five months, developing a natural rind. It is fresh, lactic, smooth, and earthy, with a good strong tang. A 2kg wheel (€60) would be an epic gift.

Rockin’ Robin Irish Hazelnut

€16, bonchocolatiers.ie

A giant chocolate robin filled with rustic praline made with Irish hazelnuts from Glenidan farm in Westmeath, silky gianduja ganache and a light hazelnut marshmallow. Blackcurrant Montblanc, Gingerbread Caramel and Irish Cream Liqueur flavours are also available. From the chocolatiers formerly known as Praline, lest there be any confusion.

Margarita collection

From €12.50, craftcocktails.ie

Craft Cocktails has added three new margarita blends — Pineapple, Spicy and Mezcal — to its core range just in time for Christmas. Available in two- and seven-serving bottles, so ideal for stockings as well as larger gifts.

Chimac sauces three pack

€19.95, chimac.ie

A selection of Chimac’s legendary house-made Sriracha Caramel, Korean Hot and K-BBQ sauces, so you can recreate Korean-style dishes at home. There’s a recipe section on the restaurant’s website for inspiration.

Drummond House Scape Sauce & Dip

€3.95, drummondhouse.ie

If you know, you know … This modest little jar of sauce made from garlic scapes at Drummond House in Co Louth is a chef’s favourite and will add a certain something to those turkey and ham leftovers. Add in some heritage garlic cloves while you’re at it.

Big Huge Slab of cans

€54, whiplashbeer.com

Twenty-four cans of Body Riddle Pale Ale or Rollover Session IPA, or a mixed case with 12 of each, shipped from Ballyfermot’s own Whiplash micro-brewery.

Velvet Cloud luxury food and craft hamper

€129, velvetcloud.ie

A box of 25 handmade and hand-painted premium sheep’s milk chocolates, handmade fudge, hand-crafted Irish beech cheese board, two pieces of Rockfield sheep’s cheese, two pieces of Cloonbook Irish Farmhouse Cheese and a fragrance-free, sustainable, luxury sheep’s milk soap.

Sheridans Best of Irish virtual tasting

€70, sheridanscheesemongers.com

An Irish cheese and drink tasting with Kevin Sheridan and Enrico Fantasia taking place on March 16, 2023. A single ticket is valid for up to four people in the same household — you’ll be sent the cheese and crackers in advance.

Fresh From the Sea Oyster and Chablis gift box

€75, sligooysterexperience.ie

A rustic wooden box with 12 Sligo Bay Oysters, Wildwood Barrel-Aged Wild Balsamic Blackberry Vinegar, Scarlet For Yer Ma Original Hot Sauce, oyster shell candle, Sligo Oyster Experience recipe book, lemon and red onion for serving, and a bottle of (non-Irish!) Chablis.

Signature Corkies

€25, good-fortune.ie

Sarah Cremin’s Signature Corkie biscuits are inspired by Cork city’s landmarks and the treats her grandmother loved. Hadji Bey Rose Cookies, Barry’s Tea Shortbread and Beamish Cookies make for a nostalgic treat.

A Dó Irish Poitín

€42.95, blackwaterdistillery.ie

There are just 500 x 50cl bottles available of this special poitín, a collaboration between the Blackwater distillery in Co Waterford and the Killowen Distillery in Co Down. It’s described as having a curiously briny nose with woodsmoke and a hint of peat.

Achill Island Sea Salt sliding tin

€2, achillislandseasalt.ie

Bring your fix of Achill Island Sea Salt with you wherever you go. This handy little tin filled with sea salt flakes is ideal for picnics and camping.

Sheen Falls smoked salmon

€110, sheenfallslodge.ie

This side of organic salmon is lightly smoked in Sheen Falls’s own smokehouse — the tradition of smoking salmon on the Sheen Falls estate dates back to the mid-19th century — and presented in a beautiful wooden box handcrafted in Kenmare.

