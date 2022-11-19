Compiled by Kirsty Blake Knox

Backstage tours of the Abbey Theatre

€12 (full price) €10 (concession), abbeytheatre.ie

A behind-the-scenes tour will take visitors around the Abbey Theatre, and give them the chance to step on stage. Tours explore the building, the artwork, and the current productions. Tours last approximately 60-75 minutes.

Expand Close Tours / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tours

Irish fountain pen

€130, irishpens.ie

Produced by third-generation woodworker Richard Daly, this fountain pen is made from Irish elm salvaged from a retired clockmaker’s workshop. The pens come with an ink pump, and can be engraved.

Expand Close Pen / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pen

The Road to Riverdance

€25, lilliputpress.ie

Composer Bill Whelan’s acclaimed memoir reflects on his early life in Limerick, the path that led to the legendary Eurovision interval act, and details what it was like working with U2, Richard Harris, and Kate Bush.

Expand Close Book / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Book

Galway International Arts Festival

From €25, store.giaf.ie

Taking place in the summer, GIAF is one of the most regarded arts festivals in the country and chock-a-block with fantastic exhibitions, installations, dance and theatre shows. A voucher would be a much welcome gift for those who flock to the city in the summer.

Expand Close Festival / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Festival

Mad Prince pin

€17.25, shop.nationalgallery.ie

The National Gallery of Ireland and London-based Irish artist Martha Hegarty created a series of four pins that reflect works in the gallery. The Mad Prince is based on the central figure in Harry Clarke’s stained-glass masterpiece ‘The Song of the Mad Prince (1917)’. Hegarty also created an enamel pin, Ulysses 100 (€14.75), to mark the centenary. The blue is the same shade as Joyce’s first-edition’s cover and opens on an extract from page 393. Both pins are also available on Hegarty’s website, marthahegarty.com.

Expand Close Pin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pin

Paint-at-home kits

€45, paintandprosecco.ie

These Paint at Home kits come with two canvases, paints, a wooden easel and a pack of Haribo jellies. Sadly, you must provide your own Prosecco. If you prefer painting with others, then there are a range of paint and Prosecco events available online.

Expand Close Painting / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Painting





Museum of Literature family membership

€60, moli.ie

A great gift for a family. Benefits include a 10pc discount in the Commons Cafe and Moli Shop, 50pc off guided tours, behind-the-scenes previews on exhibitions and unlimited free entry for two adults and up to four children (ages 3-17). For a 25pc discount, readers can use the code: moligift22





Expand Close Membership / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Membership





Orla Walsh pop art prints

Framed prints €79, orlawalsh.com

Pop artist Orla Walsh’s prints of EasiSingles, Sudocrem tubs, Cadbury’s Mint Crisp and Dip Dabs will give you a rush of nostalgia. She has released a limited-edition selection of prints this Christmas.

Expand Close Print / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Print

Candlelight concerts

Tickets start at €33, feverup.com

An extremely atmospheric gift. Musicians perform in historic buildings around the capital, such as the O’Reilly Theatre and St Andrew’s Church on Westland Row, surrounded by hundreds of flickering candles. Different nights pay tribute to different musicians, such as Hans Zimmer, U2 and Queen.

Expand Close Concert / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Concert

Poetry book bundles

€45, booksupstairs.ie

Books Upstairs create unique three-book bundles. Buyers fill in a form detailing some of their interests and the shop’s team select items they think you or the recipient of a gift would love. All bundles are beautifully wrapped.

Expand Close Poetry / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Poetry

Handcrafted miniature guitars

From €80-€100, @middleton.mini.guitars

These handcrafted mini guitars are custom-made in walnut, cherrywood, maple and oak, and come presented in a 20cm-high bell jar. Artist Grant Middleton was inspired to make the pieces as a way to keep alive the memories of playing music with his father.

Expand Close Guitar / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Guitar

Hand-painted necklace

€120, kikinaart.com

Dublin-born artist Ciarna Pham aka Kiki Na Art creates unique, handcrafted statement jewellery. Her necklaces pay homage to modern-day icons, from David Bowie to Dolly Parton. Her pieces range from €55-€140

Expand Close Necklace / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Necklace

Abandoned Ireland

€27.95, easons.com

This coffee-table photography book is filled with images of forgotten buildings that have fallen into disrepair, from humble cottages and prisons, to churches and dance halls. Photographer Rebecca Brownlie hopes to bring their stories and history back to life.

Expand Close Book / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Book

Maeve Brennan print

€25, atitagain.ie

Irish-German creative couple Niall Laverty and Maite López publish literary guides and gifts inspired by acclaimed Irish writers, from Oscar Wilde to Maeve Binchy. This print of Maeve Brennan, famous for her ‘Talk of the Town’ column in The New Yorker and her novel, The Visitor, is particularly striking.

Expand Close Print / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Print

Pottery classes

From €160 for a four-week beginner’s course, galwaypotteryclasses.ie

Located in Galway’s Latin Quarter, the people at Galway Pottery Classes have been teaching for more than 40 years. There are a range of courses, most focusing on mastering the potter’s wheel, others on clay throwing.

Expand Close Pottery / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pottery

Naneen pendant

From €145, irishdesignshop.com

The founders of the Irish Design Shop, Clare Grennan and Laura Caffrey, began Names Jewellery as a side project and, from there, it has blossomed. Each piece is handcrafted and named after a woman who inspires them. The Naneen pendant is named after Naneen Mhicilín, an Aran Island crios maker who was part of Muriel Gahan’s cooperative movement of the 1930s.

Expand Close Pendant / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pendant

CS Lewis calligraphy quote

€20, calligraphybymcw.ie

Dublin calligraphy artist Marie-Claire Whelan creates ornate prints, beautiful stationary and customised Santa letters. She also offers calligraphy workshops in Greystones.

Expand Close Quote / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Quote

Message on a bottle – Oscar Wilde

€50, designireland.com

Created by Siobhain Steele Ceramics, this handcrafted bottle comes with the famous quote, ‘We are all in the gutter but some of us are looking at the stars.’ There are other quotes from different authors, such as Heaney and WB Yeats, available too.

Expand Close Bottle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bottle

Mr Bloom’s Lemon Soap

€11, moli.ie

Inspired by Ulysses, this soap is infused with annatto seed to give it a lemony-yellow hue. Produced exclusively for the Museum of Literature by Dublin-based Literary Lip Balms, it is vegan and plastic free.

Expand Close Soap / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Soap

Patrick Kavanagh Almost Everything

€21.95, claddaghrecords.com

This double album features a selection of Kavanagh’s work read by the poet himself, and a second recording with celebrities — such as Bono, Liam Neeson, Hozier and President Michael D Higgins — reading extracts of his work. The poetry is set to music recorded by acclaimed Irish musician and producer Cormac Butler, who has worked with All Tvvins, James Vincent McMorrow and Sorcha Richardson.

Expand Close Poetry / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Poetry

Return to Gift Guide homepage



