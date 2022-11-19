Compiled by Sophie Donaldson





BBQ Live Fire Masterclass

€175, smokinsoul.ie

Send your budding pitmaster to this one-day masterclass in Wexford, where he’ll learn live fire and BBQ skills from the experts. Throughout the day, they’ll prep and cook all manner of meats, vegetables, sauces and rubs, then dig into the results, with breakfast, beer and drinks included. The next workshop is March 4, with gift vouchers available for future courses.

Notebook

€10, jamartprints.com

Dublin’s answer to the Statue of Liberty, the Poolbeg Towers have become synonymous with the capital’s coastline and hold a special place in every Dub’s heart. Gallery Jam Art Prints collaborated with family-run Duffy Bookbinders to create this cloth-bound notebook, available in a range of colours.

Aftershave balm

€14.95, drksoap.com

Soothe his post-shave skin with this all-natural aftershave balm. Blended with coconut oil, apricot kernel oil and shea butter, this deeply nourishing balm calms and moisturises skin and also smells a treat.

Sweater

€350, inismeain.ie

This classic crew sweater is made on the Aran Islands from knitters Inis Meáin. Made with a wool and cashmere blend using organic dyes, the beautifully speckled finished knit will be a wardrobe staple for years to come.

Travel mug

€40, groundedpottery.ie

Crafted by mother-daughter duo Marjorie and Emma in their Kerry studio, these ceramic travel mugs come with a lid and transparent silicone sleeve to help with grip and protect from hot liquids. This hand-thrown mug is dishwasher and microwave safe.

Wooden razor

From €40, bogandbrass.com

Form meets function in these hand-crafted razors. Made in Donegal, they are available in bog oak and olive wood with chrome plating. Custom engraving is available to make a truly unique gift.

GAA figurine

€49.95, ogowna.com

In the early 1900s, these GAA figurines were used to promote Player’s cigarettes in shops and pubs and have become a valuable collector’s item. Dublin-based O’Gowna Studios is making porcelain reproductions with figures from every county club available, including New York and London GAA. These are made to order, so allow up to five days for production. Last dispatch is December 16.



Slippers

€66, theirishwoollenworkshop.com

Give the gift of cosiness with these fully lined Irish sheepskin loafers. Made in Sligo by The Irish Woollen Workshop, be aware that they are so comfy, he may never take them off.

Shaving set

€82, clarkesofdublin.com

Shaving never looked so good with this handcrafted Irish ash bowl with Cedarwood & Seaweed shaving soap. There are just 150 of these limited-edition sets made each year, with the bowls taking six weeks to produce. Pre-order is currently available with the first shipment ready on December 2.

Desk clock

€60-€65, coolreedesign.ie

He’ll never be late again (hopefully) with this Scandi-style clock. Crafted from solid hardwood and available in natural, black and ash, these minimalist timepieces would make a beautiful addition to a bedside locker or desk.

Candle

€24.95, dalkeyaromatics.ie

Sure, you could give him a candle; or, you can give him a Mandle. Yep, that’s one just for the blokes, although with scents like Cut Grass and Turf Fire, everyone will be happy to have one burning. Hand-poured in Dalkey with a burn time of up to 30 hours.

Scarf

€65, orwellandbrowne.com

Chase away the winter chill with a cosy and colourful scarf from Donegal-based weavers Orwell & Browne. Hand-loomed using 100pc merino wool, these luxe woollens are available in a range of colourways.

Scent

€29, oxmantownskincare.ie

A warm, woody scent, this perfume oil boasts notes of cedarwood, rosemary, bergamot and frankincense. Hand-blended in Oxmantown’s Dublin studio, this bottle has a roller tip.

Desk lamp

€155, kopperkreation.com

A proper statement piece sure to light up his life, this industrial-chic lamp is made from upcycled copper plumbing pipes with a recycled barbell weight as the base plate. The exposed LED bulb can be controlled with a built-in dimmer switch.



Handmade custom shoes

Consultation and fit €250, shoes from €725, tuttys.ie

Delight your dandy with a pair of handmade shoes from master shoemakers Tuttys. From loafers to boots to golf shoes, they make a range of styles in a dizzying array of custom colours, materials and finishes. Appointments are available in their Kildare workshop, and locations in Cork, Tralee, Ennis, Sligo and Dublin.

Bag

From €490, debruir.com

He’ll look the business with this stylish shoulder bag perfect for the 9-5. With a removable shoulder strap, buckle closure and plenty of room for a laptop and other necessities, it’s the ultimate commuting bag for a polished look. Made to order in Kildare, with orders open into December.

WFH desk tidy

€45, saturdayworkshop.ie

Remote workers can clock off in style with this WFH Irish beech tray, perfect for storing pens and other desk detritus. Saturday Workshop is a Dublin-based studio from father-daughter team Edward and Iseult O’Clery. They create simple yet original wooden products from locally sourced native hardwoods.

Beanie

€50, pearlreddington.com

He’ll never be lost in a crowd again with one of Pearl Reddington’s 100pc merino wool hats. Designed in Dublin and made in Donegal, these cosy numbers were a year in the making to get just right. The result is the ultimate woolly hat in pale blue, midnight, charcoal or black with an eye-popping neon-yellow band.

Custom jeans gift box

€400, nativedenims.com

There are jeans, and then there are Native Denims. The Custom Gift Box includes five sample swatches to peruse from a library of over 100 denims available and, following a visit to their studio, you will be measured and receive perfectly fitting handmade jeans, tailored and constructed by Native Denims’s master maker.

Leather card holder

€30, tayleurleather.ie

This handcrafted minimalist wallet is slim enough to fit into even the skinniest of jean pockets. Made in Ireland from the finest Italian leather, the wallet holds four to six cards, features burnished edges with a small Celtic embossed knot and are available in several colourways.

