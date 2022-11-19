Compiled by Meadhbh McGrath

Medium heart plate

€31.25, nicholasmosse.com

A piece of Nicholas Mosse pottery, crafted in Bennettsbridge,

Co Kilkenny, is always a welcome gift, and this kind of serving plate is just the type of thing they’re unlikely to buy for themselves.

Heart petite hoop earrings

€240, ellagreenjewellery.com

Earning their name from how they ‘hug’ the earlobe, huggies are a great everyday alternative to studs, and these ones, made in Dublin, have a cute heart pattern in solid yellow gold.

Tasting box

€25, nutshed.ie

Nenagh company Nutshed, run by sisters Evie and Eliza Ward, offers a Christmas tasting box including its Original Smooth, Honey Crunchy and Chocolate Peanut Butter along with recipe cards and an extra-long gold spoon, custom-designed for tasting.

Fern wide scarf

€85, Magee 1866

One of the few Irish weavers working with Irish-grown wool, Magee 1866’s scarf has an attractive blue and oat-coloured diamond pattern, and looks even better up close thanks to the flecks of red, yellow and turquoise buried within.

Merino wool hat

€65, liadainaiken.com

Cork-based Liadain Aiken has a team of knitters working from their homes around Ireland to produce her colourful knitted hats, made with flecked merino wool in rainbow-bright hues.



Linen pyjama set

€175, loomirishlinen.com

Brighten up her winter nights with this fun fuschia-pink set, available in sizes XS-XL. Loom Irish Linen’s pyjamas are designed in Tipperary by Melissa Steele, and manufactured in Dublin using linen milled in Antrim.

Aisling tote

€250, saillebaskets.com

Offering a rustic twist on the classic tote, Diane Carton of Saille Baskets weaves her creations using sturdy crops from the willow beds in the Boggeragh Mountains in Cork, paired with vegetable-tanned cognac leather handles.

Hugsie the hot chocolate penguin

€7.95, hazelmountainchocolate.com

This clever little penguin, made in Hazel Mountain Chocolate’s factory in the Burren, contains a belly full of marshmallows, so all you need to do is place her in a pot of hot milk and she’ll melt into two delicious hot chocolates.

Neapolitan lambswool blanket

€250, elliedunneart.com

Crafted from 100pc soft lambswool in sunny ice-cream colours, the blanket is a collaboration between Cushendale Woollen Mills in Graiguenamanagh and 23-year-old Dublin artist Ellie Dunne, who has Down Syndrome.

Leather yoga mat bag

€85, ruxx.ie

Upgrade her yoga kit with a smart mat bag by Kinsale designer Sarah Ward-Henry, handmade by Irish leather artisans. Available in six shades, the bag has a sleek bar fastener, contrasting carry straps and a pouch to hold your essentials.

Wool socks

€42, kathryndavey.com

Kathryn Davey’s textile studio is located in Harold’s Cross, Co Dublin, where she hand-dyes these 100pc wool socks using natural plant extracts in shades of coral, green, pink, grey and yellow.

Salt and pepper pots

€50, saturdayworkshop.ie

From their Sandymount studio, father and daughter team Edward and Iseult O’Clery mix traditional woodworking skills with modern design sensibilities, as in these simple, stylish pots crafted from Irish beech hardwood.

Jersey cable detail leggings

€119.95, irelandseyeknitwear.com

The Dublin company’s loungewear collection includes these ultra-soft 100pc fine merino wool leggings with cable-seam detailing, perfect for cosy weekends on the couch. They come in sizes S-L.

Red tartan mohair cushion

€350, thetweedproject.com

Designed by The Tweed Project in Galway and woven by Molloy & Sons in Donegal, the vivid red and yellow tartan cover on this natural, feather-filled cushion is fashioned from cosy mohair.

Signature envelope necklace

€555, byleahy.com

This lovely sentimental gift from Galway-based jeweller Laoise Leahy allows you to get your handwritten message engraved on the necklace’s attached slip, so the wearer can hold onto it forever.

Sunshine yellow mug

€22, ceramicsbyetaoinoreilly.com

Hand-thrown and painted by Etaoin O’Reilly in Dundalk, this vibrant mug is sure to bring a smile to their face every morning with its cheery yellow slip and orange polka dots.

Dog vase

€50, clairemolloyceramics.com

Using the potter’s wheel at her studio in Kilmoganny, Co Kilkenny, Claire Molloy creates animal-themed ceramics inspired by Irish farm life. This vase, decorated with a sweet illustrated Collie, is ideal for dog lovers.

Rubber stamp

€36, heirloomseals.com

Married couple Diane Wisdom and James Healy produce these library-book stamps in their West Cork studio. Each one has a charming, botanical design and a polished, oak-turned handle, engraved with your choice of name to personalise the inside covers of their books.

Blue holdall

From €65, mcwilliambags.com

McWilliam Bags has been making its sturdy holdalls near Crosshaven, Co Cork, for more than 30 years. Many of its bags last that long too, thanks to the hard-wearing, abrasion-resistant fabric, making them a top choice for workouts, beach trips or travelling.

Fisherman Out of Ireland handwarmers

€35, irishdesignshop.com

Knit with an Aran pattern in 100pc fine merino wool, these super-cosy handwarmers come in eight colours, and all are made at Fisherman Out of Ireland’s factory in Kilcar, Co Donegal.

