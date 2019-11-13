Should we all be dreaming of a woke Christmas?

Celebs like Emma Thompson, mindful of the climate-change crisis, have done away with presents in order to be more sustainable. Another new measure does away with the age-old tradition of bringing the Christmas tree to the skip before January 8.

People are being urged to rent their trees from firms that remove them from homes after the festive season has died down, and re-plant them in the ground afterwards. Other more eco-mindful types are doing away with the idea of a ephemeral tree altogether, preferring to decorate with pine cones and holly.

And when you think about it, Christmas is one of the most ecologically flaithuileach times of the year: all those cards that we send (or, if you're like me, buy and never get round to sending); all the plastic tat in crackers and advent calendars; the plastic toys and stocking fillers and jokey presents that are funny for about 10 seconds, eventually end up in either the sock drawer or landfill. In the UK, Christmas is thought to put around 25,000 tons of plastic packaging out into the world.

Some particularly clued-in youngsters are even contacting toy manufacturers, via the environmental charity We Are The Voice, to ask them to stop using single-use plastic wrapping. A move that would absolutely make a huge difference to our environment, even if it does put the kibosh on the age-old tradition of making an almighty mess of the sitting room.

Come to think of it, a Christmas that ensures a trigger-free time for all is starting look, sound and feel very different to those yuletides of yore, isn't it? You may recall a fiasco last year when 'Baby It's Cold Outside' became a casualty of our new and improved festive season. Once a harmless ditty heard in elevators and shops all over the, eh, shop, 'Baby It's Cold Outside' fell foul of the post-MeToo climate, and was culled by radio stations all over the world.

People got their undergarments in a bunch about its lyrics: the tune takes the form of a two-way conversation where a man tries to persuade his female companion not to risk a journey home in bad weather, but to have another drink and spend the night with him instead.

One line of the song in particular, written by Frank Loesser back in 1944, is "Say what's in this drink? (No cabs to be had out there)". This has been interpreted as a reference to date rape and, specifically, date rape drugs. Not especially festive, when you put it like that, but in these very different times, Christmas has undergone a radical transformation.

So as not to offend anyone, we should probably be doing away with the phrase 'Christmas' altogether, referencing as it does one religious belief (Christianity) and therefore excluding all others. For the purposes of this piece, we will be referring to The Holidays, and how to make it a more Woke The Holidays, meaning peace and goodwill to all mankind (sorry, peoplekind).

A lot of our much-loved traditions are under threat. You could probably set your watch to count down to the moment where an online debate will erupt about the censoring of the lyrics of 'Fairytale Of New York'. Last year, it was a conundrum that had Twitter vexed for days on end: to include, or not to include, the original lyrics that reference 'scumbags' and 'f*****s'? For good reason, some find this disparaging and offensive.

As one person noted last year, "It's difficult to imagine any other bit of insulting hate speech being so festively shouted out every bloody year". It's clearly a conundrum that crossed the mind of its singer Kirsty MacColl, who died in 2000. She opted to sidestep the lyric herself while singing the song live, singing 'you're cheap and you're haggard' instead.

Post-#MeToo, you can also pretty much forget a cheeky grope by the photocopier during the Christmas party. The opportunistic colleague fling was once central to the celebrations, but no more.

In the US, the number of companies which planned to hold a festive office party fell to just 65pc in 2018, according to research done by HR company Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Of those that did decide to crack on, HR experts were often on hand to offer advice: banning "dirty dancing" from events and encouraging staff not to "kiss anyone". One New York lawyer, Nancy Joffe, issued office party guidelines last year in which she encouraged a 'one wine, one water' rule, and discouraged 'sleepovers' between colleagues after the party.

Can you comment on someone's appearance, especially if they've pulled out all the style stops? (Why do you think so many spangly showstoppers get sold at this time of year?) What happens if you find a colleague upset or emotional - an absolute certainty at an office party. Can you comfort them by putting your arm around them, or will you be forever known as a pesky sex pest?

And surely the whole point of the office party is you can finally make a move on the person you've fancied all year, and then, when it doesn't work out, blame it on the sherry afterwards?

If you get knocked back by a potential fling, be graceful in rejection: don't push it and persist, hoping that pester power will eventually wear them down. Similarly, don't ply them with free booze in the hopes that it will erode their morals and leave you entirely without blame. Come to think of it, maybe Nancy Joffe is on to something.

If you've survived the gauntlet of the office party and have to celebrate a merry woke Christmas with your nearest and dearest, your dinner has probably undergone a transformation too.

Last year, Iceland's Christmas advert was banned for focusing less on sparkly things and more on the environmental impact of palm oil. And, in a bid to make a few ethical adjustments, Carole Middleton announced that she now serves a vegan option at her family dinner.

But it's probably best to check your politics at the front door before sitting down to break vegan bread. Brexit, the housing crisis and Trump are hot-button topics that are bound to rub people up the wrong way. There is a widespread obsession in 'waking' others, bringing them round to our way of thinking, and disseminating the 'right' kind of information. Keep two phrases close by: 'you make a good point, Granddad' and 'I find that interesting', and you'll not go far wrong.

And why not build a nice snowperson out in the garden, taking care to keep it nicely gender neutral? Or perhaps sit down to a nice contemporarily woke film, like Black Christmas or Let It Snow? Add some palm-oil free snacks and something ethically brewed in your nice new reusable coffee mug, and you'll quadruple your woke bonus points.

