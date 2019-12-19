THERE was Christmas joy in Dublin Airport today as host families welcomed 30 children from Chernobyl in Belarus for the festive season.

‘She’s part of our family now’ - Joy in Dublin airport as Chernobyl children welcomed for Christmas period

Each Christmas, Irish host families work with Adi Roche’s charity Children of Chernobyl to welcome a number of special needs children affected by the nuclear tragedy from an orphanage in Belarus.

This year is no different and Tríona Rooney from Oldtown in north county Dublin was at the airport to greet Marina (17) for her seventh Christmas with the family.

“She slots right into our family life now and we have arranged trips to the cinema, we have the panto booked and there’s lots of different opportunities she wouldn’t normally have in Belarus,” Tríona told Independent.ie.

“She’s part of our family now and she comes twice a year, at Christmas and during the summer.”

Hosts Marie and Dermot Cox from Castlebar, Santa and Adi Roche with Igor who is part of a group of 30 children and young adults with special needs, from the Chernobyl affected region of Belarus Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Some of the children in the orphanage have been abandoned by parents who were unable to cope with their illnesses and disabilities or have been orphaned in the wake of the 1986 nuclear disaster.

Marina is one of the children who lives in an orphanage 175km away from Chernobyl.

The teenager has cerebral palsy and is a “chatterbox” according to Tríona. She’ll be in Ireland for three weeks to celebrate Christmas with the Rooney family.

“She understands a small bit of English but I have some Russian so between us, we don’t really struggle with a language barrier,” she explained.

“It’s very heartwarming to see the children come through the arrivals with smiles on their faces and the families have been counting down the days.”

Tríona travels to Belarus as a team leader five times a year.

“When I was over there in November, all Marina could talk about was coming to Ireland in an airplane,” she laughed.

Host family, Graham and Sharon Lynch from Macroom, Cork and Adi Roche with Nastia who is with a group of 30 children and young adults with special needs, from the Chernobyl affected region of Belarus Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

“Myself and my husband Peter have been taking in children for several years because we saw the children coming to Ireland on the television for Christmas - I wasn’t working full time then and we thought it might be nice to take in a child for the holiday period.”

Irish activist and CEO of Chernobyl Children's Project International (CCI) Adi Roche said that each year, the children coming home for Christmas is the “true meaning” of Christmas.

“This makes our Christmas,” she said.

“There is nothing more magical than this moment for us in CCI. This is the true meaning of Christmas – it’s about family and giving – the family we gather round us and hold close at this time of year and the giving of our time with open hearts, open arms and open homes.”

Online Editors