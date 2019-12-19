I've finally done it. I've put up a Christmas tree. Kind of. But after four Christmases without one at all, a 'kind of' Christmas tree is good enough for me.

Roslyn Dee: 'How a humble tree has lit up those magical memories with my late husband'

Mind you, I don't think that Gerry, my late husband, would be very impressed. "You call that a Christmas tree?" he'd be saying somewhat dismissively of my four-foot, brown-barked-and-sprinkled-with-snow effort that now sits, rather resplendent, if I may say so myself, on a low table near the front window.

There it is, with a profusion of gold, cream and glass baubles, all chosen carefully after dragging down 'the Christmas bag' from its perch high in the hall cupboard, and rooting through it for the best decorations.

There's nothing that speaks of Christmas quite like a tree, twinkling with lights and symbolising the arrival of the festive season. When I was growing up we always had one every year. The same one. The tall, perfectly shaped green tree that was liberated from its box in the attic by my father every December, its branches then tweaked into shape before we piled on the baubles, and, also, for some reason that I never really understood, a multitude of colourful paper lanterns. It was those lanterns that were always the signature decoration - orange and yellow and red and purple, producing an instant rainbow of colour against the backdrop of green.

