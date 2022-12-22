Rosanna Davison, Una Healy, Laura Whitmore, Nicky Byrne and more: this is what Irish celebrities are getting up to this Christmas week

Want to know what Irish celebrities are getting up to before Christmas? (PHOTOS: Getty)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and it’s not just you or I getting festive and embracing the Christmas cheer, as many of Ireland’s well-known faces are too. And thanks to the Instagram age, we get a front row seat for all the festivities.

Christmas 2022 is shaping up to be the first in many years with any semblance of what used to be normal with everything from ice-skating to Santa visits back on the cards. Whether they’re rocking around the (well-decorated) tree or hitting the town, these Irish personalities, celebrities and firm favourites are making the most of Nollaig – after all, ‘tis the season.

Rosanna Davison

The model and mother-of-three is spending quality time with her kids, even decking her identical twins out in identical Christmas jumpers.

Nicky Byrne

The Westlife star wasn’t feeling the Christmas cheer as he was stuck in Bristol airport trying to get home. But as the singer has since taken to the stage in Belfast, he wasn’t ‘flying without wings’ after all.

Una Healy

Singer and presenter Una indulged in a Christmas brunch with pals Brian Dowling and Elaine Crowley.

Doireann Garrihy

While her Christmas present is all about getting ready for her new Dancing with the Stars gig, the presenter has given her 300k followers a glimpse Christmas past.

Pippa O’Connor

The model and businesswoman has been directing adorable Christmas photo shoots with her kids on the stairs in their matching festive PJs.

Laura Whitmore

Presenter and actress Laura took an inter-generational trip to the UK’s answer to Lapland, as she, her mother and her young daughter explored the wintry woods and watched the ice skaters fly by.

Nicola Coughlan

No city does Christmas like New York, as Derry Girl Nicola discovered on a recent trip to the Big Apple.

Donal Skehan

There was little festive downtime for the food writer and TV host, who has been hard at work on Christmas specials hitting our screens this week.