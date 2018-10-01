Revealed: Top toy predictions in Ireland for Christmas 2018

This list consists of some classics that children are familiar with including NERF, Paw Patrol and Barbie, but there are also some newcomers.

Here is the Smyths Toys Superstores Top Toys List:

1. Spy Code - Operation: Escape Room

You must choose a teammate to wear the escape belt and work together to free them. This game has players collect three keys in challenges of skill, strategy and luck, before time runs out.

2. Our Generation Awesome Academy School Room

Our Generation Awesome Academy School Room

Step inside a world of imagination and new ideas with the Our Generation School Room. This cosy classroom is the perfect environment for learning, with a teacher’s desk and chair, 2 student desks and 92 fun school items.

3. Poopsie Unicorn Slime Surprise Pink/Rainbow

Poopsie Unicorn Slime Surprise Pink/Rainbow

With a little unicorn magic and sparkle, you can customise unicorn poop and transform it multiple times.

4. L.O.L. Surprise! Eye Spy Under Wraps Series

L.O.L. Surprise! Eye Spy Series UnderWraps dolls have 15 new surprises. Unbox the spy glass to find codes and unlock surprises. Each doll is dressed in a mystery disguise, unbox each layer to discover who's inside.

5. NERF Laser Ops Pro AlphaPoint Blaster 2-Pack

NERF Laser Ops Pro AlphaPoint Blaster 2-Pack

AlphaPoint blasters fire a single-shot IR burst with each pull of the trigger and register hits with lights and sounds, while lights on the back display health status and ammo capacity. Designed with unlimited ammo, the blasters have a quick-reload button to replenish supply.

6. Barbie Dreamhouse

Barbie Dreamhouse

Three stories, eight rooms that include a carport and a home office, a working elevator that fits four dolls, a pool that has a slide, five pieces of transforming furniture, lights, sounds and more than 60 additional accessories, including an adorable puppy.

7. Fingerlings

New Fingerlings Baby Dragons bring you good luck and friendship at your fingertips. Sandy and her fellow baby dragons will get you all fired up with their interactive responses to sound, motion and touch.

8. Unicorn PonyCycle

Kids just move up and down with their feet on the pedals to ride this Unicorn, no batteries needed.

9. Fisher Price Rockit

Fisher Price Rockit

Interactive learning buddies Smart Moves Rockit and Glow play and learn with your baby. The duo interacts with each other and your little one, offering interactive lights, music, and phrases that teach the alphabet, counting, and more.

10. Treasure X

Get ready for a treasure hunt with Treasure X. Search for gold through layer after layer of pirate adventure with this surprise-reveal collectible. Rip, dig, fizz and build on your hunt for gold.

11. Paw Patrol Ultimate Rescue - Fire Truck

Save the day with Marshall’s Ultimate Rescue Fire Truck. This vehicle is equipped with an extendable two-feet tall ladder, flashing lights and sounds.

12. Robot - Boxer

Boxer

This little bot comes to life right out of the box and is raring to go – no assembly required. To start, place one of the 10 activity cards (included) in front of Boxer. Once he rolls over the card and scans it, the fun begins.

13. Jurassic World Grab 'N Growl Indoraptor Dinosaur

An abomination hybrid of the villainous Indominus Rex and the vicious Velociraptor, Indoraptor is the most terrifying and deadliest dinosaur ever masterminded.

14. So Bomb DIY Bath Bomb Factory

So Bomb DIY Bath Bomb Factory

This factory comes with everything you need to create 6 fizzy bath bombs, including 4 surprise figures to hide inside.

15. LEGO® 75954 Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall

878 piece build, 10 minifigures, magical artefacts and fantastic creatures.

Online Editors