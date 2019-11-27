Pat Fitzpatrick: 'Has #MeToo killed the Christmas party?'

She was laughing at him, a bit nervously, so myself and two other guys started dancing around Denise to keep him at bay. He saw this as a challenge and started to charge our cordon, bull-fighting style. The whole dance floor was looking on now, laughing their arses off at Kieran's rubbish attempts to get off with Denise.

Eventually he gave up and went off to get another drink. I met him in the jacks later on and told him in a friendly way that he should be careful about that kind of carry-on in front of everyone. He said he couldn't help it, and then he tried to wash his hair in the sink. I told the other two guys about it when I got back outside - we had a good old laugh about it.

We wouldn't laugh at it now. The #MeToo movement has achieved a lot of things very quickly - one is to persuade the majority of guys it isn't funny to try and charge through some men to get at a woman at a Christmas party. It's sh*tty, it ruins her night, and her having to laugh at it in case people think she's not a good sport is even worse. It isn't a bit of fun - it's sexual harassment.

Just to be clear, sexual harassment is defined in the Employment Equality Acts 1998-2015 as any form of unwanted verbal, non-verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature which has the purpose or effect of violating a person's dignity and creating an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment for the person.

It is prohibited under the Acts, but it's still going on. A new survey by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25, talked to 1,300 members who experienced sexual harassment and sexual assault in the workplace.

One in five incidences of reported harassment took place at a work-related social event. According to ICTU's social policy officer and lead researcher Dr Laura Bambrick, the survey showed that the Christmas party remains the main problem area for off-site harassment.

Now, it isn't always a man harassing a woman. I can remember being at a Christmas party in my 20s when a female executive couldn't stress enough how much she and I were on the same team - I slipped off to get a drink and she moved on to someone else.

But the survey found that in 81pc of cases, the perpetrators of the most recent episode of harassment was a man. There is still work to be done.

One of the big changes is that a lot of companies now don't bother with a free bar. This isn't a bad idea - other countries seem to understand that drink doesn't get weaker just because it's free. Not here: the demented two-hand drinking that goes on at a free bar in Ireland is the kind of desperation you'd have seen around the life-boats on the Titanic.

But I hope they never get rid of the essence of the Christmas party, which is basically that song from The Greatest Showman, 'This is Me'. Once a year we get to drop the office or factory-floor mask and show ourselves as we really are. Most of the time, that's a positive thing. There's nothing like discovering the chief financial officer is good at limbo dancing, or that Shirley from the canteen was in the special forces in Iraq.

And then there's the shagging. Back in the day for me, the office party was like a top-notch singles table at a wedding. By the end of the night, everyone was giving everyone else the eye. Some times, that was as far as it went. Other times, you'd wake up on a strange couch and ask the person next to you if anything happened. There were some very awkward breakfasts.

There were also people who started going out together, got married and had kids. Back before Tinder, the Christmas party season was basically our ancient mating ritual.

You'll hear some people saying now that Christmas parties aren't what they used to be - I'd say they're just not getting invited to the after-party because they're 40-something, have moved up the ladder, and no one wants their boss to see them lamping down Jäger Bombs at seven in the morning.

You're better off ignoring anyone who tells you that Christmas parties were better in their day. That's being going on forever. I remember this old-timer in my first company telling me they once had a mainframe computer you could walk into, and that people used to go in there during Christmas parties for a bit of how's your father. (His phrase, not mine.)

Seriously, does that sound like fun to you? Standing-up sex is awkward enough without doing it in the back of a computer.

We are also told that things were better in the past because everyone used to photocopy their arse. No they didn't. Do you know why? Because they're not idiots. Only a true fool would leave a room full of free booze and Rock the Boat, so they could hop up and plop their backside on a cold glass surface, catching Acute Gobshiteness from the other eejit in the company that did it before them.

From what I can see, the Christmas party is alive and well. I still get to one or two every year and not a lot has changed. Young people still drink; the women are dressed better than the men; the best conversations are the two minutes you have up at the bar with someone you never talked to before; it's not unusual for someone to walk away from you mid-sentence because a seat has freed up next to someone they fancy; there is no shortage of giving people the eye. Not at me obviously - having met my wife at work, I have no need for that kind of carry-on any more.

So let's hear if for the modern Christmas party. The ICTU survey shows there is still a problem with sexual harassment at work events, but I'd say bull-charging Kieran wouldn't get any laughs if he tried to wreck Denise's Christmas party in 2019. And he'd have a bigger problem than a simple hangover the next day, because he'd be looking for a new job.

Irish Independent