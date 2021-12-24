| 3.3°C Dublin

exclusive Oh my God, it’s Aisling’s nightmare before Christmas

Twas the night before Christmas — and things weren’t exactly going to plan for Aisling. In a new short story by Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen, our heroine races across Dublin in search of M&S mash for mammy before a snow storm spells disaster...

Illustration by Lauren O'Neill Expand

Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen

‘See if they have any December 27th carrot and parsnip mash left, Aisling, like a good girl.”

I’m on my fifth attempt to close the car window as Mammy bellows increasingly unhinged requests at me regarding the all-important Marks & Spencer Christmas bits. Aunty Pauline and Uncle Brian are over from Edinburgh and have invited themselves down for dinner on the 27th, which has Mammy up to 90 and speaking in tongues about buying more lights for the front hedge. Mammy hasn’t seen Pauline in 15 years and has decided if she finds her illuminations wanting, we’ll never live it down.

