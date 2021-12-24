‘See if they have any December 27th carrot and parsnip mash left, Aisling, like a good girl.”

I’m on my fifth attempt to close the car window as Mammy bellows increasingly unhinged requests at me regarding the all-important Marks & Spencer Christmas bits. Aunty Pauline and Uncle Brian are over from Edinburgh and have invited themselves down for dinner on the 27th, which has Mammy up to 90 and speaking in tongues about buying more lights for the front hedge. Mammy hasn’t seen Pauline in 15 years and has decided if she finds her illuminations wanting, we’ll never live it down.

“I’ll try, Mammy. But there might be a run on it. It’s Christmas Eve, like.”

“Now, I’m going to go in and start peeling the potatoes for the roasties.”

She holds her phone a good three feet away from her face and squints into it, consulting the schedule I typed up this morning. Even though there’s only the two of us plus my brother Paul for dinner tomorrow, it helps to make sure everything gets done and prevents her putting on the vegetables to boil straight after mass, which is what she’d do if she had her own way.

“It’ll probably be late by the time I get home but I’ll get the stuffing done before I go to bed.”

“Good girl. I’d be lost without you,” she says as I finally get my window closed and tip off down the driveway. I’m just about to turn out on to the road when I see Paul flying after me and I sigh and put back down the window.

“Will you get me some wrapping paper?” He thrusts €20 in at me, hopping from foot to stockinged foot and shivering in his pyjamas. I roll my eyes and take the money, even though it’s a pleasant surprise that he’s organised enough to be thinking about wrapping paper. I foolishly left it up to him to order Mammy’s present — a robot hoover — and he left it until yesterday. He’s lucky there was one Argos in Dublin with one left.

“Mind yourself, Ais. Apparently there’s snow in the west and it’s heading over.”

“Ah, they’re always hyping up snow for Christmas. There’s only an 11pc chance for here.”

I’ve been checking the weather app religiously and will eat my 2019 Ballygobbard Carols for Cancer Santy hat if there’s anything more than a flurry. I raise the window once again as Mammy roars from the door, “Even one good until the 26th will do them, Ais. I’m just not peeling any more flipping carrots!”

I’m actually quite excited to be heading up to Dublin on Christmas Eve. I have my list for Marks & Sparks — nothing says “festive” quite like an €11 tin of nuts — and I also want to pick up a few last things for Majella in Boots because I suspect she’s gone over our €30 limit as usual. I have presents for my old flatmates Sadhbh, Ruby and Elaine too. Sadhbh is hosting her annual “Orphan’s Christmas” and Ruby and Elaine are joining the gang this year because Elaine’s dad is spending Christmas in Marbella with his new wife and Ruby is glad of any excuse to avoid her homophobic granny. Sadhbh isn’t actually an orphan but a strained relationship with her mother means they haven’t spent Christmas together in years. Instead, she gathers friends and strays for drinks on Christmas Eve and dinner on the big day. An Australian work colleague of Ruby’s will be among them as well as a woman from Sadhbh’s yoga class who has been put at the kids’ table down home for the past three years despite being 34 and a paediatric surgeon.

I’m also relishing the chance to have a bit of time on my own in the car. Christmas at home has been different since Daddy died. There’s a sadness around it and it’s like me and Mammy and Paul are avoiding the elephant — or lack of — in the room. Daddy’s absence fills the empty chair at the dinner table and the space for presents under the tree and the Pyrex dish in the press that he used to make his “special stuffing” in. The secret ingredients were just HP sauce and a grated apple but it was delicious, to be fair to him.

I can do Boots, Argos and M&S all in the one shopping centre so my plan is to hit those first and then head home via Sadhbh’s place in Ranelagh to drop off the presents and say a quick hello. I sail up the N7, noting the steady traffic heading out of Dublin and feeling confident I won’t be delayed by the time I’m heading back down. Just before the Red Cow roundabout, though, things grind to a halt as lads dressed in Santy suits shake buckets for the homeless and cajole motorists into giving them cash. Luckily, I have loads of time and I turn up Christmas FM and fire Paul’s 20 quid at them when my time comes and add another tenner for good measure, caught up in the moment and Fairytale of New York on the radio, even if it is the Ronan Keating version. The road ahead of me is clear and I put the foot down — only up to the speed limit obviously, you can still get points on Christmas Eve — and head for the city centre.

An hour later I’m forced to switch the radio off as Fairytale of New York gets its third spin and I inch forward in the kilometre-long queue for the car park. Another 45 minutes has me in Boots firing three-for-two gift sets into my basket. After I clear the Boots cashier it’s on to Marks & Sparks. I make a beeline for the carrot and parsnip mash, hunting for the latest best-before date, casting aside the ones only good until Christmas Day. There’s a few for the 26th but none later than that. “It won’t kill them,” I mutter, firing two into the basket. It’s carnage over at the festive-nut section and I beat a man sweating in a scarf to the final tin of honey-roasted cashews. I race sweating from the store and head for Argos. Only six in front of me in the queue and it seems to be moving. Not too bad. I consult my phone. A picture from Sadhbh. It’s herself, Ruby and Elaine standing in front of a Christmas tree, cheeks flushed, glasses of prosecco raised in a cheers, a roaring fire to one side. “Hurry up and get here, I’ve the Nosecco on ice.” Before I’ve a chance to respond, number two in the queue pipes up. “Jesus, look, it’s snowing,” she gasps, moving all of her shopping bags on to one arm in a display of superhuman strength and pointing at the skylights.

I squint up and can just about make out the fat flakes gathering at the edges of the glass. It’s just a few but a murmur travels down the queue. Behind me, a man struggling with an enormous ham and 12 rolls of wrapping paper curses under his breath and stomps off. An image of a child crying because she didn’t get her Barbie Dream House flashes through my mind and I nearly offer him my place but then I think about Mammy having nothing to open tomorrow morning and let him go. I keep one nervous eye on the skylight as the queue inches forward, letting out a few whispered curses myself as everyone ahead of me appears to have forgotten how shops, tills and basic human communication works. The couple at the cashier nearest me appear to be heading for a break-up as he heaves a 52in telly off the counter and she reveals that she still needs to go to Arnotts.

Eventually, it’s my turn and I thrust my phone with the confirmation email at the hungover teenager manning his station. He punches some numbers into the screen and squints at it. “Says here we’ve none left,” he mutters, before wandering off.

“But, we have it reserved,” I bleat after him uselessly as the man who was behind me in the queue does an elaborate sigh. I look skyward again and see that the snow is now almost blocking out the darkening sky. The teenager comes back with an equally hungover-looking superior, who punches away at the screen. I scan her face for any signs of life or hope as Mr Big Sigh graduates to the next till over and has his transaction processed in the blink of an eye. I’m about to give up and ask them to just sell me an emergency foot spa when a receipt rolls smoothly out of the machine in front of me and the teenager thrusts it at me.

“Collect at position C. NEXT!”

The car park is eerily quiet as I fire my purchases into the boot and gratefully slide into the front seat. All the vehicles that had been parked around me are gone. At least it means I’ve probably missed most of the traffic heading home. The thought of driving in the snow doesn’t fill me with glee but once I get on the motorway it will be grand. I make an executive decision and send a voice note to Sadhbh.

“I’m so sorry, Sadhby, but I’m not going to make it to yours. My shopping took me ages and I have to hit the road before the snow gets worse. Give my love to everyone and happy Christmas and I’ll ring you tomorrow and drop your presents up before the New Year.”

The first thing I notice as I come down the ramp out of the car park is the silence. It’s as if the volume on the normal sounds of Dublin city centre — the chime of the Luas, people chatting and shouting, buskers murdering Dermot Kennedy songs — has been put on mute, dampened by the blanket of snow that’s covered everything over the past two hours. As I exit the car park and do my first skid of many that evening, my stomach sinks. Over the next hour I move about 30 metres as every car that’s left in Dublin tries to get home on the treacherous roads. My shoulders ache from gripping the steering wheel and every few minutes I remind myself to unclench my jaw. I switch from Christmas FM to Radio 1 and soak in the bad news. There’s a truck jack-knifed on the N7. Cars are being abandoned on the M1. A baby has been born in the back of an ambulance somewhere near Bray. As another hour passes, I progress about a kilometre and see a group of teenagers gallantly trying to push cars up the incline of a side street. I get a fright trying to go up a slight incline myself as my clutch gives off a rancid burning smell and the car behind me slides back down. As I gratefully hit flat ground again, my phone rings. It’s Sadhbh. She’s been demanding updates from me and now her concerned voice fills the car.

“Ais, would you not just stay here with us? You’re going to be driving all night. What if you break down?”

Behind her I can hear Bing Crosby crooning White Christmas and a gentle hubbub of voices.

“Ah, I can’t. I have to go home. I have to.”

“You don’t though. Nothing bad will happen if you don’t. It’s just a day. Everyone will survive if you’re not there.”

“I know but…” Tears prick my eyes. I can’t really explain why the idea is unfathomable.

“I know being with your family is very important to you, but we can be your family this Christmas. Your chosen family. It doesn’t always have to be about flesh and blood, you know?”

“I know.”

“Think about it. We’re not going anywhere.”

I hang up and check the time. Quarter to seven. I’ve been sending Mammy a few “I’m grand” and “I’m on my way” texts but when she eventually rings me I’m close to tears.

“I’m still in Dublin, Mammy,” I try to steady my voice.

“Oh Jesus, Aisling! I thought you must be nearly home!”

“I’m just barely moving. But I’ll get there. It just might take a few more hours.”

“I’m worried about you now, Aisling. Maybe you should stay in a hotel or something? Wait until it’s bright?”

“It’s Christmas Eve, Mammy.”

“I know that, pet! But sure, it can’t be helped. I want you to be safe.”

I start crying. I can’t help it.

“Ah, Aisling, don’t be so upset.”

“It’s just...” The sobs come in big heffalump breaths. “It’s just that I feel like Daddy would know, if I wasn’t there on Christmas morning. Like he’d be disappointed. And it will just be you and Paul.”

Mammy gives a little laugh. “All Daddy would want is for you to be safe and happy. And me and Paul would be grand. Sure, it’s only a day, Aisling. Christmas Day is only a day.”

“That’s what Sadhbh said.”

“Well, isn’t she very wise. And isn’t it a good evening for wise women? Never mind them wise men.”

•••••

An hour and a half later I eventually walk up to the door, legs cramping from hours of working the pedals. It’s flung open after barely a knock and Sadhbh holds up her hand.

“Sorry, no room at the inn.” She laughs, gathering me in a hug. “Just kidding!”

Inside the house the air is thick with the smell of baked ham and mulled wine and turf and I can hear the muffled sounds of people singing along to Last Christmas coming from the open-plan kitchen/living room in the basement.

“Come downstairs quickly, the stove is on and we’re cranking up the karaoke machine,” Sadhbh says, wiping snow off her beige — “oatmeal”, she’d call it — jumper dress.

I hold up my phone. “I’ll just ring Mammy.”

Mammy answers on the first ring. “Aisling, are you alright, pet?”

“I’m grand, Mammy. I’m still in Dublin. I actually made it to Sadhbh’s.”

“Okay, pet, sure that’s alright.”

I can hear the bit of disappointment in her voice and my tear ducts threaten to go again but she keeps chatting.

“Well, we’ve a bit of snow here now so it’s just as well you didn’t try to come all the way home. Constance’s niece got stuck in Dublin too so she’s here now making me have a Baileys.”

In the background I hear her good pal’s familiar honk indicating that Mammy’s arm didn’t exactly need to be twisted.

“Ah that’s good, Mammy.”

“She might even stay the night. Sure, she might as well. She can have your room.”

The idea of posh Constance Swinford sleeping under my old Westlife posters and Irish dancing medals makes me smile. “You can be Constance’s Christmas family, Mammy.”

“We can of course!”

“And Sadhbh and Ruby and Elaine can be mine.”

“Well, isn’t that lovely, Aisling. And you’re always saying those girls are like family to you. Oh, and come here to me, Constance brought me a present and I’ve opened it already.”

Constance honks again in the background and I start to wonder how many little Baileyses they’ve consumed.

“It’s one of those robot hoovers! The place will be spick and span for Aunty Pauline and Uncle Brian anyway. Oh, Aisling, did you get the mash?”

“I did, Mammy.”

“Will it last until the 27th?”

“No, the 26th.”

“Ah sure, it won’t kill them. Put it in Sadhbh’s freezer there and go and have a drink with the girls and ring me in the morning.”

“Okay, Mammy, Happy Christmas.”

“Happy Christmas, my Aisling.”