Nostalgia toys are back – Pokémon, Care Bears, Lego and Spirograph are among the most sought-after toys this Christmas

Looking at the toys and trinkets on everyone’s wish list this Christmas is like taking a trip down memory lane

Wyon and Christel Stansfeld run Pinnochio&rsquo;s toy store in Cork and they have found that dolls are in big demand this year. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision Expand
Galway's Toy Corner is a treasure trove of toys both new and exciting and more traditional and nostalgic Expand
Hazel McCarthy of the Toy Corner in Moycullen, Co Galway Expand
Popular toys in Toy Corner Expand
Nimble Fingers in Stillorgan, Co Dublin predicts a return to traditional toys this Christmas, with many children asking Santa for many of the same toys their parents would have played with Expand

Galway's Toy Corner is a treasure trove of toys both new and exciting and more traditional and nostalgic

Hazel McCarthy of the Toy Corner in Moycullen, Co Galway

Popular toys in Toy Corner

Nimble Fingers in Stillorgan, Co Dublin predicts a return to traditional toys this Christmas, with many children asking Santa for many of the same toys their parents would have played with

Arlene Harris

The big day is almost upon us and children up and down the land are undoubtedly counting down the sleeps until they discover what Santa Claus has brought them for Christmas — some will be looking for a ‘surprise’ while others will have their hearts set on the most popular toy of the year.

While the hard-working staff at Santa’s workshop were too busy to tell us what most children are asking for this Christmas, Hazel McCarthy of the Toy Corner in Moycullen, Co Galway, says there are a number of items which are being requested over and over.

