Nostalgia toys are back – Pokémon, Care Bears, Lego and Spirograph are among the most sought-after toys this Christmas

The big day is almost upon us and children up and down the land are undoubtedly counting down the sleeps until they discover what Santa Claus has brought them for Christmas — some will be looking for a ‘surprise’ while others will have their hearts set on the most popular toy of the year.

While the hard-working staff at Santa’s workshop were too busy to tell us what most children are asking for this Christmas, Hazel McCarthy of the Toy Corner in Moycullen, Co Galway, says there are a number of items which are being requested over and over.

“We've heard directly from the North Pole that Santa is having trouble with (getting enough) Gabby's Dollhouses this year,” she says. “Little Live Pets Mama Surprise Guinea Pig is also a hot favourite and despite several restocks we are sold out of our last shipment already — as I'm sure is the case for most of the shops around the country. There's some real magic to that one and we really love it, but because it is so magical it will be hard for Santa to make any more at this stage.

“We are loving how popular Spirograph has been this year, and all craft kits in general. Lego, of course, is always a safe bet and a firm favourite with new, wonderful sets across all ranges, but we're particularly loving the effort they're putting into adult sets, so if any adults feel like revisiting their childhood and also getting a mindfulness activity, we would highly recommend the adult Lego such as the Vespa, Bonsai Tree or Orchid.

“Pokémon is still as popular as ever, but even Santa doesn't know what cards are in the packets, so he can’t bring specific ones. And Squishmallows are really popular again this year but they've also given a lift to other soft toys which is lovely because there’s nothing better and more traditional than a teddy.” toycorner.ie

Wyon and Christel Stansfeld run Pinnochio’s toy store in Cork and they have found that dolls are in big demand this year, along with train sets and more traditional toys.

“For us, the biggest sellers this year include wooden train sets, which are very popular for both girls and boys — our display one is the most played item in the shop,” he says. “This year Maileg mice have been incredibly good (sellers). I’m not sure if this is down to the mums or the children, but we sell a lot of them as they are beautifully made and the detail in both the accessories and the mice is amazing. Interestingly, dolls have also been very popular this year. We only do Götz and Petitcollin, both traditional doll makers, with no electronics, just good play value. Zig & Go from Djeco have also been brilliant sellers as they are creative, imaginative and vaguely scientific — and puppets are a perennial good seller — we can’t keep enough of them.





“On that note, nostalgia is always a thing for us as people remember the toys which gave them joy and know it will be the same for their children or grandchildren — so yo-yos, marbles, die cast cars, musical jewellery boxes and spinning tops are going well. Our customers have always been concerned by the longevity of our toys, and definitely buy them for their long-lasting qualities and their ethical and environmentally-friendly production.

“There doesn’t seem to be too much of a craze this year as normally there is something which we spend our entire day explaining that we don’t stock, but strangely there hasn’t been anything this year — apart from perhaps Marvel-related stuff.” pinnochios.ie

Katherine Staunton of Nimble Fingers in Stillorgan agrees and says that instead of hankering after the latest trend, many children will be enjoying toys and games this Christmas that their parents played with when they were young.

“Nostalgia, as we know, is a powerful feeling, so any toy which provokes a fond childhood memory will always sell,” she says. “This year we celebrate 60 years in business, so we decided to focus on the best retro toys which would have been around when today’s parents were children, so they have been selling themselves.

“We are selling a lot of Care Bears, My Little Ponies, Spirographs, Fisher Price classics, Sticklebricks and simple old games such as Jacks. These toys are appealing to children, and parents are delighted to see their own children play with the same toys they once did, so everyone is happy. The fact that these toys are still around after so many years is testament to their play value — something we focus heavily on, so it suits us well.”

Along with the dolls, teddies and train sets for younger children, games are always in big demand and Hazel McCarthy, who is a fourth generation toy seller, says this year is no different with board games and stocking-fillers flying off the shelves.

“Bainisteoir is a fabulous game which was launched last year by a Moycullen local. Mix Fantasy Football, GAA and Monopoly and you'll get Bainisteoir,” she says. “Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza is our top pick for a card game you may never have heard of but will never go to a party without once you've played. And of course 30 Seconds is a really popular speaking game with ultimate flexibility of player numbers which is ideal for a Christmas gathering.

“We absolutely love stocking-fillers and fidgets, and as a small shop we do the small things really well. We've got everything from wooden rings to spy pens, Nee-Dohs and Squishies of all shapes and sizes, to jokes, mini games and more. Sometimes the smallest things are the best things and might spark the play in the grown-ups too, because that's really what it’s about, not the toy itself but the power the toy has to bring families together in play.”

The toy expert says there are so many fantastic options available for children this year and while some may have their hearts set on a particular item, she has it on good authority that if this isn’t available, then an even better alternative will be found.

“We’re very lucky that independent toy shops have a direct line to Santa Claus, and what we often hear from the big man is that sometimes children put something on their list but he knows what they would really love, because he's magic,” she says. “So to all the kids, big and small out there, if Santa brings you something different than you asked for, it's because he knows you better than anyone and he knows you will have even more fun with what he brings you than what you asked for.

“We have had wonderful support both in store and online this year and we would like to remind everyone to shop local and independent where you can, as it makes such a huge difference. We're happy to help both in store and online and as we are solely a toy shop all year round, so we're truly the experts.” nimblefingers.ie

