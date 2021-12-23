Keeping up with the Kardashians at Christmas: How the A-list are celebrating this Covid festive season

With the Big Day looming, we’re all hoping to make Christmas a bit special this year — where possible. For example, I plan to move the dining table around for dinner just to mix things up a bit after sitting in the same spot all day, every day, for almost two years…

Those beset with oodles of cash, however, have the luxury of transforming their festive season beyond all recognition. Are they collectively basking on yachts in the Caribbean? Or calling a castle home for the duration? Nope. They either seem to be working and/or hanging out with their kids — albeit in fierce fancy attire. This is keeping it lowkey at Christmas — A-list stylee.

No business like snow business...

In our quest to find celebrities going OTT at Christmas, the first obvious port of call was Mariah Carey. As has become customary, the singer has taken her annual jaunt to the snowy peaks of Aspen, Colorado to spend time with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, partaking in her annual tradition of “roll-up”; jumping in and out of the outdoor hot tub to roll around frenetically in the snow.

This year, Mariah swapped her teeny red bikini for a resplendent full-length black bodystocking for the crisp pursuit, before donning a sequinned red gown to make a completely “spontaneous” trip to a McDonald’s Drive-Thru.

With Mariah otherwise remaining fireside, making her hounds howl along to All I Want For Christmas Is You as it breaches the one billion streams milestone on Spotify, we must look to other famous faces to bring the festive crazy.

What of the usual purveyors of orchestrated chaos — such as Paris and Nicky Hilton? Well, the heiress sisters have been holed up in one of their hotels, hassling the hired Santa for photo opportunities.

Surely someone off TOWIE is doing something outrageous? That would be a hard no… Gemma Collins has been “giving back to mother nature” by replanting surplus Christmas trees on her land. Don’t believe me? Look up her Insta.

Lording it op in mansions…

Not every showbiz sort needs to hurtle themselves across the planet in a private jet — some are just as happy hanging out with their mates or in their multi-generational bubbles.

Kate Hudson has been spending time with mum Goldie Hawn, who’s been enjoying laughs with her two-year-old granddaughter, Rani. As one would expect from an A-lister, actress Hudson has also peppered her Christmas week enjoying a spot of snow polo, hawking THC-laced vodka alongside Baron Davis, and doing her annual festive jigsaw while sporting what appears to be a green leotard against a wintry backdrop.

In the wake of her recent break-up with Anwar Hadid, singer Dua Lipa has been partaking in what she describes as a “country reset” with her mates for Christmas. Her venue of choice is Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire. Despite it being fierce cold outside, she donned a white bikini and some furry Mukluks for the occasion.

Also donning swimwear for their festive posts is US actress Eva Longoria, who has been pictured perched poolside alongside the caption “This is what Xmas in LA looks like.” Cheers for the reminder, Eva.

Working holiday…

Being entrepreneurial sorts by nature, most celebrities are never not working, and the festive period is no different. From Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn promoting post-pregnancy hair supplements in Bora Bora, to Hugh Jackman rehearsing his dance routines for his Broadway turn in The Music Man, one could think all celebrities do on their Instagram is partake in paid promotions.

There is always something to sell, especially at this time of year. Hence why Victoria Beckham managed to shimmy husband David into quite the horrific woolly jumper tastefully emblazoned with a festive take on the Spiceworld logo from the band’s online merch store.

Unsurprisingly, the UK’s Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, is also hard at it, only taking a break from promoting Mills & Boon’s Regency Christmas Liaison books to pose for photos of her lurking behind the most distractingly gaudy Christmas tree in Rome – and who could blame her.

Couples at Christmas

No doubt some newly-fledged celebrity couple is seizing the opportunity to make a ridiculously ostentatious self-promotional splash at Christmas? Nope. Even Kim Kardashian is keeping things on the QT. She is following in the footsteps of fellow stars Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna (peddling their proliferation of partnerships across cosmetics, athleisure wear, and nursery goods), while keeping new lover Pete Davidson at arm’s length.

He may be rolling around LA in her Rolls Royce picking up presents, but Kim has confirmed she’s spending Christmas alone with her kids.

One couple quietly celebrating their first official PDA, however, is everyone’s favourite goldie lookin’ chain purveyor Paul Mescal and his girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers. Not to be confused with Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag fame, Phoebe Bridgers recently received a flurry of Grammy Nominations for 2020 album Punisher. And where is Normal People/Lost Daughter star Paul taking her this week? Every corner of Ireland — according to Twitter, anyway.

The couple was last allegedly spotted in Dalkey, after engaging in a spot of shopping in Grafton Street. So enthused were people across social media, one responded “@phoebe_bridgers I will let you use my Dundrum Shopping Centre staff discount if you come here. Paul can use it too. Please.” Since then, in typical #IrishTwitter form, the couple has purportedly been spotted all over the shop, from Bundoran’s Waterworld to Joyce’s in Knocknacarra.

As for where the pair will spend the day itself? Maybe cosied up in Mescal’s family home in Maynooth? You can’t get more fabulously low-key than that.