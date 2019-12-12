Katie Byrne: The socially awkward person's guide to party season

For the socially awkward, however, party season isn't so much a whirl of cocktails, sequins and mistletoe as it is a month-long horror-thon of stilted small talk, foot-in-mouth disease and misread social cues.

The socially awkward don't exactly look forward to party season. We worry that we'll have to endure uncomfortable silences. We worry that we'll overshare when asked if we're 'all set for the Christmas'. We worry that we'll mindlessly eat three dozen canapés just so that we have something to do with our hands. And that's before we even consider the social minefields of PTA bake sales, office Kris Kindles and unwanted gifts.

If you're the type of person who would rather hide in the loo than talk to your boss at the office Christmas party, this timely guide on how to survive the excruciating social awkwardness of party season is just for you.

Dancing

Socially awkward people have three big fears that keep them awake at night: elevator rides with their boss; impromptu conga lines; and the abject horror of getting pulled on to an otherwise empty dance floor by someone with zero inhibitions. What makes the latter scenario even more horrifying is the well-intentioned encouragement of your new dancing partner. 'What's wrong?' she asks as you look desperately for the nearest emergency exit. 'Loosen up!' she says, which of course, just makes you even more rigid. There is a simple way to avoid this social torture and it involves throwing your nearest friend straight into the firing line. That's right, just push him in her direction and get out of there. All is fair in love, war and potential social humiliation. And who knows, he might even enjoy himself.

The 12 Pubs of Christmas

Socially adept types, when deciding whether or not to take part in the 12 Pubs of Christmas, will consider the amount of alcohol involved before asking themselves if they're able for it. Socially awkward types, on the other hand, will consider the amount of small talk involved before concocting an excuse that extricates them from their own personal hell. Of course, sometimes you'll be forced to 'show the face'. The best strategy in this scenario is to turn up full of festive spirit to the fifth pub on the itinerary, wedge yourself into every group photo going and then do an Irish exit just as they set off for the sixth watering hole. With a bit of luck, they'll think you were there all night.

Festive headwear

Festive headwear isn't a problem per se. The issue, rather, is that your friends might temporarily desert you at the office party and you'll be left standing in the corner wearing a pair of reindeer antlers while pretending to check your phone. This is not the type of evening that any socially awkward person wants to endure, so it's wise to set your boundaries well in advance. When your overenthusiastic colleague tries to put a Santa hat, an elf hairband or even just an inoffensive paper crown on your head, you need to stop her in her tracks with a friendly but firm 'no thank you'. Failing that, just dash to the loo.

In-laws

You're going to see a lot more of your in-laws over the festive period and that, of course, means that there are going to be some colossal blunders. A hug from your mother-in-law will invariably involve her hair getting stuck in one of your earrings.

A sudden head twitch will turn a kiss on the cheek from your father-in-law into an inadvertent, yet inevitable, mouth-to-mouth fiasco. And this is before you've even got to the living room where, let's face it, you'll probably trip over the Christmas tree and land in granddad's lap. During moments like this, you can only rely on 'the look' - a non-verbal communication cue that signals to your partner that you are freaking the f*** out and that they need to take over the controls. It's also wise to have an exit strategy.

Party games

This is the time of year when we're all expected to pull a party piece out of the bag. Some people take to the challenge with gusto. They know every verse of 'Black Velvet Band' and they're ready to belt it out the moment they're asked. Socially awkward types, on the other hand, start hyperventilating at the first mention of 'Noble Call'. As for party games, they'll happily play Scrabble with their nearest and dearest but don't even consider asking them to play Charades with relative strangers.

If you're worried about the party piece stage of the evening, don't be. The trick for extricating yourself from live performance is to quickly turn your attention to everyone's near-empty glasses. Spend the next hour on top-up duty and your stage-fright will go completely unnoticed.

