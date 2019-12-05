Katie Byrne: 'Fairy lights, camera, reaction: The scourge of the Instagram Christmas tree'

Christmas trees, you may have noticed, are no longer just displayed in the window of the front room and admired by the occasional visitor/passer-by. These days, they're unveiled on social media where work colleagues, casual acquaintances and that lovely English couple you met on holiday last year can marvel at your impeccable taste.

And that, of course, brings its own pressures: we're no longer keeping up with the Joneses when we put up our Christmas trees - we're competing with every Tom, Dick and Harry, who puts a filtered version of their Nordmann fir on Instagram.

It used to be a fairly even playing field. Okay, there was always that one show-off family that owned a Santa-climbing-a-ladder figurine that they bought in America, but the rest of us were, for the most part, happy with tinsel and fairy lights and a few red bows.

Nowadays, however, we have Christmas trends and themes that come and go as frequently as the latest fashions. There are Christmas tree dressing workshops for those seeking inspiration, celebrity tree-stylists for those with aspirations, and then there's Melania Trump, who has turned the art of Christmas tree decorating into a constitutional imperative.

The stakes have been raised and the tyranny of the show-stopping, Instagram-worthy Christmas tree has sent some of us around the bend. Here are the 12 signs you've gone too far...

1. You have a theme and it's a million miles away from traditional red and gold. You're thinking more muted sage green with a pop of antique silver, or something lively like orchid pink and alpine white. Your partner, meanwhile, doesn't understand why you're so against tinsel.

2. You spend three full hours searching online for the perfect tree skirt. Your partner, who has once again forgotten THE THEME, didn't even know there was such a thing.

3. You used to think people who bought luxury Christmas tree ornaments needed their heads examined. You now buy half a dozen of them at a time!

4. You start following Martha Stewart on Instagram.

5. Your child comes home from school with handmade snowflake decorations that he can't wait to hang on the tree. Not so fast, little man! Using age-appropriate language (he's only four, after all), you remind him that there is a THEME in this house and his paper-plate crafting doesn't quite make the cut.

6. The same goes for the nativity crib that has been passed down through three generations of your family. It's charming and all, but it doesn't really match with your theme of Persian green, burnt ochre and periwinkle.

7. At this point, you decide it's best to have two trees in the house. A themed showstopper that takes pride of place in the hallway and another one that your children can decorate to their hearts' content. One of them doesn't appear on social media.

8. You have another row with your partner who can't get his head around the concept of 'bauble ratio'.

9. You need a new tree topper and a star won't cut the mustard. You spend another three hours searching online before buying a hand-painted, hand-blown glass finial from an Etsy seller in Italy. You scream the house down when it arrives cracked.

10. Other people's Christmas trees no longer fill you with warm and fuzzy festive feelings. On the contrary, they evoke acute feelings of envy and status anxiety.

11. You're no longer talking to your partner, and that's fine. You can now get on with blowing your entire festive budget on a light-up reindeer/snow machine/fully operational sleigh.

12. You take 92 photos of your tree and experiment with 11 different filters before posting it on social media. You blame the Instagram algorithm when it only receives 14 likes and an inexplicable laughing-face emoji from a second-cousin. Jealousy!

