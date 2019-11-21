Katie Byrne: 'Claus for concern: The nine ways we waste money at Christmas'

Over-consumption and Christmas go hand in glove and despite our best endeavours to buy eco-friendly cards and recyclable wrapping paper, we're still going to be generating up to 20pc more waste. And like it or not, a lot of that waste is from items - food, fashion decor, gifts - that we don't actually need (or even want).

Hoping to pull in the reins this Christmas? Here are just a few of the festive financial traps we fall into year after year.

The obscenely large turkey

Okay, okay, we get it: the sight of a modestly-sized turkey is about as joyful as watching a single chicken breast sizzling in the frying pan when you're cooking for one. But still, do you really need a 30lb monstrosity that barely fits into the back of the car, let alone in the oven?

The expensive age-inappropriate gifts

The giddiness of the festive season can sometimes impair the better judgement of first-time aunts and uncles. The rational part of their brain knows that their 16-month-old niece would be perfectly happy with a wooden puzzle. The emotional part wins out, however, when a child who can barely yet speak is gifted a ride-on BMW M6 GT3.

The smorgasbord of party food

Concerned that your spread of smoked salmon blinis, pigs in blankets and ham and mushroom vol-au-vents won't feed the masses? Don't be. No Christmas party in the history of mankind has ever run out of food. And as much as you might worry about not having enough parmesan pastry straws, you're much more likely to be left with at least three platters of slightly wilted, sad-looking canapés at the end of the night.

The extravagant in-law gifts

Look, it's smart to keep the in-laws on side, just as it's foolish to present your mother-in-law with a box of Black Magic. But still, there's a difference between being kind and being embarrassingly generous. And let's be honest - anything over €150 starts to look suspiciously like emotional blackmail.

The sparkly dress

Most women will acquiesce to the bizarre fashion diktat that requires all females to buy a sparkly dress for 'party season'. Few women consider the sparkly dress that they bought last year - or the year before that - and even fewer concede that their 'party season' involves an obligatory appearance at the office Christmas party followed by a seven-night legs-up in Club Sofa.

The Black Friday impulse buy

There are two types of Black Friday shopper. The first are the cute hoors who have had the date pencilled into their diaries since September. They'll emerge victorious with a heavily discounted laptop and at least half of their Christmas shopping. The second group are completely unprepared - but they're not going to miss out on a discount (especially when it involves a robot vacuum cleaner).

The inane gifts for pets

Yes, it can be very tempting to buy a scratching DJ deck for your cat or a smart pair of tartan pajamas for your dog, but sometimes you just have to come to terms with a sad-but-true fact of life: animals don't look forward to Christmas, just as they don't enjoy being dressed in 'hilarious' Christmas costumes.

The last-minute gifts

Budgets go completely out the window when you leave your Christmas shopping until the 11th hour. Fine and dandy if you have money coming out of your ears; slightly more problematic when the better part of your budget is blown on designer cufflinks.

The 12 Pubs of Christmas

The annual orgy of alcohol isn't expensive per se. Most people don't get to the end of the challenge and six or seven drinks isn't going to hurt anyone's pocket. What does rack up the expenses, however, is the collateral damage. Moving from one pub to another with all your Christmas shopping intact is a coup. Moving through 12 pubs without losing your coat/phone/presents is a true Christmas miracle.

Irish Independent