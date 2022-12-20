Just like Bad Santa, life can be a black comedy

There are many Christmas classics. It's A Wonderful Life. Elf. The Santa Clause. John Carpenter's The Thing. Anything that has even the faintest trace of snow, really. But above all of these lies the festive fairytale of Bad Santa. Despite the fact that it contains almost relentless profanity, sex, alcohol abuse and a general grottiness of a Charles Bukowski novel, it contains many of the elements that made It's A Wonderful Life a perennial favourite.

In its meandering, casually nihilistic tale of a depressed shopping mall Santa, you will find despair, hope, and a giddy last-minute dash towards redemption, just as you will in George Bailey's desperate search for salvation. Granted, there are narrative differences - I don't recall any scenes in Frank Capra's classic of car-park brawls, people shouting abuse at children or casual alcoholism and drug-use. But essentially they, and many other Christmas films, are the same - stories about people just trying to start over, to escape the past, and to learn.

Obviously, I am the only one in my house who loves Bad Santa. My wife is firmly in the Love, Actually camp; a sprawling mess of a film that needs at least a plot line cast aside (the guy with the canapés and possibly Martin Freeman's body double are completely superfluous). But how our differing tastes have a lot to do with how we view Christmas. This year she wanted us to take a photo of ourselves and use it for cards, but thankfully that plan was scrapped when it transpired that having all of us in the same room, at the same time, well-dressed and smiling, was a physical impossibility.

I love Bad Santa because I spend too long in the past. My wife, sensibly, thinks about the future - about the Christmas our kids will remember, and wanting those memories to be as perfect as possible. I just hope that our dreams converge somewhere in the middle, and that our kids understand the true meaning of Christmas isn't the unreality of Love, Actually, or the bitter obscenities of Bad Santa, but are somewhere in between - of trying to do the right thing, and knowing that Christmas comes once a year, and we all get a second chance at doing the right thing.

She wants festive perfection - I set a slightly lower bar for the season. Is there food? Is there drink? Is there home heating oil? Is there electricity? That's just about good enough.

I find myself telling my kids about Christmas in the days of yore, only one TV, two channels (what's a TV channel?) and no remotes, no internet. Granted, a tub of Roses was the size of a slurry tank, and you could feed the family until Easter with the contents, but overall Christmas now - much like the rest of the year - is a big improvement.

Of course, I have nobody left to contradict me as my family are gone, so I could really just make up any old tosh and rattle it off. It is strange to hear my youngest two asking me who people are in the photos - my parents, my sister, where are they now, are they in heaven? I say yeah, I guess. Sometimes they have distant memories of my dad that seem to spring from nowhere, they will find a cap he used to wear and put it on and announce that they are a grandfather.

I laugh, but most of the time when I think about it all, I well up and try to think about something else. But that's the bitter-sweet nature of Christmas - the end of another year that you won't live again, the start of a new one in which you can try to change, to grow, to learn.

So here's to all the bad Santas, the ones who struggle to not swear at children, the ones who can't quite let go of the ghosts of Christmas past, the ones who know that life isn't always going to be Hugh Grant dancing around Number 10 Downing Street and Hollywood endings, but that once a year even the lousiest Santa gets a chance to begin again.