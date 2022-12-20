| 8.6°C Dublin

Just like Bad Santa, life can be a black comedy

Bill Linnane

Bill Linnane on festive films and reality

Billy Bob Thornton in Bad Santa Expand

There are many Christmas classics. It's A Wonderful Life. Elf. The Santa Clause. John Carpenter's The Thing. Anything that has even the faintest trace of snow, really. But above all of these lies the festive fairytale of Bad Santa. Despite the fact that it contains almost relentless profanity, sex, alcohol abuse and a general grottiness of a Charles Bukowski novel, it contains many of the elements that made It's A Wonderful Life a perennial favourite.

In its meandering, casually nihilistic tale of a depressed shopping mall Santa, you will find despair, hope, and a giddy last-minute dash towards redemption, just as you will in George Bailey's desperate search for salvation. Granted, there are narrative differences - I don't recall any scenes in Frank Capra's classic of car-park brawls, people shouting abuse at children or casual alcoholism and drug-use. But essentially they, and many other Christmas films, are the same - stories about people just trying to start over, to escape the past, and to learn.

