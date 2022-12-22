I’m bringing my partner home to the family for the first time this Christmas – what could possibly go wrong?

Christmas at my family home is — well — a lot. My mother has several wicker baskets filled with meticulously curated decorations that go up without fail in late November. There are red velvet bows, retro Santa figurines and a set of tasteful wooden Christmas toys from Sweden.

To put it simply, at Christmas, our home transforms into something out of a festive period drama. It is a full-blown Victorian-style Christmas, complete with roaring fire, tapered candles, an uninterrupted soundtrack of carols, and a little basket of our treasured and very quaint children’s Christmas books. There is strictly no plastic decor, no tinsel and most definitely no multicoloured light display.

And then there are the gravely important familial traditions. There’s the essential yearly viewing of an old 1970s dramatisation of Dylan Thomas’ A Child’s Christmas in Wales. The chocolate fondue on Christmas Eve. The sloppily-wrapped book of puzzles at the foot of my and my sister’s beds on Christmas morning — you know — so we don’t wake up our parents too early. Yes, I’m approaching 30 and my sister is 25, but this exhibition of festive tradition is still performed with just as much seriousness as ever.

Naturally, the idea of introducing any outsider into this slightly deranged and regimented world of tasteful Christmas decor and solemn tradition is slightly intimidating.

Nevertheless, I have finally invited my partner of five years to my family home in Canada for the holidays. Having already spent one Christmas with his family, I can safely say that he is accustomed to festive celebrations that are a little less on the extreme side.

Needless to say, I’m just a little anxious about how he’ll cope with the Walters family Christmas.

And I’m not alone in feeling this way.

Isobel (25) has invited her boyfriend of one year home for the holidays this year. “They’ve met before so I’m not too nervous, but it will be a bit different to normal.”

For Isobel, the biggest concern is Christmas dinner. “I’m veggie and my parents are pescatarian, so we have a nut roast instead of meat,” she explains, “which might be a bit strange to someone whose family always has turkey.”

Another potential source of conflict for Isobel and her partner is the Christmas movie selection. “My boyfriend hates rom-coms and we’re a The Holiday and Love Actually-watching household,” she says.

In Isobel’s case, a successful Christmas will depend on compromise and, for her partner, trying a few new traditions.

Rachel (32) is planning on spending this Christmas with her partner, whose family is Catholic. As Rachel was raised Jewish, this won’t just be her first Christmas with another family — it will be her first Christmas ever.

“I’m excited to see what it’s like, but I’m also pretty nervous,” she tells us. “I don’t really know what to expect. My partner has told me I won’t need to take part in anything that makes me uncomfortable, but I also want to fit in so I’m willing to give it all a try. And I obviously want everyone to like me.”

Last year, Lydia invited her partner to her mother’s house for Christmas for the first time — and it didn’t exactly go smoothly.

“Basically his family liked to drink — which is obviously fine,” says Lydia. “Whereas my family is a little more tame.”

Lydia ended up feeling overwhelmed as Christmas Day went on. “It just became a lot,” she recalls. “They were singing and dancing and screaming and I felt so out of place. I ended up running away to my room and watching a Christmas movie with my partner’s cat.”

In hindsight, Lydia wishes her partner had warned her about his family’s chaotic Christmases. “That way I would have been a little more prepared to try celebrating in a different way.”

Whether it’s the alcohol, the excitement or just sensing that festive feeling in the air, Christmas tends to be a time when families unleash their most unfiltered and bizarre selves.

Bringing a new person into the mix is often a recipe for stress and awkwardness. How will they react to your uncle’s drunken singing? Will they find the obsessive Christmas movie watchalong a bit much? What if your parents don’t gel with your partner? What if there’s a serious clash of religion or lifestyle?

“The desire to impress is made all the more stressful with the additional and traditional stresses of the holidays,” Dublin-based wedding planner Tara Fay of Tara Fay Events says. “This makes bringing home a new love at this time of year a high-pressure experience.

“Especially if the new partner is important to you, you want your family to like or love them as much as you do and that itself can be stressful,, regardless of the time of year.”

Fay has plenty of experience planning events for couples and their families and knows how hard it can be. Things like religion, class, tradition, taste and lifestyle all play a part in making the combination of two families complicated.

But according to Fay, underneath every conflict is the same overarching fear — that the family and the partner won’t get along. Her advice: try not to micromanage.

“It’s important to remember that you chose this person for a reason,” she says. “Let them have their own time with each family member. They may not all like one another but that’s their challenge, not your problem to fix.”

While you should make sure your partner knows what to expect from your family and vice versa, Fay suggests letting them figure out their place within the family traditions for themselves. “Be patient and give people space,” she says. “Don’t make big lists of dos and don’ts. That just adds to the stress and pressure for everyone. Let relationships form naturally.”

It can also help to make sure your partner has some down time, especially if your family likes to schedule plenty of festive activities in the run up to Christmas.

And if you know that your partner won’t want to partake in certain festive traditions, there’s no need to force them.

My family Christmas is definitely a lot to handle, so I’ve made sure to brief my partner in advance. And now I know that instead of trying to force it all on him, perhaps the best way to make sure things go smoothly is to take a step back and let him find his own way.

And no, Christmas probably won’t be exactly the same with a new person joining our family unit — but if we all compromise and give each other space to celebrate in our ways, hopefully, it can be even better.