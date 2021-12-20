| 4.9°C Dublin

How close are we to repeating the ‘very different Christmas’ we endured last year?

Last Christmas nobody had the vaccine. There was no kissing, no hugging, no live music. So, what has changed since then?

People out shopping on Henry Street, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

People out shopping on Henry Street, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Allison Bray

“This will be and needs to be a very different Christmas, however, hopefully we can welcome everyone home with open arms next year.”

Who would have thought that those words, spoken by Elizabeth Canavan, assistant general secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach around this time last year, would still apply now?

