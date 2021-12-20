How close are we to repeating the ‘very different Christmas’ we endured last year?

“This will be and needs to be a very different Christmas, however, hopefully we can welcome everyone home with open arms next year.”

Who would have thought that those words, spoken by Elizabeth Canavan, assistant general secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach around this time last year, would still apply now?

But here we are facing another Covid Christmas thanks to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19, which is now believed to account for more than half of all new Covid infections.

So what has changed over the past year?

Last Christmas nobody had the vaccine. There was no kissing, no hugging. No live or even loud music at restaurants.

No ‘wet’ pubs not serving food and even then you had to fork out at least €9 for a “substantial meal” in order to get in a round of drinks that had to be consumed within an hour and 45 minutes and be out the door by 11.30pm.

Then there were the garda checkpoints and patrols for anyone breaking the rules.

As of December 22, 2020, there had been 81,228 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, with 2,171 deaths. There were 238 patients hospitalised that day, of whom 28 were in ICU.

The following day, Dr Cillian de Gascun, Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said there was evidence that the new highly contagious UK variant – now known as the Alpha variant – was starting to circulate here in Ireland.

As of the week ending on December 11, 2021, the HPSC has been notified of 623,618 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic with a total of 5,835 Covid-related deaths.

Last Saturday, 7,333 new cases were reported, with 410 people in hospital with the virus, of whom 107 were in ICU.

This time last year, the Alpha variant was circulating in the UK.

By the last week of December, 2020 one case had been detected here, followed by five more cases detected retrospectively.

By January it was the dominant strain, leading to the third wave of coronavirus circulating here.

It was believed to be 50pc more transmissible than the Covid-19 strain that first emerged in Wuhan, China.

The Delta variant, which originated in India, was first detected here in March, 2021 and became the dominant variant, being 60pc more transmissible than the Alpha variant.

Since then, the Omicron variant, which originated in South Africa and Botswana in November, has emerged as the most transmissible yet and the number of Covid cases due to this variant are increasing exponentially.

Omicron accounted for 14pc of new cases last Tuesday and by yesterday was believed to account for 52pc of new cases.

Vaccines were still in the final development stages last Christmas but by December 29, Dublin grandmother Annie Lynch (79) made history as the first person in Ireland to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Now almost a year on, 7.4million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered, with 90.2pc of the eligible population now fully vaccinated.

Children aged 5-11 who are at high risk if they contract the virus will be given their first vaccines this week followed by those with underlying health conditions a week later.

The roll-out of vaccines for all children aged 5-11 will begin in January.

An additional 1,345,234 booster shots have been given to those over 50, while boosters are now being rolled out to those over 40.

However, unfortunately there are still restrictions on our Christmas celebrations this year.

Pubs and restaurants must close at 8pm from today, and people arriving from overseas are required to have antigen or PCR tests.