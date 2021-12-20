From the nativity to ‘naughty or nice’ – How Christmas stamp designs can reflect mood of the nation

The annual unveiling of the Irish Christmas stamps causes a frisson of excitement around the country, as we analyse the designs and themes that have been chosen for that year.

As with many other aspects of Christmas, opinions around stamp designs can be heightened.

So, while many people loved this year’s theme of ‘Make More Memories’ and the fun designs incorporating phrases such as ‘naughty or nice’ and ‘ho ho ho’, others took to RTÉ’s Liveline to voice displeasure that the new stamps are “secular”.

To delve behind the process of choosing themes and the evolution of Christmas stamps in Ireland, we spoke to Aileen Mooney, An Post’s stamp design and corporate communications manager.

The Irish postal service first began the practice of issuing special Christmas stamps in 1971, six years later than our neighbours in the UK.

The US Post Office Department issued its first festive stamp in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1962, but there is no general consensus on when the first Christmas stamp was issued worldwide.

One contender is Canada, which released a stamp bearing the text ‘Xmas 1898’ in December of that year. However, it was designed to mark the inauguration of the Imperial Penny Post.

The Irish Post Office first began commissioning artists to create all of its stamps from 1922 when Ireland became independent from Britain.

In the following years, the designs played an important role in setting out our national identity, and the subjects and art featured reflected both our Gaelic heritage and place as a sovereign state in the modern world.

“By the mid-60s, stamp design broadened to include more of our social culture and ‘fun’ elements were incorporated,” Ms Mooney said.

“The idea of having Christmas stamps was related to emigration levels being high and many Irish people living and working abroad during the 1960s and 70s.

“There was such an outpouring of letters and parcels going abroad, it was a lovely idea to have a festive stamp to stick on them.”

As Ireland was predominantly a Catholic country in 1971, the first design acknowledged Christmas as a significant religious and cultural festival. On that occasion, the Department of Posts and Telegraphs issued the first Christmas stamp based on a statue of the Madonna and Child in Loughrea Cathedral, Galway.

Christmas stamps were more formal in theme in the early days and often featured fine art classical nativity scenes. This has changed over the decades with digital design and print having an influence.

An Post came into being in 1984 and it chooses the topics and designs for all of its stamps with the help of two independent committees.

One includes experts on history and culture, while the second is made up of notable names in art and design.

The final topics and designs are approved by the Government, so it is quite an involved process from start to finish.

The Christmas stamps are a central part of An Post’s Christmas campaign, and its marketing and brand departments are also involved in the process.

Their role is to help all involved understand what the company’s community purpose is and what messaging is important that year.

An Post also asks its staff and the wider public for suggestions (you can email suggestions to stampideas@anpost.ie). This means the themes are more varied, and are often a mix of contemporary and traditional Christmas images.

The sense of mystery and expectation is heightened by the fact the designs are kept confidential until the day of issue, and even the majority of the staff of An Post don’t get a sneak preview.

“It’s a well-kept secret,” Ms Mooney said.

“It’s very exciting when the designs are finally printed and appear in our post offices, and they begin arriving into homes around the country and the world.

“Everyone involved feels a bit of pressure to make it all happen and to ensure the designs are great, so it feels really satisfying to see and touch the final product.”

Stamp issues usually take 18 months to two years to complete. The Christmas stamp design process is a bit shorter as the company takes customer feedback into account as well as looking at what’s happening in the world.

The arrival of the pandemic saw the originally planned stamps for 2020 being re-designed to reflect the unexpected changes in people’s lives, resulting in the ‘Send love’ theme.

“We were so concerned about getting our messaging and designs right last year,” Ms Mooney said.

“We looked for input from the public about what was important to them, and as you can imagine, friends, family, hugs and community all featured.”

Once the theme is agreed, the Stamp Design Advisory Committee – comprised of an expert panel of artists and designers – gets to work. It commissions original designs from established artists, illustrators or designers it feels will meet the brief.

Given that an ever-growing percentage of our population is not Catholic or no longer subscribes to any religious belief, is there an impetus to move away from nativity scenes?

“We try to appeal to a broad sweep of card and letter-writers who will use our stamps,” Ms Mooney said.

“We base our designs on feedback from customers and the importance of producing stamps that are as inclusive as possible.

“This year, we were also conscious of requests from customers posting to their friends and family abroad, and the needs of customers in an increasingly diverse and multicultural Ireland.”

Last dates for Christmas posting: Ireland - December 22; Northern Ireland - 21; UK - 20; Rest of Europe - 18.