Elf-made man: My day as Santa's biggest helper

Head Elf at Fota Resort, Seamus Leahy - who for 10 months of the year goes by the less salubrious title of 'marketing manager' - was firm in his instructions to me; as soon as you wriggle into those massive clown pants, you are an elf. There will be no mentions of the outside world, no snarky patter with parents, no swearing, no shouting at kids; in other words, the old Bill was dead, long live the 44-year-old slightly flabby man-elf I had just become.

Head Elf Leahy was very understanding in letting me live out my dream. My lifelong affinity for elf culture, be they the po-faced eugenics projects of Lord Of The Rings, or just Will Ferrell in tights, was about to reach its glittery, joyous climax. And not only that, Head Elf Leahy informed me, but I was going to be one of the most respected elves - Santa's helper. I was going to be right there, in the grotto, passing out presents, like a god.

"This is the big one, for an elf it really doesn't get bigger than this," he told me. No pressure so. I was starting to sweat already. Make-up elves were called, some powder was applied.

Wonder isn't one of those festive 'experiences' that appears overnight in an industrial estate and features a grotty Santa who smells of fags and reindeer in the early stages of tuberculosis. No, this was the genteel surrounds of Fota.

The families coming to us were the petite bourgeoisie of Munster, all the kids would have Irish names that would be incredibly difficult to pronounce, full of confidence and self-belief. Whether they would have any elf-belief by the time I was finished with them remained to be seen.

I inquired of Head Elf Leahy what elf name I should assume. I had been hoping it would be something simple, like Bill, Bill from the Indo, or Bilbo. Alabaster Snowballs was the answer. But of course, because when introducing yourself to confused parents and scared children, you need a name like Alabaster Snowballs to make you less terrifying. Old Snowballs the man-elf here, reporting for duty. It's okay kids, elves age very quickly so I'm actually only 23, and will be dead in a few years. Happy Christmas.

So as not to ensure I didn't disappoint the individuals who had paid for the experience of a lifetime, I had an assistant, Puffle. Puffle has worked in the Christmas experience at Fota for the past four years and is an old hand at it - constant smile, relentless unstoppable sparkle, endless patience with both the screechiest baby and Ireland's worst man-elf.

Puffle also knows that elfing isn't a full-time gig so she is doing business studies in the magical wonderland of Cork Institute of Technology.

Puffle went through the process of what we would be doing with me, and this is where my sacred elvish vow comes into play. There are many things I cannot tell you about, as Head Elf Leahy explained, all on the off-chance that some little tyke named Iarlaith or Morrigan might read this and end up disillusioned. But what I can tell you is that the level of sophistication is something to behold; a cross between air traffic control and a continental logistics hub. They had 59,500 visitors last year, and they consumed 24,000 candy canes and drank 38,000 hot chocolates, whilst walking through a set that featured 17 miles of tinsel and 11,007 baubles.

On the day I assumed the mantle of elfdom, close to 3,000 people were booked to attend; there are 200 elves employed at Wonder this year, with dozens on shift at any one time. As for the number of Santa Clauses, Elf Leahy was direct: "There is only one Santa". Some of you may have noted that Wonder must have some very special magic if The Big Man is able to spend the requisite - and closely monitored - six minutes with several thousand attendees in one day.

I was ushered into my grotto and Puffle introduced me to the man, myth and legend that is Santa. It was an incredible moment, as he greeted me as though he knew me. In fact, he knew my name, where I worked and my parents' names. He even named the townland where I lived. It was uncanny, and showed the magic of Christmas. Cynics might suggest that east Cork is a small place and Santa may or may not spend some of the off season there, over the road from me. Humbug to those grinches, says I. It was magic.

Puffle and I went to fetch our first family. They had travelled all the way from the mystical land of Dooradoyle to attend Wonder, and seemed somewhat concerned when my gurning mug appeared before them. I told them to follow me as I jibbered about cookies and reindeer whilst rapidly getting lost on my way back to the grotto. I did apologise for looking like the ghost of Christmas past, explaining that the North Pole is an equal opportunities employer and age was no barrier. "Santa keeps raising the pension age," I quipped. They still just looked worried, but they deserve full credit for not asking the question that hung in the air throughout my time at Wonder - is this man garda vetted? (The answer is that I am).

We finally found our grotto and everyone lined up to knock on the door - a hearty ho ho ho was heard within and we entered. Little faces lit up, littler ones crumpled into tears, parents softened and forgot for a moment that someone named Alabaster Snowballs who looked like he was on a day release programme was loitering in the corner.

With the assistance of Puffle we kept the chat flowing, and even joined in a rendition of Jingle Bells, which my I brought down an entire octave (in a bad way).

After that it was time for the true meaning of Christmas - presents. Again, Santa has a system, an incredibly complex fully GDPR compliant system that enables him to know what age each child is, and to offer them a cleverly colour coded gift accordingly. Then it was time for photos - look over here, look at the teddy, everybody smile. After about 10 flashes we managed to get one in which everybody looked semi conscious, and we were done. We guided the family back to the next stop on their journey - the reindeer enclosure. The team at Wonder were lucky enough to secure the services of Dasher and Dancer for this year's event.

And so this was how my day went - get the family, guide them to the grotto, give the presents, take the photos, bring them to the next stop on their journey, then repeat the process over and over and over.

By the fifth family my face was hurting from beaming and I wasn't getting any better at exuding joy, or chirpy banter, or even finding my way back to the grotto without getting lost. Somehow the sheen was going off being an elf as I was starting to realise that this really was hard work. Head Elf Leahy said as much - they pay their elves well in Fota, with younger staff being paid the same as the older elves, because it is not an easy job.

Dealing with the public can be difficult in any circumstances, but making sure that they have a magical experience and that you help them believe in something wonderful, even for a short while, is quite the challenge.

After two hours of it I was done. I just didn't have it in me, the sparkle, the joy, the energy, the youth. Perhaps I really do belong in the media, among the dark elves who only want to ruin your sense of wonder about your favourite political party or sporting organisation.

I consider my time as an elf to have been a great privilege - to be there and see little kids faces' light up as they met Santa, to feel a magic that you sometimes take for granted with your own kids. Wonder is, as the title suggests, all about that: you can see the older kids aged 10 and up starting to question everything - 'Is this snow fake, how many grottos are there, why did the reindeer just shed their antlers?'.

But for the younger ones it is a miracle. To witness the joy you sometimes take for granted in your own home was a true Christmas gift.

Irish Independent