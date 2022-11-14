Eight of the best Irish Christmas markets for food, shopping and fun this festive season

The lower yard that leads to the markets at Dublin Castle are lined with festive Christmas trees. Photo: Con O'Donoghue courtesy of OPW.

Yulefest in Kilkenny means alpine-style stalls will descend on the town centre, selling everything from festive food to gorgeous gifts.

Gifted at the RDS will see over 500 vendors and expects to welcome over 35,000 visitors.

Xanthe Allen (aged 9) and jewellery designer Cian O’Carroll of Cian O’Carroll Art, at the launch of the Ballymaloe Craft Fair 2022, which takes place November 18-20 and 25-27 in the Grainstore at Ballymaloe. Photo: Joleen Cronin.

Ready or not, Christmas is coming, and if you’re looking to get in the festive spirit and get ahead with this year’s gifting, there are plenty of markets to mill about and sip mulled wine in.

Whether you’re looking to shop sustainably this Christmas, taste locally-produced delicacies, soak up the atmosphere or just bring the kids to meet the man in red, you’ll find festive outposts of the North Pole all around the country.

Ballymaloe Craft Fair, Co Cork

Expand Close Xanthe Allen (aged 9) and jewellery designer Cian O’Carroll of Cian O’Carroll Art, at the launch of the Ballymaloe Craft Fair 2022, which takes place November 18-20 and 25-27 in the Grainstore at Ballymaloe. Photo: Joleen Cronin. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Xanthe Allen (aged 9) and jewellery designer Cian O’Carroll of Cian O’Carroll Art, at the launch of the Ballymaloe Craft Fair 2022, which takes place November 18-20 and 25-27 in the Grainstore at Ballymaloe. Photo: Joleen Cronin.

The Ballymaloe Craft Fair is a staple part of East Cork’s Christmas experience, and it returns this year for two weekends; November 18 to 20, and again from November 25 to 27. Each weekend will have a wholly different shopping experience – all the more reason to come back.

At its core, the craft fair exists to platform small producers, giving them a way to promote their products.

Plus, shoppers can relax and shop sustainably at a suitably festive and enjoyable family event. While parents can tick gifting off their list, children can tick magic off theirs as there will be visits from Mrs Claus, Lego workshops, and more.

In terms of the culinary craft, Ballymaloe House will also be offering limited light lunches in the conservatory, but it’s advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

The Ballymaloe Craft Fair runs on Friday from 5pm to 9pm, and from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, over both weekends. Entrance is €6 on Friday night and €8 per person Saturday and Sunday with children under 12 free all weekend. Tickets are available at the entrance only. For more information visit ballymaloegrainstore.com

Read More

Christmas Market, Co Galway

Expand Close Galway Christmas market. Photo: Declan Colohan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Galway Christmas market. Photo: Declan Colohan

The Galway Christmas market is back for its thirteenth year, it started on Friday, November 11 and runs until Thursday, December 22.

More than 50 wooden chalets are opening their cubbies to customers, with everything from pretzels and pastries to gifts and gluhwein available.

Alongside the retail offerings, there’s the big wheel, the carousel and Santa’s grotto, as well as performances from choirs, puppeteers, and more.

For an evening tipple, there’s the bar that opens until 10pm. Located in Eyre Square, in the city centre, it’s perfectly located for a getaway in the west. Entry to the market is free and dogs are welcome.

For more information or to book a Santa visit, see christmasmarketgalway.com

Gifted at the RDS, Co Dublin

Expand Close Gifted at the RDS will see over 500 vendors and expects to welcome over 35,000 visitors. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gifted at the RDS will see over 500 vendors and expects to welcome over 35,000 visitors.

Gifted, the Contemporary Craft and Design Fair returns to Dublin’s RDS from November 30 to December 4. It is a one-stop-shop for an expected 35,000 festive shoppers, with over 500 designers, makers and food producers selling their wares.

Whether you’re buying for children, family, beauty fanatics, or art lovers, you’re likely to find a stall that suits.

This year, Gifted will also feature a collection of sustainable gifts in The Sustainable Edit. There, you’ll find beauty products, vintage clothing and gift ideas produced with both the planet and a happy recipient in mind. The fair will also play host to a series of crafting workshops for adults and children.

Entry starts at €10, with 10pc off on opening day, Wednesday November 30. For more information and booking, see giftedfair.ie

Belfast Christmas Market, Co Antrim

Expand Close Belfast Christmas market, photo courtesy of Market Place Europe / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Belfast Christmas market, photo courtesy of Market Place Europe

One of the most popular Christmas markets in the country, the Belfast market attracts over one million visitors each year.

Its popularity is no surprise, given the range of things to be discovered, from trinkets and hand-crafted art to offerings from local favourite foodie spots.

The vintage Helter Skelter that will give you both a thrill and a birds-eye view of the market returns for 2022, as does the carousel.

Running from November 19 to December 22, the market sets up shop at Belfast City Hall, making it hard to miss for locals and visitors alike. To keep up to date with the market’s news, follow the official Facebook page at Belfast Continental Christmas Market.

Christmas at the Castle, Co Dublin

Expand Close The lower yard that leads to the markets at Dublin Castle are lined with festive Christmas trees. Photo: Con O'Donoghue courtesy of OPW. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The lower yard that leads to the markets at Dublin Castle are lined with festive Christmas trees. Photo: Con O'Donoghue courtesy of OPW.

Nothing says Christmas comes to Dublin like the Dublin Castle market, which transforms the historic landmark into a festive oasis in the city centre.

Opening on December 8, the courtyard will be filled with over 30 alpine-style market stalls with crafts, art, food and drink aplenty. The open-air market will also play host to a small funfair, live performances, and a Christmas tree display to get lost in.

The event is free, but ticketed, so the public are being urged to book well in advance to ensure they don’t miss out on any of the festivities. Tickets are available at dublincastle.ie

Santa’s Magical Market, Co Cork

Expand Close Marina Market at Christmas, Cork, photo courtesy of Patrick Browne / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Marina Market at Christmas, Cork, photo courtesy of Patrick Browne

Cork’s popular Marina Market plays host to a range of Irish food and gift vendors year-round, but this festive season, Santa Claus is coming to town. The Christmas stalls will set up shop in a new space within the market, with everything from sweets and treats to meaningful gifts on offer.

But it is the new Santa experience that makes it a must-visit for families – see how many animals you can spot in the woods, pay the reindeer a visit in the stables, watch the elves hard at work, or send your letter at Santa’s post office. And of course, no visit is complete without a treat in Mrs Claus’ bakery.

Santa’s Magical Market runs from November 19 to December 23, with festive market stalls opening on November 25.

Waterford Winterval, Co Waterford

Expand Close The Waterford Winterval opens on November 18, running until December 23. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Waterford Winterval opens on November 18, running until December 23.

The magical, immersive festival returns to Waterford on November 18, running until December 23. While there’s also ice-skating, Santa’s grotto, and even a circus, one of the main attractions is the Christmas market, which will host craft and food stalls, supporting local and national producers and creators.

You’ll find the market on George’s Street from 11am to 8pm each day. Keep up to date with all the festive comings and goings on The Winterval Times, and see winterval.ie for more information.

Yulefest, Co Kilkenny

Expand Close Yulefest in Kilkenny means alpine-style stalls will descend on the town centre, selling everything from festive food to gorgeous gifts. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Yulefest in Kilkenny means alpine-style stalls will descend on the town centre, selling everything from festive food to gorgeous gifts.

Taking place every weekend and across Christmas week, the Kilkenny Christmas market forms a focal point of Yulefest: the ultimate festive celebration in the historic town.

Wintry wooden huts will open shop at The Parade starting November 26, selling local crafts, tasty food and delicious treats. Plus, there’s family entertainment, live music and enough hot chocolate to keep everyone cosy.

The market will be open from 10am to 6pm. To see what else Yuletide has in store, see yulefestkilkenny.ie