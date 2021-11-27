Eat, drink and be merry: Katy McGuinness picks 20 gimmick-free gifts for foodies

2. Nobleza del Sur Eco Day, awarded Best Olive Oil of 2021, made with organic Picual olives milled four hours after collection, €21, sarahandolive.com

20. Salvia salad servers, available in matt or shiny stainless steel with handles of dark wood, €72, nordicelements.com

People who love food love quality, and they love the things that they might not buy for themselves

People who love food are easy to buy for. A voucher for a favourite restaurant is a good place to start, as is one for a cookery class, either online or in person. Cookbooks are trickier — although we will have a guide to the best of 2021 next week — because unless they have dropped a very specific hint, you risk getting it wrong.

Keen cooks tend to be impatient, and if there’s a cookbook they want, they might well have bought it for themselves. So if you’re thinking of a cookbook, do your research. But really, people who love food love quality, and they love the things that they might not buy for themselves.

A bottle of new-season olive oil is always welcome, and the recipient will think of you every time they anoint their salad with it. A beautiful and functional piece of equipment for the kitchen or table brings daily joy, while a side of outstanding smoked wild salmon or a tin of caviar is a luxury perfect for the time of year.

More practical, but still luxurious, is a side of mountain lamb or a box of grass-fed beef that will last well into 2022. But please, no gimmicks, no cheap kitchen equipment, no novelty mugs and no sparkly drinks. Good cheese, coffee, dark chocolate and cast-iron pans, on the other hand, are always welcome.

