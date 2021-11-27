| 3.5°C Dublin

Eat, drink and be merry: Katy McGuinness picks 20 gimmick-free gifts for foodies

People who love food love quality, and they love the things that they might not buy for themselves Expand
1. Lemon ginger and cardamom mini marmalade, €2.75, grangransfoods.ie Expand
5. Three x 20g tins Kaviari caviar with two wooden spoons, €124, saltwatergrocery.ie Expand
13. Irish Lace Collection white wine glasses, €250 per pair, House of Waterford, Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Kilkenny and Blarney Woollen Mills Expand
15. Cook with Neven Maguire garlic crusher, €8, dunnesstores.com Expand
7. The Hedgerow gin-making kit, €40, designist.ie Expand
12. Four 2022 cookbooks, €50, blastabooks.com Expand
17. Celtic platter, €90, stableofireland.com Expand
14. Lismore Food Company panettone, €30, thelismorefoodcompany.com Expand
11. French vintage kitchenware selected by food writer Trish Deseine, from €35, order via Instagram @frenchvintagekitchen Expand
10. Stable kitchen boards, from €18, stableofireland.com Expand
20. Salvia salad servers, available in matt or shiny stainless steel with handles of dark wood, €72, nordicelements.com Expand
8. Cream of the Crop Deluxe Dessert Christmas Collaboration Hamper, €59, creamofthecropgelato.com Expand
18. West of Dingle Sea Salt hand-thrown terracotta salt box and hand-harvested sea salt, €30, info@westofdingle.ie Expand
9. Lady Gaga Dom Perignon, €230, Marvel Room, Brown Thomas Expand
6. Luxury Belgian chocolate Christmas pudding, from €18, alternativechristmaspudding.ie Expand
19. Side of Sally Barnes&rsquo; cold-smoked wild Atlantic salmon, €125, woodcocksmokery.com Expand
2. Nobleza del Sur Eco Day, awarded Best Olive Oil of 2021, made with organic Picual olives milled four hours after collection, €21, sarahandolive.com Expand
4. Bold floral handmade serving platter, €80, loughgurpottery.com Expand
3. Velvet Cloud sheep&rsquo;s milk fudge, €9, velvetcloud.ie Expand
16. Pottery with Purpose buttercup butter dish, €38, from social enterprise loafcatering.com/shop Expand

Close

People who love food love quality, and they love the things that they might not buy for themselves

People who love food love quality, and they love the things that they might not buy for themselves

1. Lemon ginger and cardamom mini marmalade, €2.75, grangransfoods.ie

1. Lemon ginger and cardamom mini marmalade, €2.75, grangransfoods.ie

5. Three x 20g tins Kaviari caviar with two wooden spoons, €124, saltwatergrocery.ie

5. Three x 20g tins Kaviari caviar with two wooden spoons, €124, saltwatergrocery.ie

13. Irish Lace Collection white wine glasses, €250 per pair, House of Waterford, Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Kilkenny and Blarney Woollen Mills

13. Irish Lace Collection white wine glasses, €250 per pair, House of Waterford, Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Kilkenny and Blarney Woollen Mills

15. Cook with Neven Maguire garlic crusher, €8, dunnesstores.com

15. Cook with Neven Maguire garlic crusher, €8, dunnesstores.com

7. The Hedgerow gin-making kit, €40, designist.ie

7. The Hedgerow gin-making kit, €40, designist.ie

12. Four 2022 cookbooks, €50, blastabooks.com

12. Four 2022 cookbooks, €50, blastabooks.com

17. Celtic platter, €90, stableofireland.com

17. Celtic platter, €90, stableofireland.com

14. Lismore Food Company panettone, €30, thelismorefoodcompany.com

14. Lismore Food Company panettone, €30, thelismorefoodcompany.com

11. French vintage kitchenware selected by food writer Trish Deseine, from €35, order via Instagram @frenchvintagekitchen

11. French vintage kitchenware selected by food writer Trish Deseine, from €35, order via Instagram @frenchvintagekitchen

10. Stable kitchen boards, from €18, stableofireland.com

10. Stable kitchen boards, from €18, stableofireland.com

20. Salvia salad servers, available in matt or shiny stainless steel with handles of dark wood, €72, nordicelements.com

20. Salvia salad servers, available in matt or shiny stainless steel with handles of dark wood, €72, nordicelements.com

8. Cream of the Crop Deluxe Dessert Christmas Collaboration Hamper, €59, creamofthecropgelato.com

8. Cream of the Crop Deluxe Dessert Christmas Collaboration Hamper, €59, creamofthecropgelato.com

18. West of Dingle Sea Salt hand-thrown terracotta salt box and hand-harvested sea salt, €30, info@westofdingle.ie

18. West of Dingle Sea Salt hand-thrown terracotta salt box and hand-harvested sea salt, €30, info@westofdingle.ie

9. Lady Gaga Dom Perignon, €230, Marvel Room, Brown Thomas

9. Lady Gaga Dom Perignon, €230, Marvel Room, Brown Thomas

6. Luxury Belgian chocolate Christmas pudding, from €18, alternativechristmaspudding.ie

6. Luxury Belgian chocolate Christmas pudding, from €18, alternativechristmaspudding.ie

19. Side of Sally Barnes&rsquo; cold-smoked wild Atlantic salmon, €125, woodcocksmokery.com

19. Side of Sally Barnes’ cold-smoked wild Atlantic salmon, €125, woodcocksmokery.com

2. Nobleza del Sur Eco Day, awarded Best Olive Oil of 2021, made with organic Picual olives milled four hours after collection, €21, sarahandolive.com

2. Nobleza del Sur Eco Day, awarded Best Olive Oil of 2021, made with organic Picual olives milled four hours after collection, €21, sarahandolive.com

4. Bold floral handmade serving platter, €80, loughgurpottery.com

4. Bold floral handmade serving platter, €80, loughgurpottery.com

3. Velvet Cloud sheep&rsquo;s milk fudge, €9, velvetcloud.ie

3. Velvet Cloud sheep’s milk fudge, €9, velvetcloud.ie

16. Pottery with Purpose buttercup butter dish, €38, from social enterprise loafcatering.com/shop

16. Pottery with Purpose buttercup butter dish, €38, from social enterprise loafcatering.com/shop

/

People who love food love quality, and they love the things that they might not buy for themselves

Katy McGuinness

People who love food are easy to buy for. A voucher for a favourite restaurant is a good place to start, as is one for a cookery class, either online or in person. Cookbooks are trickier — although we will have a guide to the best of 2021 next week — because unless they have dropped a very specific hint, you risk getting it wrong.

Keen cooks tend to be impatient, and if there’s a cookbook they want, they might well have bought it for themselves. So if you’re thinking of a cookbook, do your research. But really, people who love food love quality, and they love the things that they might not buy for themselves.

A bottle of new-season olive oil is always welcome, and the recipient will think of you every time they anoint their salad with it. A beautiful and functional piece of equipment for the kitchen or table brings daily joy, while a side of outstanding smoked wild salmon or a tin of caviar is a luxury perfect for the time of year.

More practical, but still luxurious, is a side of mountain lamb or a box of grass-fed beef that will last well into 2022. But please, no gimmicks, no cheap kitchen equipment, no novelty mugs and no sparkly drinks. Good cheese, coffee, dark chocolate and cast-iron pans, on the other hand, are always welcome.

1. Lemon ginger and cardamom mini marmalade, €2.75, grangransfoods.ie Expand

Close

1. Lemon ginger and cardamom mini marmalade, €2.75, grangransfoods.ie

1. Lemon ginger and cardamom mini marmalade, €2.75, grangransfoods.ie

1. Lemon ginger and cardamom mini marmalade, €2.75, grangransfoods.ie

2. Nobleza del Sur Eco Day, awarded Best Olive Oil of 2021, made with organic Picual olives milled four hours after collection, €21, sarahandolive.com Expand

Close

2. Nobleza del Sur Eco Day, awarded Best Olive Oil of 2021, made with organic Picual olives milled four hours after collection, €21, sarahandolive.com

2. Nobleza del Sur Eco Day, awarded Best Olive Oil of 2021, made with organic Picual olives milled four hours after collection, €21, sarahandolive.com

2. Nobleza del Sur Eco Day, awarded Best Olive Oil of 2021, made with organic Picual olives milled four hours after collection, €21, sarahandolive.com

3. Velvet Cloud sheep&rsquo;s milk fudge, €9, velvetcloud.ie Expand

Close

3. Velvet Cloud sheep&rsquo;s milk fudge, €9, velvetcloud.ie

3. Velvet Cloud sheep’s milk fudge, €9, velvetcloud.ie

3. Velvet Cloud sheep’s milk fudge, €9, velvetcloud.ie

4. Bold floral handmade serving platter, €80, loughgurpottery.com Expand

Close

4. Bold floral handmade serving platter, €80, loughgurpottery.com

4. Bold floral handmade serving platter, €80, loughgurpottery.com

4. Bold floral handmade serving platter, €80, loughgurpottery.com

5. Three x 20g tins Kaviari caviar with two wooden spoons, €124, saltwatergrocery.ie Expand

Close

5. Three x 20g tins Kaviari caviar with two wooden spoons, €124, saltwatergrocery.ie

5. Three x 20g tins Kaviari caviar with two wooden spoons, €124, saltwatergrocery.ie

5. Three x 20g tins Kaviari caviar with two wooden spoons, €124, saltwatergrocery.ie


 

Home & Property

Get the best home, property and gardening stories straight to your inbox every Saturday.

This field is required

6. Luxury Belgian chocolate Christmas pudding, from €18, alternativechristmaspudding.ie Expand

Close

6. Luxury Belgian chocolate Christmas pudding, from €18, alternativechristmaspudding.ie

6. Luxury Belgian chocolate Christmas pudding, from €18, alternativechristmaspudding.ie

6. Luxury Belgian chocolate Christmas pudding, from €18, alternativechristmaspudding.ie

7. The Hedgerow gin-making kit, €40, designist.ie Expand

Close

7. The Hedgerow gin-making kit, €40, designist.ie

7. The Hedgerow gin-making kit, €40, designist.ie

7. The Hedgerow gin-making kit, €40, designist.ie

8. Cream of the Crop Deluxe Dessert Christmas Collaboration Hamper, €59, creamofthecropgelato.com Expand

Close

8. Cream of the Crop Deluxe Dessert Christmas Collaboration Hamper, €59, creamofthecropgelato.com

8. Cream of the Crop Deluxe Dessert Christmas Collaboration Hamper, €59, creamofthecropgelato.com

8. Cream of the Crop Deluxe Dessert Christmas Collaboration Hamper, €59, creamofthecropgelato.com

9. Lady Gaga Dom Perignon, €230, Marvel Room, Brown Thomas Expand

Close

9. Lady Gaga Dom Perignon, €230, Marvel Room, Brown Thomas

9. Lady Gaga Dom Perignon, €230, Marvel Room, Brown Thomas

9. Lady Gaga Dom Perignon, €230, Marvel Room, Brown Thomas

10. Stable kitchen boards, from €18, stableofireland.com Expand

Close

10. Stable kitchen boards, from €18, stableofireland.com

10. Stable kitchen boards, from €18, stableofireland.com

10. Stable kitchen boards, from €18, stableofireland.com


 

11. French vintage kitchenware selected by food writer Trish Deseine, from €35, order via Instagram @frenchvintagekitchen Expand

Close

11. French vintage kitchenware selected by food writer Trish Deseine, from €35, order via Instagram @frenchvintagekitchen

11. French vintage kitchenware selected by food writer Trish Deseine, from €35, order via Instagram @frenchvintagekitchen

11. French vintage kitchenware selected by food writer Trish Deseine, from €35, order via Instagram @frenchvintagekitchen

12. Four 2022 cookbooks, €50, blastabooks.com Expand

Close

12. Four 2022 cookbooks, €50, blastabooks.com

12. Four 2022 cookbooks, €50, blastabooks.com

12. Four 2022 cookbooks, €50, blastabooks.com


 

13. Irish Lace Collection white wine glasses, €250 per pair, House of Waterford, Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Kilkenny and Blarney Woollen Mills Expand

Close

13. Irish Lace Collection white wine glasses, €250 per pair, House of Waterford, Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Kilkenny and Blarney Woollen Mills

13. Irish Lace Collection white wine glasses, €250 per pair, House of Waterford, Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Kilkenny and Blarney Woollen Mills

13. Irish Lace Collection white wine glasses, €250 per pair, House of Waterford, Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Kilkenny and Blarney Woollen Mills


 

14. Lismore Food Company panettone, €30, thelismorefoodcompany.com Expand

Close

14. Lismore Food Company panettone, €30, thelismorefoodcompany.com

14. Lismore Food Company panettone, €30, thelismorefoodcompany.com

14. Lismore Food Company panettone, €30, thelismorefoodcompany.com


 

15. Cook with Neven Maguire garlic crusher, €8, dunnesstores.com Expand

Close

15. Cook with Neven Maguire garlic crusher, €8, dunnesstores.com

15. Cook with Neven Maguire garlic crusher, €8, dunnesstores.com

15. Cook with Neven Maguire garlic crusher, €8, dunnesstores.com



 

16. Pottery with Purpose buttercup butter dish, €38, from social enterprise loafcatering.com/shop Expand

Close

16. Pottery with Purpose buttercup butter dish, €38, from social enterprise loafcatering.com/shop

16. Pottery with Purpose buttercup butter dish, €38, from social enterprise loafcatering.com/shop

16. Pottery with Purpose buttercup butter dish, €38, from social enterprise loafcatering.com/shop

17. Celtic platter, €90, stableofireland.com Expand

Close

17. Celtic platter, €90, stableofireland.com

17. Celtic platter, €90, stableofireland.com

17. Celtic platter, €90, stableofireland.com


 

18. West of Dingle Sea Salt hand-thrown terracotta salt box and hand-harvested sea salt, €30, info@westofdingle.ie Expand

Close

18. West of Dingle Sea Salt hand-thrown terracotta salt box and hand-harvested sea salt, €30, info@westofdingle.ie

18. West of Dingle Sea Salt hand-thrown terracotta salt box and hand-harvested sea salt, €30, info@westofdingle.ie

18. West of Dingle Sea Salt hand-thrown terracotta salt box and hand-harvested sea salt, €30, info@westofdingle.ie


 

19. Side of Sally Barnes&rsquo; cold-smoked wild Atlantic salmon, €125, woodcocksmokery.com Expand

Close

19. Side of Sally Barnes&rsquo; cold-smoked wild Atlantic salmon, €125, woodcocksmokery.com

19. Side of Sally Barnes’ cold-smoked wild Atlantic salmon, €125, woodcocksmokery.com

19. Side of Sally Barnes’ cold-smoked wild Atlantic salmon, €125, woodcocksmokery.com


 

20. Salvia salad servers, available in matt or shiny stainless steel with handles of dark wood, €72, nordicelements.com Expand

Close

20. Salvia salad servers, available in matt or shiny stainless steel with handles of dark wood, €72, nordicelements.com

20. Salvia salad servers, available in matt or shiny stainless steel with handles of dark wood, €72, nordicelements.com

20. Salvia salad servers, available in matt or shiny stainless steel with handles of dark wood, €72, nordicelements.com

Read More

Most Watched

Privacy